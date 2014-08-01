Iron Disorders, An Issue of Hematology/Oncology Clinics, Volume 28-4

This issue of Hematology/Oncology Clinics, guest edited by Drs. Matthew Heeney and Alan Cohen, is devoted to Iron Disorders. Articles in this issue include: Hereditary Hemochromatosis (HFE and Non-HFE); Iron Refractory Iron Deficiency Anemia (IRIDA); Sideroblastic Anemia; Anemia of Chronic Disease/Inflammation; Pathophysiology of Transfusional Iron Overload; Transfusional Iron Overload and Iron Chelation Therapy; Iron Overload and its Management in Non-Transfusion-Dependent Thalassemia; Treatment of Iron Deficiency Anemia; and Iron Overload Assessment.