IPv6 Advanced Protocols Implementation

"I would purchase the books... since I am Ipv6 connected it would be a nice reference... I do think that if you buy one you will buy the other, assuming that the chapters are setup correctly." --Randall Stewart, Cisco Systems

"My immediate reaction was that I thought it would be better in one volume, BUT then I saw the level of detail that he is intending to include, and the subsequent size of the work. Now, I agree entirely with the author that it should be split into 2 volumes as he suggests... This will be a real reference manual for IPv6... I think that the sort of people who buy Volume I will also buy Volume II. They are closely linked, and in order to have the complete guide to IPv6, you need both." --Martin Potts, Martel Consulting

"I think the two-volume approach is suitable. I recommend this publication and I would like to buy both volumes when these are achieved." --Jun Murai, KEIO University

"IPv6 Advanced Protocols Implementations provides the advanced next level core networking functions, applications, and technology that extends the use of IPv6 to support Routing, Multicasting, Domain Name System, Dynamic Host Configuration Protocol, Mobile IPv6, and Security. The authors identify each of the aforementioned technology components and provide an in-depth analysis, operational, and implementation view of these functions and applications. The authors also provide the differences at key points in the discussions with the current Internet Model and the advantages of IPv6. These are very hard technology components to present with clarity and the authors did that and in a concise manner. This book would be of value to architects, programmers, operators, and technologists that will deploy IPv6 and a good companion book to the authors IPv6 Core Protocols Implementation book." --Jim Bound, CTO IPv6 Forum www.ipv6forum.com