iPSCs for Modeling Central Nervous System Disorders, Volume 6
1st Edition
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Table of Contents
1. In vitro human stem cell mediated CNS Platforms: progress and challenges
Michael Coleman, PhD, President and CEO, Theratome Bio, Indianapolis, IN, USA
2. iPSCs for Modeling of X-linked dystonia-parkinsonism
Christine Klein, PhD, Professor, Institute of Neurogenetics, University of Luebeck, Lübeck, Germany
3. iPSCs for Modeling of Leber’s hereditary optic neuropathy
Shih-Hwa Chiou, MD, PhD, Professor, National Yang-Ming University, Taipei, Taiwan
4. iPSC-based modeling in psychiatric disorders: Opportunities and Challenges
Dietmar Spengler, PhD, Project Group Leader, Max Planck Institute of Psychiatry, München, Germany
5. iPSCs for Modeling of hereditary spastic paraplegia
Xuejun Li, PhD, Associate Professor, Biomedical Sciences, University of Illinois College of Medicine Rockford, Rockford, IL, USA
6. iPSCs for Modeling of Autism
Thomas Martin Durcan, PhD, Assistant Professor, Department of Neurology and Neurosurgery, The Neuro, Montreal, Canada
7. iPSCs for Modeling of Spinal Muscular Atrophy
Allison Ebert, PhD, Associate Professor, Cell Biology, Neurobiology & Anatomy, Medical College of Wisconsin, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA
8. iPSCs for Modeling of Alzheimer’s Disease
Yanhong Shi, PhD, Professor, Department of Developmental and Stem Cell Biology, City of Hope, Duarte, CA, USA
9. iPSCs for Modeling of ALS
Rivka Ofir, PhD, Senior Researcher, Faculty of Health Sciences, Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, Be’er Sheva. Israel
10. Studying Non-Cell-Autonomous Neurodegeneration in Parkinson’s Disease with iPSCs
Jari Koistinaho, MD, PhD, Professor, Stem Cell Research, University of Eastern Finland, Kuopio, Finland
11. iPSCs for modeling Angelman syndrome
Simao Jose Teixeira da Rocha, PhD, Staff Scientist, Institute of Molecular Medicine, Lisbon, Portugal
12. In Vivo Phenotyping of Familial Parkinson’s Disease with iPSCs
Rebecca Matsas, PhD, Research Director, Head of Department of Neurobiology, Hellenic Pasteur Institute, Athens, Greece
13. iPSCs for Modeling Schizophrenia
Sangmi Chung, PhD, Associate Professor of Cell Biology & Anatomy, New York Medical College, Valhalla, New York, USA
14. iPSCs for Modeling Neurodevelopmental Disorders
Zhexing Wen, PhD, Assistant Professor, Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, Emory University School of Medicine, Atlanta, Georgia, USA
15. iPSCs for Modeling of Multiple Sclerosis
Jaime Imitola, MD, PhD, Associate Professor of Neurology, Genetics and Genome Sciences, UConn Health, Farmington, CT, USA
16. Modeling developmental changes in HD using iPSCs
Lisa Ellerby, PhD, Professor, Buck Institute for Research on Aging, Novato, CA, USA
Description
The series Advances in Stem Cell Biology is a timely and expansive collection of comprehensive information and new discoveries in the field of stem cell biology. iPSC Central Nervous System Disease Modeling, Volume 6 addresses how important induced pluripotent stems cells are and how they can be used to model CNS disorders.
The creation of iPSC technology allowed the development of disease-specific human pluripotent stem cells. These cells allow researchers to study questions impossible before for some human diseases. This volume addresses central nervous system disease modeling, such as: Leber’s hereditary optic neuropathy, autism, spinal muscular atrophy, Alzheimer’s disease, ALS and much more.
The volume is written for researchers and scientists in stem cell therapy, cell biology, regenerative medicine and organ transplantation; and is contributed by world-renowned authors in the field.
Key Features
- Provides overview of the fast-moving field of stem cell biology and function, regenerative medicine and therapeutics
- Covers how iPSCs can be used to model CNS disorders
- Contributed by world-renown experts in the field
Readership
Researchers and scientists in stem cell therapy, cell biology, regenerative medicine, and organ transplantation. Graduate and undergraduate students in the above fields
Details
- No. of pages:
- 300
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st May 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323857642
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editor
Alexander Birbrair
Dr. Alexander Birbrair received his bachelor’s biomedical degree from Santa Cruz State University in Brazil. He completed his PhD in Neuroscience, in the field of stem cell biology, at the Wake Forest School of Medicine under the mentorship of Osvaldo Delbono. Then, he joined as a postdoc in stem cell biology at Paul Frenette’s laboratory at Albert Einstein School of Medicine in New York. In 2016, he was appointed faculty at Federal University of Minas Gerais in Brazil, where he started his own lab. His laboratory is interested in understanding how the cellular components of different tissues function and control disease progression. His group explores the roles of specific cell populations in the tissue microenvironment by using state-of-the-art techniques. His research is funded by the Serrapilheira Institute, CNPq, CAPES, and FAPEMIG. In 2018, Alexander was elected affiliate member of the Brazilian Academy of Sciences (ABC), and, in 2019, he was elected member of the Global Young Academy (GYA). He is the Founding Editor and Editor-in-Chief of Current Tissue Microenvironment Reports, and Associate Editor of Molecular Biotechnology. Alexander also serves in the editorial board of several other international journals: Stem Cell Reviews and Reports, Stem Cell Research, Stem Cells and Development, and Histology and Histopathology.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Radiology, Columbia University, USA; Department of Pathology, Federal University of Minas Gerais, Belo Horizonte, Brazil
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.