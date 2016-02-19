Iron Chelation in Plants and Soil Microorganisms
Iron Chelation in Plants and Soil Microorganisms provides an introduction to the basic biological processes of plants that require iron and those affected by iron deficiency. The book aims to stimulate research in the area of iron metabolism in plants and plant-associated microorganisms. The book is organized into three parts. Part I provides an overview of research methods used in the study of iron chelation relevant to plant biology. Key topics covered include microbial siderophores, phytosiderophores, and plant and microbial ferritins. Part II discusses the molecular approach to iron chelation, which includes molecular biology, enzymology, and iron uptake activities. Part III addresses various physiological and chemical characteristics of the iron stress response.
This book was written for scientists involved in plant physiology, agronomy, phytopathology, plant control, and soil microbiology. It may also be of interest to those studying soil chemistry, plant-mineral relationships, horticulture, in vivo and in vitro iron measurements, and microbial ecology. In addition, the book can serve as reference for specialty courses and laboratories conducting research on iron nutrition in plants as well as individuals engaged in iron-related research.
Part I Production and Characteristics of Metal Chelators
1 Classes of Microbial Siderophores
I. Introduction
II. Classes of Microbial Siderophores
III. Ecological Significance of Bacterial and Fungal Siderophores
2 Biochemical and Genetic Analysis of Siderophores Produced by Plant-Associated Pseudomonas and Erwinia Species
I. Introduction
II. Methods for Biochemical and Biological Analysis for Siderophores of Pseudomonas and Erwinia Species
III. Genetic Analysis of Siderophores Produced by Erwinia and Pseudomonas Species
IV. Conclusions
3 Growth Conditions for the Demonstration of Siderophores and Iron-Repressible Outer Membrane Proteins in Soil Bacteria, with an Emphasis on Free-Living Diazotrophs
I. Iron and Aerobic Growth
II. Bacterial Siderophores: A Brief Overview
III. High Affinity and Low Affinity Iron Uptake Systems
IV. Iron-Sufficient Growth
V. Iron-Limited Growth: Deferration of the Growth Medium
VI. Iron-Limited Growth: Withholding Iron from the Cells
VII. Mineral Iron Sources to Limit Iron Availability
VIII. Use of Mineral Iron by Diazotrophic Bacteria
IX. Chelation of Other Ions by Siderophores
X. Demonstration of Iron-Repressible Outer Membrane Proteins
XI. Other Bacterial Activities Influenced by Iron Limitation
4 Production of Phytosiderophores
I. Introduction
II. Categorization and Distribution of Phytosiderophores
III. Assay Methods
IV. Method for Isolation from Barley Root Exudates
V. Overview of Iron Acquisition System in Barley Roots
VI. Conclusion
5 Plant and Microbial Ferritins
I. General Properties of the Ferritin Family
II. Ferritin Protein Coat
III. Ferritin Iron Core
IV. Ferritin Regulation and Gene Expression
V. Summary and Conclusions
6 Glutathione-Derived Metal-Binding Polypeptides and Metallothioneins
I. Introduction
II. Glutathione-Derived Metal-Binding Polypeptides
III. Metallothioneins
IV. Conclusions
Part II Enzymes and Interaction Systems
7 Overview of Bacterial Iron Transport and Siderophore Systems in Rhizobia
I. Introduction
II. Diverse Bacterial Iron Uptake Systems
III. Iron Transport Systems in Escherichia coli
IV. Iron Transport in Rhizobia
V. Discussion
8 Iron and the Nodule
I. Introductory Comments on the Role of Iron in the Symbioses
II. Iron in the Developing and Mature Nodule
III. Sources
IV. Summary
9 Kinetics, Energetics, and Mechanisms of Siderophore Iron Transport in Fungi
I. Introduction
II. Structural Aspects and Classes of Fungal Siderophores
III. Specificity of Siderophore Iron Transport
IV. Measurement of Transport
V. Siderophore Iron Transport in Selected Fungi
VI. Siderophores as Iron Storage Molecules
VII. Iron Uptake in the Absence of Siderophore Production
10 Enzymatic Reduction of Iron in Siderophores
I. Introduction
II. Ferrisiderophore Reductase Assay
III. Use of the Ferrisiderophore Reductase Assay to Analyze Column Chromatography Fractions
IV. Localization of Enzyme Activity in Polyacrylamide Gels
V. Use of DCIP as a Substrate to Monitor Enzyme Activity
VI. Study of Enzyme Kinetics with Ferrisiderophore Reductase
VII. Ferrisiderophore Reductase in Plants
VIII. Summary
11 Role of Iron in Fungal Phytopathologies
I. Introduction
II. Effect of Iron on Soilborne Fungal Diseases
III. Effect of Iron on Aerial Fungal Diseases
IV. Involvement of Iron in Phytotoxins
V. Concluding Remarks
12 Role of Iron in the Suppression of Bacterial Plant Pathogens by Fluorescent Pseudomonads
I. Introduction
II. Plant Growth Promotion by Suppression of Deleterious Rhizobacteria
III. Specificity of Pseudobactin Siderophores and Their Receptors
IV. Conclusions and Prospects
13 Ferrochelatase and Related Enzymes
I. Introduction
II. Biosynthesis of Heme and Chlorophyll
III. Ferrochelatase
IV. Enzymes Influenced by Iron
V. Perspectives
14 Three Genetically Distinct Nitrogenase Systems in Azotobacter vinelandii
I. Introduction
II. Biochemical Properties of Alternative Molybdenum-Independent Nitrogenases
III. Genetics of Alternative Nitrogen Fixation Systems
IV. Occurrence of Alternative Nitrogenases in Diazotrophs Other than the Azotobacteriaceae
V. Future Prospects
Part III Physiological and Chemical Characteristics of the Iron Stress Response
15 Iron and Plant Pigments
I. Iron and the Photosynthetic Pigments of Higher Plants
II. Measuring Plant Pigments in Iron Deficiency Studies
III. Sampling and Expression of Results in Iron Deficiency Studies
IV. Final Considerations
16 Plant Iron Uptake Physiology by Nonsiderophore Systems
I. Introduction
II. Iron Forms
III. Plant Iron Stress Responses
17 Selected Physiological Responses Associated with Fe(III) and Fe(II) Metabolism
I. Introduction
II. Role of Iron in Rhizobia-Legume Symbiosis
III. Studies with Fe(II)
IV. Visualization of Iron Metabolism
V. Perspectives
18 A Case Study with Soybeans: Iron Efficiency Evaluation in Field Tests Compared with Controlled Conditions
I. Introduction
II. Screening Techniques for Evaluation of Fe Efficiency
III. Future Approaches to Fe Efficiency Evaluation
19 Assays for Microbial Siderophores
I. Introduction
II. Siderophore Assays Based on Chemical Methods
III. Siderophore Assays Based on Biological Methods
20 Mössbauer Spectroscopy
I. Theory
II. Ferritin
III. Fungi and Bacteria
IV. Plants
21 Sample Preparation and Determination of Iron in Biological Materials
I. Decontamination of Samples
II. Oven Drying
III. Particle-Size Reduction
IV. Organic Matter Destruction
V. Methods of Iron Analysis
VI. Colorimetric Determination of Iron
VII. Interpretation of Iron Analysis Data for Biological Samples
VIII. Frequency Distribution of Iron in Plants
IX. Active Iron
X. Iron Concentrations in Biological Research Materials
XI. Visual Symptoms for Detection of Iron Deficiency
XII. Enzyme Assays to Determine Iron Status of Plants
22 Evaluation of Soil Iron
I. Introduction
II. Principal Forms of Soil Iron
III. Mechanisms of Dissolution of Soil Iron
IV. Determination of Total Soil Iron
V. Determination of Total Free Iron Oxide
VI. Determination of "Active" Iron Oxides
VII. Determination of Organically Bound
VIII. Water-Soluble and Exchangeable Soil Iron
IX. Indices for Availability of Iron to Plants and Microbes
X. Analysis of Iron in Soil Digests and Extracts
XI. Conclusions
