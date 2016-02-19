Irish Official Publications
1st Edition
A Guide to Republic of Ireland Papers, with a Breviate of Reports 1922–1972
Description
Guides to Official Publications, Volume 7: Irish Official Publications provides a compilation of guidelines and summaries concerning Irish official publications. This book examines the bibliographical mysteries surrounding Republic of Ireland government publications.
Organized into 10 classes, this book begins with an overview of the various categories of Irish official publications. This text then indicates how Irish official publications may be traced and acquired, and lists some libraries with good collections. This book discusses as well some important background information in terms and symbols and specimen pages are included to illustrate the transition of a serial from the British to the Free State administration. The reader is also introduced to the weekly and annual lists of government publications together with an example of a State-sponsored document.
This book is a valuable resource for students and teachers.
Table of Contents
Preface
Guide
Breviate 1922-1972
Bibliographical Introduction
The Character of the Reports
Abbreviations Used Breviate Classification and Contents
Class I Government
Political Relations with Great Britain
International Relations
Constitution, Parliament and Elections
Oireachtas Accommodation and Salaries
Parliamentary Procedure, Privilege and Allegations
Civil Service
Army
Ordnance Survey
Local Government
Public Service Salaries
Class II Economics, Finance, Labor
Financial Relations with Great Britain
Ireland and the International Economy
Economic Development
The Cost of Living
Tariffs
Taxation and Rating
Money and Banking
Companies
Population and Labor Problems
Class III Industry and Technology
The Industrial Scene
Individual Industries
Restrictive Practices
Distribution
Scientific and Technical Research
Class IV Agriculture
Farming Conditions and Problems
Export Marketing
Dairy Produce
Livestock
Crops
Trees and Forests
Drainage
Sea Fisheries
Class V Energy Resources
Fuels
Water
Electricity
Atomic Energy
Mineral Resources
Class VI Legal Matters, Police
Courts and Administration
Police
Liquor, Betting, Moneylending
Miscellaneous Legal Topics
Class VII Transport and Communications
Public Transport
Railways
Roads
Canals
Ports and Harbours
Shipping and Cargo
Post Office
Radio and Television
Class VIII Education and Culture
School Education
Teachers' Salaries
Investment in Education
Reformatory Schools
Special Education
Higher, Technical and Adult Education
Irish Language and Culture
The Arts
Class IX Welfare, Health and Safety
Social Security
Health and Hospital Services
Special Health Problems
Accidents
Class X Housing and Town Planning
Tenancies and Rents
Housing
Town and Regional Planning
Appendix I Notes on Two Organizations with Reports Distributed within the Breviate
Appendix II Select List of Annual and Other Serial Reports to 1979
Name Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 390
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1980
- Published:
- 1st January 1980
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483188829
About the Author
Arthur Maltby
Brian McKenna
Affiliations and Expertise
University College Dublin School of Agriculture, Food Science and Veterinary Medicine, Dublin, Ireland