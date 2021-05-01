COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off Science and Technology Print & eBook bundle options. Terms & conditions.
iPSCs for Modeling Central Nervous System Disorders - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323857642

iPSCs for Modeling Central Nervous System Disorders, Volume 6

1st Edition

Editor: Alexander Birbrair
Paperback ISBN: 9780323857642
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st May 2021
Page Count: 300
Table of Contents

1. In vitro human stem cell mediated CNS Platforms: progress and challenges
Michael Coleman, PhD, President and CEO, Theratome Bio, Indianapolis, IN, USA
2. iPSCs for Modeling of X-linked dystonia-parkinsonism
Christine Klein, PhD, Professor, Institute of Neurogenetics, University of Luebeck, Lübeck, Germany
3. iPSCs for Modeling of Leber’s hereditary optic neuropathy
Shih-Hwa Chiou, MD, PhD, Professor, National Yang-Ming University, Taipei, Taiwan
4. iPSC-based modeling in psychiatric disorders: Opportunities and Challenges
Dietmar Spengler, PhD, Project Group Leader, Max Planck Institute of Psychiatry, München, Germany
5. iPSCs for Modeling of hereditary spastic paraplegia
Xuejun Li, PhD, Associate Professor, Biomedical Sciences, University of Illinois College of Medicine Rockford, Rockford, IL, USA
6. iPSCs for Modeling of Autism
Thomas Martin Durcan, PhD, Assistant Professor, Department of Neurology and Neurosurgery, The Neuro, Montreal, Canada
7. iPSCs for Modeling of Spinal Muscular Atrophy
Allison Ebert, PhD, Associate Professor, Cell Biology, Neurobiology & Anatomy, Medical College of Wisconsin, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA
8. iPSCs for Modeling of Alzheimer’s Disease
Yanhong Shi, PhD, Professor, Department of Developmental and Stem Cell Biology, City of Hope, Duarte, CA, USA
9.  iPSCs for Modeling of ALS
Rivka Ofir, PhD, Senior Researcher, Faculty of Health Sciences, Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, Be’er Sheva. Israel
10.  Studying Non-Cell-Autonomous Neurodegeneration in Parkinson’s Disease with iPSCs
Jari Koistinaho, MD, PhD, Professor, Stem Cell Research, University of Eastern Finland, Kuopio, Finland
11.  iPSCs for modeling Angelman syndrome
Simao Jose Teixeira da Rocha, PhD, Staff Scientist, Institute of Molecular Medicine, Lisbon, Portugal
12.  In Vivo Phenotyping of Familial Parkinson’s Disease with iPSCs
Rebecca Matsas, PhD, Research Director, Head of Department of Neurobiology, Hellenic Pasteur Institute, Athens, Greece
13.  iPSCs for Modeling Schizophrenia
Sangmi Chung, PhD, Associate Professor of Cell Biology & Anatomy, New York Medical College, Valhalla, New York, USA
14.  iPSCs for Modeling Neurodevelopmental Disorders
Zhexing Wen, PhD, Assistant Professor, Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, Emory University School of Medicine, Atlanta, Georgia, USA
15.  iPSCs for Modeling of Multiple Sclerosis
Jaime Imitola, MD, PhD, Associate Professor of Neurology, Genetics and Genome Sciences, UConn Health, Farmington, CT, USA
16.  Modeling developmental changes in HD using iPSCs
Lisa Ellerby, PhD, Professor, Buck Institute for Research on Aging, Novato, CA, USA 

Description

The series Advances in Stem Cell Biology is a timely and expansive collection of comprehensive information and new discoveries in the field of stem cell biology. iPSC Central Nervous System Disease Modeling, Volume 6 addresses how important induced pluripotent stems cells are and how they can be used to model CNS disorders.

The creation of iPSC technology allowed the development of disease-specific human pluripotent stem cells. These cells allow researchers to study questions impossible before for some human diseases. This volume addresses　central nervous system disease modeling, such as: Leber’s hereditary optic neuropathy, autism, spinal muscular atrophy, Alzheimer’s disease, ALS and much more.

The volume is written for researchers and scientists in stem cell therapy, cell biology, regenerative medicine and organ transplantation; and is contributed by world-renowned authors in the field.

Key Features

  • Provides overview of the fast-moving field of stem cell biology and function, regenerative medicine and therapeutics
  • Covers how iPSCs can be used to model CNS disorders
  • Contributed by world-renown experts in the field

Readership

Researchers and scientists in stem cell therapy, cell biology, regenerative medicine, and organ transplantation. Graduate and undergraduate students in the above fields

Details

No. of pages:
300
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2021
Published:
1st May 2021
Imprint:
Academic Press
Paperback ISBN:
9780323857642

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editor

Alexander Birbrair

Dr. Alexander Birbrair received his bachelor’s biomedical degree from Santa Cruz State University in Brazil. He completed his PhD in Neuroscience, in the field of stem cell biology, at the Wake Forest School of Medicine under the mentorship of Osvaldo Delbono. Then, he joined as a postdoc in stem cell biology at Paul Frenette’s laboratory at Albert Einstein School of Medicine in New York. In 2016, he was appointed faculty at Federal University of Minas Gerais in Brazil, where he started his own lab. His laboratory is interested in understanding how the cellular components of different tissues function and control disease progression. His group explores the roles of specific cell populations in the tissue microenvironment by using state-of-the-art techniques. His research is funded by the Serrapilheira Institute, CNPq, CAPES, and FAPEMIG. In 2018, Alexander was elected affiliate member of the Brazilian Academy of Sciences (ABC), and, in 2019, he was elected member of the Global Young Academy (GYA). He is the Founding Editor and Editor-in-Chief of Current Tissue Microenvironment Reports, and Associate Editor of Molecular Biotechnology. Alexander also serves in the editorial board of several other international journals: Stem Cell Reviews and Reports, Stem Cell Research, Stem Cells and Development, and Histology and Histopathology.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Radiology, Columbia University, USA; Department of Pathology, Federal University of Minas Gerais, Belo Horizonte, Brazil

