iPSCs for Modeling Central Nervous System Disorders, Volume 6

The series Advances in Stem Cell Biology is a timely and expansive collection of comprehensive information and new discoveries in the field of stem cell biology. iPSC Central Nervous System Disease Modeling, Volume 6 addresses how important induced pluripotent stems cells are and how they can be used to model CNS disorders.

The creation of iPSC technology allowed the development of disease-specific human pluripotent stem cells. These cells allow researchers to study questions impossible before for some human diseases. This volume addresses central nervous system disease modeling, such as: Leber’s hereditary optic neuropathy, autism, spinal muscular atrophy, Alzheimer’s disease, ALS and much more.

The volume is written for researchers and scientists in stem cell therapy, cell biology, regenerative medicine and organ transplantation; and is contributed by world-renowned authors in the field.