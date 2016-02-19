Irrigation and Agricultural Development - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080256757, 9781483146997

Irrigation and Agricultural Development

1st Edition

Based on an International Expert Consultation, Baghdad, Iraq, 24 February - 1 March 1979

Editors: S. S. Johl
eBook ISBN: 9781483146997
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1980
Page Count: 380
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
38.47
38.47
38.47
43.96
38.47
38.47
43.96
43.99
30.79
30.79
30.79
35.19
30.79
30.79
35.19
72.95
51.06
51.06
51.06
58.36
51.06
51.06
58.36
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Irrigation and Agricultural Development compiles selected papers presented at the International Expert Consultation held in Baghdad, Iraq from February 24 to March 1, 1979.

This book addresses the technical, economic, and institutional problems connected with the development and utilization of irrigation water for agricultural production. It discusses the policy framework for investment in irrigation projects; natural equilibriums and irrigated agriculture; and selection of appropriate irrigation methods for semi-arid regions. The studies on crop consumptive use of water in Iraq; world bank experience with irrigation, drainage and land reclamation projects; and salinity problems and land reclamation in the Arab Republic of Egypt are also covered.

This publication is recommended for environmentalists, irrigation engineers, and agriculturists concerned with water development, conservation, and management.

Table of Contents


Foreword

Introduction

Part I - Socio-Economic Aspects

Irrigated Agricultural Development in the ECWA Region

The Strategy of Irrigated Agricultural Development

Policy Framework for Investment in Irrigation Projects

Development of Appropriate Crop Technology for Irrigated Agriculture in Semi-Arid Regions

Part II - Environmental Aspects

Impact of Irrigation on Environment with Special Reference to the ECWA Region

Natural Equilibria and Irrigated Agriculture

Part III - Arid Zone Irrigation Systems

Rainfed and Irrigated Systems: The Need for Alternative Approaches in Research and Development

Selection of Appropriate Irrigation Methods for Semi-Arid Regions

Irrigation System Selection: Secondary Considerations

Part IV - Irrigation Efficiency and Optimal Water Use

Planning and Managing Irrigation Projects for Optimal Water Use Efficiency

Water for Agriculture: Quality Evaluation

Irrigation Systems Efficiency

Agricultural Development and Optimal Water Use in a Labour-Scarce Environment (The Case of the Kourris Delta in Cyprus)

Part V - Crop Water Requirements and Yield Response

Water and Nutrient Uptake of Crops Irrigated with Water of Various Qualities

Studies on Crop Consumptive Use of Water in Iraq

Yield Response to Water

Performance of Cool Season Vegetable Crops Under Arid Conditions in Saudi Arabia

Part VI - Land Reclamation and Rehabilitation

A Review of Some Aspects of Soil Reclamation in Iraq

World Bank Experience with Irrigation, Drainage and Land Reclamation Projects

Part VII - Country Case Studies

Water Resources in Iraq

Salinity Problems and Land Reclamation in the Arab Republic of Egypt

Studies on Nile Water Quality Before and After the High Dam and Its Effects on Soil Fertility

Agricultural Development in Kuwait with Special Reference to Water Resources

An Overview

Authors

Details

No. of pages:
380
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1980
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483146997

About the Editor

S. S. Johl

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.