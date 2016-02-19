Ireland in the Nineteenth Century
1st Edition
A Breviate of Official Publications
Description
Ireland in the Nineteenth Century: A Breviate of Official Publications offers information on the compilation of documents regarding Ireland from the 1-000 Act of Union until the 1970's, covering subjects such as education, agriculture, poverty, finance, health, and transport. The book first focuses on government documents, including the Act of Union, parliamentary privilege, peerage, public offices and public works, local government areas, and grand jury presentments. The text also looks at documents in finance, ownership and valuation of land, agriculture, and poverty and health measures. Topics include employment of the poor, emigration, drainage and reclamation of waste areas, fisheries, land legislation, and survey and valuation of Ireland. The manuscript touches on documents on health and living conditions and transport and communications. Areas covered include hospitals, charitable institutions, roads, railways, navigation, shipping, ports and harbors, and overseas communications. The book also ponders on documents on education and culture, ecclesiastical matters, trade industry and labor, legal administration, and civil commotion. The text is a dependable reference for readers interested in documents relating to education, agriculture, poverty, finance, health and transport, and government functions of Ireland.
Table of Contents
Acknowledgements
Introduction
Origins and Bibliographical Background
Specimen Pages From Papers
Character of the Papers on Ireland
Abbreviations
Class I Government
Union with Britain
Parliamentary Privilege
Peerage
Civil Service
Public offices and Works
Grand Jury Presentments
Parliamentary Boundaries
Local Government Areas
Class II Finance
Currency
Annuities
Insolvency
Loan Societies
Local Rates and Taxes
Financial Relations with Britain
Class III Ownership and Valuation of Land
Survey and Valuation of Ireland
Registry of Deeds
Landlord and Tenant Relations
Land Legislation
Class IV Agriculture
Fisheries
Fairs and Markets
Potato Crop
Sugar Beet
Livestock
Agricultural Depression
Drainage and Reclamation of Waste Areas
Class V Poverty and Relief Measures
Employment of the Poor
Poor Law
Relief of Distress
State of Various Poor Law Unions and Their Workhouses
The Irish Poor in Britain
Emigration
Class VI Health and Living Conditions
Charitable Institutions
Hospitals
Outbreaks of Fever
Lunacy
Factory Conditions
Housing
Dublin Streets and Sewerage
Class VII Transport and Communications
Roads
Railways
Navigation
Canals
Derry Bridge
River Shannon
Shipping
Lighthouses, Buoys, Beacons and Piers
Ports and Harbours
Communications Between Britain and Ireland
Overseas Communications
Class VIII Education and Culture
The State of Education
Schools
The Teaching of Irish
Teachers' Pensions
University Education
Technical and Vocational Education
Science, Art and Learned Institutions
Historical Records
Celtic Ornaments
Class IX Ecclesiastical Matters
Roman Catholic Church
Established Church
Tithes
Class X Trade, Industry and Labour
Corn Trade
Distilling and Illicit Distillation
Peat Distillation
Mining
Pawnbroking
Woollen Industry
Linen Trade
Bleaching Industry
Hand Loom Weavers and Agricultural Workers
Employment of Women
Migratory Labour
Class XI Magistrates and Juries
Ancient Laws
Election Laws
Courts
Magistrates
Juries
Solicitors
Sunday Closing
Societies (Orange Order, Fenians, Ribbon Men)
Prisons
Police
Class XII Civil Commotion
The State of Ireland
Investigation of Unrest and Riots
Election Events and Allegations
Appendix Select List of Annual or Other Recurring Reports
Index of Topics
