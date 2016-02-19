Guides to Official Publications, Volume 7: Irish Official Publications provides a compilation of guidelines and summaries concerning Irish official publications. This book examines the bibliographical mysteries surrounding Republic of Ireland government publications.

Organized into 10 classes, this book begins with an overview of the various categories of Irish official publications. This text then indicates how Irish official publications may be traced and acquired, and lists some libraries with good collections. This book discusses as well some important background information in terms and symbols and specimen pages are included to illustrate the transition of a serial from the British to the Free State administration. The reader is also introduced to the weekly and annual lists of government publications together with an example of a State-sponsored document.

