iPSCs for Studying Infectious Diseases, Volume 7
1st Edition
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Table of Contents
1. The application of iPSCs to questions in virology: A historical perspective
2. Transplantation of iPSC-derived neural progenitor cells promotes clinical recovery and repair in response to murine coronavirus-induced neurologic disease
3. iPSCs for Modeling Influenza Infection
4. iPSCs for Modeling of Herpes Simplex Virus 1 Infections
5. iPSCs for modeling coxsackievirus infection6. iPSC-derived oligodendrocytes as models for Theiler’s murine encephalomyelitis virus infection
7. iPSCs for Modeling of Hepatotropic Pathogen Infection
8. Use of human induced pluripotent stem cells (hiPSC)-derived neuronal models to study the neuropathogenesis of the protozoan parasite, Toxoplasma gondii
9. iPSCs for Modelling Chagas disease
10. Induced pluripotent stem-cell derived brain endothelial cells to study host-pathogen interactions with the bacterial pathogens Streptococcus agalactiae and Neisseria meningitidis
11. Human Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells for Modeling of Salmonella Infection
Description
iPSCs for Studying Infectious Diseases, Volume Six, the latest release in the Advances in Stem Cell Biology series, is a timely and expansive collection of comprehensive information and new discoveries in the field of stem cell biology. The book addresses how important cancer stem cells are within cancer development and how we can target these cells to try to stop disease. As each cancer is a different disease, this book discusses the role of cancer stem cells in different cancers. It provide an overview of various cancers such as melanoma, glioblastoma, thyroid carcinoma, colon cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, and more.
The volume is written for researchers and scientists in stem cell therapy, cell biology, regenerative medicine and organ transplantation, and is contributed by world-renowned authors in the field.
Key Features
- Provides an overview of the fast-moving field of stem cell biology and function, regenerative medicine and therapeutics
- Covers the following cancers: melanoma, glioblastoma, thyroid carcinoma, colon cancer, and much more
- Contributed by world-renowned experts in the field
Readership
Researchers and scientists in stem cell therapy, cell biology, regenerative medicine, and organ transplantation. Graduate and undergraduate students in the above fields
Details
- No. of pages:
- 300
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st May 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128221358
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editor
Alexander Birbrair
Dr. Alexander Birbrair received his bachelor’s biomedical degree from Santa Cruz State University in Brazil. He completed his PhD in Neuroscience, in the field of stem cell biology, at the Wake Forest School of Medicine under the mentorship of Osvaldo Delbono. Then, he joined as a postdoc in stem cell biology at Paul Frenette’s laboratory at Albert Einstein School of Medicine in New York. In 2016, he was appointed faculty at Federal University of Minas Gerais in Brazil, where he started his own lab. His laboratory is interested in understanding how the cellular components of different tissues function and control disease progression. His group explores the roles of specific cell populations in the tissue microenvironment by using state-of-the-art techniques. His research is funded by the Serrapilheira Institute, CNPq, CAPES, and FAPEMIG. In 2018, Alexander was elected affiliate member of the Brazilian Academy of Sciences (ABC), and, in 2019, he was elected member of the Global Young Academy (GYA). He is the Founding Editor and Editor-in-Chief of Current Tissue Microenvironment Reports, and Associate Editor of Molecular Biotechnology. Alexander also serves in the editorial board of several other international journals: Stem Cell Reviews and Reports, Stem Cell Research, Stem Cells and Development, and Histology and Histopathology.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Radiology, Columbia University, USA; Department of Pathology, Federal University of Minas Gerais, Belo Horizonte, Brazil
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.