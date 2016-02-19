Irrigation and Agricultural Development compiles selected papers presented at the International Expert Consultation held in Baghdad, Iraq from February 24 to March 1, 1979.

This book addresses the technical, economic, and institutional problems connected with the development and utilization of irrigation water for agricultural production. It discusses the policy framework for investment in irrigation projects; natural equilibriums and irrigated agriculture; and selection of appropriate irrigation methods for semi-arid regions. The studies on crop consumptive use of water in Iraq; world bank experience with irrigation, drainage and land reclamation projects; and salinity problems and land reclamation in the Arab Republic of Egypt are also covered.

This publication is recommended for environmentalists, irrigation engineers, and agriculturists concerned with water development, conservation, and management.