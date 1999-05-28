Iron-Sulfur Proteins, Volume 47
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Juan C.Fontecilla and S. Ragsdale, Nickel/Iron-Sulfur Active Sites. Bruno Guigliarelli and Patrick Bertrand, Application of EPR Spectroscopy to the Structural and Functional Study of Iron-Sulfur Proteins. Michael K. Johnson, Randall E. Duderstadt, and Evert C. Duin, Biological and Synthetic [3Fe-4S] Clusters. T. A. Link, The Structure of the Rieske Protein. Barry E. Smith, Structure, Function, and Biosynthesis of the Metallo-Sulphur Clusters in Nitrogenases. Alexander F. Arendsen and Peter F. Lindley, Search for a Prismane Fe-S Protein. W. Nitschke, Iron Sulfur Proteins in Photosynthesis. Ivano Bertini, Antonio Rosato, and C. Luchinat, NMR Studies on Fe-S Proteins. Jose J. G. Moura, Isabel Moura, Pedro Tavares, and Alice Pereira, Simple and Complex Fe-S Proteins Isolated from Sulfate Reducers.
Description
Advances in Inorganic Chemistry presents timely and informative summaries of the current progress in a variety of subject areas within inorganic chemistry, ranging from bioinorganic to solid state. This acclaimed serial features reviews written by experts in the area and is an indispensable reference to advanced researchers. Each volume of Advances in Inorganic Chemistry contains an index, and each chapter is fully referenced.
Readership
Researchers in inorganic chemistry.
Details
Reviews
@qu:"These...volumes continue the tradition of representing timely summaries of the current state of understanding on a wide variety of 'special topics'...These volumes provide much useful information and are quite well written." @source:--JOURNAL OF THE AMERICAN CHEMICAL SOCIETY
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
Richard Cammack Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
King's College, U.K.