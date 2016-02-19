Ireland in the Nineteenth Century: A Breviate of Official Publications offers information on the compilation of documents regarding Ireland from the 1-000 Act of Union until the 1970's, covering subjects such as education, agriculture, poverty, finance, health, and transport. The book first focuses on government documents, including the Act of Union, parliamentary privilege, peerage, public offices and public works, local government areas, and grand jury presentments. The text also looks at documents in finance, ownership and valuation of land, agriculture, and poverty and health measures. Topics include employment of the poor, emigration, drainage and reclamation of waste areas, fisheries, land legislation, and survey and valuation of Ireland. The manuscript touches on documents on health and living conditions and transport and communications. Areas covered include hospitals, charitable institutions, roads, railways, navigation, shipping, ports and harbors, and overseas communications. The book also ponders on documents on education and culture, ecclesiastical matters, trade industry and labor, legal administration, and civil commotion. The text is a dependable reference for readers interested in documents relating to education, agriculture, poverty, finance, health and transport, and government functions of Ireland.