Iron Disorders, An Issue of Hematology/Oncology Clinics, Volume 28-4
1st Edition
Authors: Matthew Heeney
eBook ISBN: 9780323299404
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323299220
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st August 2014
Description
This issue of Hematology/Oncology Clinics, guest edited by Drs. Matthew Heeney and Alan Cohen, is devoted to Iron Disorders. Articles in this issue include: Hereditary Hemochromatosis (HFE and Non-HFE); Iron Refractory Iron Deficiency Anemia (IRIDA); Sideroblastic Anemia; Anemia of Chronic Disease/Inflammation; Pathophysiology of Transfusional Iron Overload; Transfusional Iron Overload and Iron Chelation Therapy; Iron Overload and its Management in Non-Transfusion-Dependent Thalassemia; Treatment of Iron Deficiency Anemia; and Iron Overload Assessment.
About the Authors
Matthew Heeney Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Boston Children’s Hospital
