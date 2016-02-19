Ireland in the Nineteenth Century - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080236889, 9781483145525

Ireland in the Nineteenth Century

1st Edition

A Breviate of Official Publications

Authors: Arthur Maltby Jean Maltby
Editors: John E. Pemberton
eBook ISBN: 9781483145525
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1979
Page Count: 300
Description

Ireland in the Nineteenth Century: A Breviate of Official Publications offers information on the compilation of documents regarding Ireland from the 1-000 Act of Union until the 1970's, covering subjects such as education, agriculture, poverty, finance, health, and transport. The book first focuses on government documents, including the Act of Union, parliamentary privilege, peerage, public offices and public works, local government areas, and grand jury presentments. The text also looks at documents in finance, ownership and valuation of land, agriculture, and poverty and health measures. Topics include employment of the poor, emigration, drainage and reclamation of waste areas, fisheries, land legislation, and survey and valuation of Ireland. The manuscript touches on documents on health and living conditions and transport and communications. Areas covered include hospitals, charitable institutions, roads, railways, navigation, shipping, ports and harbors, and overseas communications. The book also ponders on documents on education and culture, ecclesiastical matters, trade industry and labor, legal administration, and civil commotion. The text is a dependable reference for readers interested in documents relating to education, agriculture, poverty, finance, health and transport, and government functions of Ireland.

Table of Contents


Acknowledgements

Introduction

Origins and Bibliographical Background

Specimen Pages From Papers

Character of the Papers on Ireland

Abbreviations

Class I Government

Union with Britain

Parliamentary Privilege

Peerage

Civil Service

Public offices and Works

Grand Jury Presentments

Parliamentary Boundaries

Local Government Areas

Class II Finance

Currency

Annuities

Insolvency

Loan Societies

Local Rates and Taxes

Financial Relations with Britain

Class III Ownership and Valuation of Land

Survey and Valuation of Ireland

Registry of Deeds

Landlord and Tenant Relations

Land Legislation

Class IV Agriculture

Fisheries

Fairs and Markets

Potato Crop

Sugar Beet

Livestock

Agricultural Depression

Drainage and Reclamation of Waste Areas

Class V Poverty and Relief Measures

Employment of the Poor

Poor Law

Relief of Distress

State of Various Poor Law Unions and Their Workhouses

The Irish Poor in Britain

Emigration

Class VI Health and Living Conditions

Charitable Institutions

Hospitals

Outbreaks of Fever

Lunacy

Factory Conditions

Housing

Dublin Streets and Sewerage

Class VII Transport and Communications

Roads

Railways

Navigation

Canals

Derry Bridge

River Shannon

Shipping

Lighthouses, Buoys, Beacons and Piers

Ports and Harbours

Communications Between Britain and Ireland

Overseas Communications

Class VIII Education and Culture

The State of Education

Schools

The Teaching of Irish

Teachers' Pensions

University Education

Technical and Vocational Education

Science, Art and Learned Institutions

Historical Records

Celtic Ornaments

Class IX Ecclesiastical Matters

Roman Catholic Church

Established Church

Tithes

Class X Trade, Industry and Labour

Corn Trade

Distilling and Illicit Distillation

Peat Distillation

Mining

Pawnbroking

Woollen Industry

Linen Trade

Bleaching Industry

Hand Loom Weavers and Agricultural Workers

Employment of Women

Migratory Labour

Class XI Magistrates and Juries

Ancient Laws

Election Laws

Courts

Magistrates

Juries

Solicitors

Sunday Closing

Societies (Orange Order, Fenians, Ribbon Men)

Prisons

Police

Class XII Civil Commotion

The State of Ireland

Investigation of Unrest and Riots

Election Events and Allegations

Appendix Select List of Annual or Other Recurring Reports

Index of Topics






Details

No. of pages:
300
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1979
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483145525

