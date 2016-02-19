Irrigation and Agricultural Development
1st Edition
Based on an International Expert Consultation, Baghdad, Iraq, 24 February - 1 March 1979
Description
Irrigation and Agricultural Development compiles selected papers presented at the International Expert Consultation held in Baghdad, Iraq from February 24 to March 1, 1979.
This book addresses the technical, economic, and institutional problems connected with the development and utilization of irrigation water for agricultural production. It discusses the policy framework for investment in irrigation projects; natural equilibriums and irrigated agriculture; and selection of appropriate irrigation methods for semi-arid regions. The studies on crop consumptive use of water in Iraq; world bank experience with irrigation, drainage and land reclamation projects; and salinity problems and land reclamation in the Arab Republic of Egypt are also covered.
This publication is recommended for environmentalists, irrigation engineers, and agriculturists concerned with water development, conservation, and management.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Introduction
Part I - Socio-Economic Aspects
Irrigated Agricultural Development in the ECWA Region
The Strategy of Irrigated Agricultural Development
Policy Framework for Investment in Irrigation Projects
Development of Appropriate Crop Technology for Irrigated Agriculture in Semi-Arid Regions
Part II - Environmental Aspects
Impact of Irrigation on Environment with Special Reference to the ECWA Region
Natural Equilibria and Irrigated Agriculture
Part III - Arid Zone Irrigation Systems
Rainfed and Irrigated Systems: The Need for Alternative Approaches in Research and Development
Selection of Appropriate Irrigation Methods for Semi-Arid Regions
Irrigation System Selection: Secondary Considerations
Part IV - Irrigation Efficiency and Optimal Water Use
Planning and Managing Irrigation Projects for Optimal Water Use Efficiency
Water for Agriculture: Quality Evaluation
Irrigation Systems Efficiency
Agricultural Development and Optimal Water Use in a Labour-Scarce Environment (The Case of the Kourris Delta in Cyprus)
Part V - Crop Water Requirements and Yield Response
Water and Nutrient Uptake of Crops Irrigated with Water of Various Qualities
Studies on Crop Consumptive Use of Water in Iraq
Yield Response to Water
Performance of Cool Season Vegetable Crops Under Arid Conditions in Saudi Arabia
Part VI - Land Reclamation and Rehabilitation
A Review of Some Aspects of Soil Reclamation in Iraq
World Bank Experience with Irrigation, Drainage and Land Reclamation Projects
Part VII - Country Case Studies
Water Resources in Iraq
Salinity Problems and Land Reclamation in the Arab Republic of Egypt
Studies on Nile Water Quality Before and After the High Dam and Its Effects on Soil Fertility
Agricultural Development in Kuwait with Special Reference to Water Resources
An Overview
Authors
Details
- No. of pages:
- 380
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1980
- Published:
- 1st January 1980
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483146997