The series Advances in Stem Cell Biology is a timely and expansive collection of comprehensive information and new discoveries in the field of stem cell biology. iPSCs for Studying Infectious Diseases, Volume 8 addresses how important induced pluripotent stems cells are and how can they can help treat certain infectious diseases.

Somatic cells can be reprogrammed into induced pluripotent stem cells by the expression of specific transcription factors. These cells have been transforming biomedical research over the last 15 years. This volume will address the advances in research of how induced pluripotent stem cells are being used for treatment of different infectious diseases, such as corona virus, coxsackievirus, salmonella infection, influenza virus and much more.

The volume is written for researchers and scientists in stem cell therapy, cell biology, regenerative medicine and organ transplantation; and is contributed by world-renowned authors in the field.