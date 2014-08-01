Iron Disorders, An Issue of Hematology/Oncology Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323299220, 9780323299404

Iron Disorders, An Issue of Hematology/Oncology Clinics, Volume 28-4

1st Edition

Authors: Matthew Heeney
eBook ISBN: 9780323299404
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323299220
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st August 2014
Description

This issue of Hematology/Oncology Clinics, guest edited by Drs. Matthew Heeney and Alan Cohen, is devoted to Iron Disorders. Articles in this issue include: Hereditary Hemochromatosis (HFE and Non-HFE); Iron Refractory Iron Deficiency Anemia (IRIDA); Sideroblastic Anemia; Anemia of Chronic Disease/Inflammation; Pathophysiology of Transfusional Iron Overload; Transfusional Iron Overload and Iron Chelation Therapy; Iron Overload and its Management in Non-Transfusion-Dependent Thalassemia; Treatment of Iron Deficiency Anemia; and Iron Overload Assessment.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323299404
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323299220

About the Authors

Matthew Heeney Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Boston Children’s Hospital

