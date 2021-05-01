iPSCs for Studying Infectious Diseases, Volume 7

iPSCs for Studying Infectious Diseases, Volume Six, the latest release in the Advances in Stem Cell Biology series, is a timely and expansive collection of comprehensive information and new discoveries in the field of stem cell biology. The book addresses how important cancer stem cells are within cancer development and how we can target these cells to try to stop disease. As each cancer is a different disease, this book discusses the role of cancer stem cells in different cancers. It provide an overview of various cancers such as melanoma, glioblastoma, thyroid carcinoma, colon cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, and more.

The volume is written for researchers and scientists in stem cell therapy, cell biology, regenerative medicine and organ transplantation, and is contributed by world-renowned authors in the field.