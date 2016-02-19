Irish Official Publications - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080237039, 9781483188829

Irish Official Publications

1st Edition

A Guide to Republic of Ireland Papers, with a Breviate of Reports 1922–1972

Authors: Arthur Maltby Brian McKenna
Editors: John E. Pemberton
eBook ISBN: 9781483188829
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1980
Page Count: 390
Description

Guides to Official Publications, Volume 7: Irish Official Publications provides a compilation of guidelines and summaries concerning Irish official publications. This book examines the bibliographical mysteries surrounding Republic of Ireland government publications.

Organized into 10 classes, this book begins with an overview of the various categories of Irish official publications. This text then indicates how Irish official publications may be traced and acquired, and lists some libraries with good collections. This book discusses as well some important background information in terms and symbols and specimen pages are included to illustrate the transition of a serial from the British to the Free State administration. The reader is also introduced to the weekly and annual lists of government publications together with an example of a State-sponsored document.

This book is a valuable resource for students and teachers.

Table of Contents


Preface

Guide

Breviate 1922-1972

Bibliographical Introduction

The Character of the Reports

Abbreviations Used Breviate Classification and Contents

Class I Government

Political Relations with Great Britain

International Relations

Constitution, Parliament and Elections

Oireachtas Accommodation and Salaries

Parliamentary Procedure, Privilege and Allegations

Civil Service

Army

Ordnance Survey

Local Government

Public Service Salaries

Class II Economics, Finance, Labor

Financial Relations with Great Britain

Ireland and the International Economy

Economic Development

The Cost of Living

Tariffs

Taxation and Rating

Money and Banking

Companies

Population and Labor Problems

Class III Industry and Technology

The Industrial Scene

Individual Industries

Restrictive Practices

Distribution

Scientific and Technical Research

Class IV Agriculture

Farming Conditions and Problems

Export Marketing

Dairy Produce

Livestock

Crops

Trees and Forests

Drainage

Sea Fisheries

Class V Energy Resources

Fuels

Water

Electricity

Atomic Energy

Mineral Resources

Class VI Legal Matters, Police

Courts and Administration

Police

Liquor, Betting, Moneylending

Miscellaneous Legal Topics

Class VII Transport and Communications

Public Transport

Railways

Roads

Canals

Ports and Harbours

Shipping and Cargo

Post Office

Radio and Television

Class VIII Education and Culture

School Education

Teachers' Salaries

Investment in Education

Reformatory Schools

Special Education

Higher, Technical and Adult Education

Irish Language and Culture

The Arts

Class IX Welfare, Health and Safety

Social Security

Health and Hospital Services

Special Health Problems

Accidents

Class X Housing and Town Planning

Tenancies and Rents

Housing

Town and Regional Planning

Appendix I Notes on Two Organizations with Reports Distributed within the Breviate

Appendix II Select List of Annual and Other Serial Reports to 1979

Name Index

Subject Index

About the Author

Arthur Maltby

Brian McKenna

Brian McKenna retired in 2008 as Professor of Food Science at UCD – University College Dublin, Ireland, a post he held since 1989, and became an Emeritus Professor and took up the role of co-ordinator of the European Technology Platform, Food for Life. A Chemical Engineer by training, he worked as a Research Engineer at the National Dairy Research Centre, Ireland, before moving to an academic career. In addition to his Professorship of Food Science, he served as Dean of Postgraduate and Interdisciplinary Studies at the university from 1995 to 2000 and has served two periods as Vice-President of the university, first with responsibility for Academic Planning & Development (2000-2003) and then as Principal of the College of Life Sciences (2003 to 2008). He was Editor of the Journal of Food Engineering from 1988 to 2007 and was President of IFSTI, the Institute of Food Science & Technology Ireland (1978-1980 and 1993-1994) and of EFFoST, the European Federation of Food Science & Technology (2005-2007 and 2009-2010). He received the EFFoST Lifetime Achievement award in 2010, the IFSTI Honorary Fellowship in 2010 and the ICEF Lifetime Achievement Award in 2011. He is a member of the Scientific Committee of the Food Safety Authority of Ireland, (1999-date) and is Board Chairman of the National Virus Reference Laboratory of Ireland, (2005-date) He has carried out research on physical properties of foods, rapid chilling of beef and lamb, meat texture, food safety, shelf-life prediction of foods, radio frequency heating of foods, formulation of functional drinks and drug delivery in foods. These have resulted in publication of 13 books and in excess of 150 papers.

Affiliations and Expertise

University College Dublin School of Agriculture, Food Science and Veterinary Medicine, Dublin, Ireland

About the Editor

John E. Pemberton

