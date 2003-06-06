IPOs and Equity Offerings - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750655385, 9780080478784

IPOs and Equity Offerings

1st Edition

Authors: Ross Geddes
eBook ISBN: 9780080478784
Hardcover ISBN: 9780750655385
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 6th June 2003
Page Count: 272
Table of Contents

The decision to go public; The players; The offering process, Part I; The offering process, Part II; Determining the value of an IPO company; Documentation and due diligence; UK offerings; US offerings; Marketing new issues; Syndication and fees; Allocation, stabilization, and lock-ups; Secondary offerings; References.

Description

An initial public offering (IPO) is one of the most significant events in corporate life. It follows months, even years of preparation. During the boom years of the late 1990s bull market, IPOs of growth companies captured the imagination and pocketbooks of investors like never before.

This book goes behind the scenes to examine the process of an offering from the decision to go public to the procedures of a subsequent equity offering. The book is written from the perspective of an experienced investment banker describing the hows and whys of IPOs and subsequent equity issues.

Each aspect of an IPO is illustrated with plenty of international examples pitched alongside relevant academic research to offer a combination of theoretical rigour and practical application.

Topics covered are:

  • the decision to go public
  • legal and regulatory aspects of an offering; marketing and research
  • valuation and pricing
  • allocations of shares to investors
  • examination of fees and commissions

Key Features

  • Global perpective: UK, European and US practices, regulations and examples, and case studies
  • First hand experience written by an IPO trader with academic rigour
  • Includes the changes in the market that resulted from 1998-2000 equity boom

Readership

Corporate financiers; equity capital markets personnel; equity sales and research; institutional investors; hedge fund managers; regulators; investor relations people; finance directors; treasurers and chief executives; graduate business and finance students; management and strategy consultants; institutional investors.

About the Authors

Ross Geddes Author

