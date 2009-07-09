IPv6 Socket API Extensions: Programmer's Guide - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123750761, 9780123785695

IPv6 Socket API Extensions: Programmer's Guide

1st Edition

Authors: Qing Li Jinmei Tatuya Keiichi Shima
eBook ISBN: 9780123785695
Paperback ISBN: 9780123750761
Imprint: Morgan Kaufmann
Published Date: 9th July 2009
Page Count: 192
Description

IPv6 Socket API Extensions: Programmer's Guide covers the IPv6 application programming intercfaces (API) extensions and enhancements that have been made to the socket APIs. The book begins with a brief overview of the API specifications along with sample code usage. Then an explanation of the internal kernel implementation that realizes the services offered by the API sets is detailed. Also descriptions of several standard user libraries that have been extended or created to support IPV6 are reviewed. Includes various examples which illustrate how to write portable applications that can run on either IPv4 or IPv6 networks. Succinct treatment of everything you need know to get up and running with IPv6 socket programming in one affordable volume.

Key Features

  • Provides a detailed introduction to the IETF standards for IPv6 APIs
  • Includes extensive line-by-line code sets with meticulous explanations of their implementation
  • Numerous diagrams and illustrations to aid in fully understanding the socket APIs

Readership

Software developers, network programmers, and systems programmers who want to learn about and implement IPv6 Sockets APIs and related protocols in a network environment.

Table of Contents

1 Introduction

2 The Basic Socket API—[RFC3493]

3 The Advanced Socket API—[RFC3542]

4 Kernel Implementation of IPv6 Socket APIs

5 Socket Options and Ancillary Data Examples

6 Implementation of Library Functions—libinet6

No. of pages:
192
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Morgan Kaufmann 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Morgan Kaufmann
eBook ISBN:
9780123785695
Paperback ISBN:
9780123750761

About the Author

Qing Li

Qing Li is a senior architect at Blue Coat Systems, Inc. leading the design and development efforts of the next-generation IPv6 enabled secure proxy appliances. Qing holds multiple US patents. Qing is a contributing author of the book titled Handbook of Networked and Embedded Control Systems published in June 2005. He is the author of the embedded systems development book titled Real-Time Concepts for Embedded Systems published in April 2003.

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Architect, Blue Coat Systems, Inc., Sunnyvale, CA, USA

Jinmei Tatuya

Tatuya Jinmei Ph.D. is a senior software architect at Internet Systems Consortium, Inc. He had been a core developer of the KAME project since the launch of the project through its conclusion. In 2003, he received the Ph.D. degree from Keio University, Japan, based on his work at KAME.

Affiliations and Expertise

Research Scientist, Toshiba Corporation and Core Developer of the KAME Project, JAPAN

Keiichi Shima

Keiichi Shima is a senior researcher at Internet Initiative Japan Inc. He was a core developer of the KAME project from 2001 to the end of the project and developed Mobile IPv6/NEMO Basic Support protocol stack. He is now working on the new mobility stack (the SHISA stack) for BSD operating systems.

Affiliations and Expertise

Researcher, Internet Initiative Japan and Core Member of the KAME Project, JAPAN

