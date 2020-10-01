Healthcare industry data or streaming data generated by ubiquitous sensors cocooned into IoT require advanced analytics to transform data into information. With the advancement in computing power, communications, and techniques for data acquisition, the need for advanced data analytics is in high demand.

IoT Based Data Analytics for the Healthcare Industry: Techniques and Applications focus on recent advances in the analysis of healthcare industry data, through IoT data analytics. It focuses on the analysis of ubiquitous data generated by the healthcare industry, from a wide range of different sources like patients, doctors, hospitals, health insurance companies, etc. The main focus of the analysis is to provide solutions and support, with the assistance of artificial intelligent methods, for end-users in the healthcare industry who need to analyse and manipulate this vast amount of data. These solutions include deep learning and a wide range of intelligent methods including simulated annealing, tabu search, genetic algorithm, ant colony optimization, and particle swarm optimization, etc. The book also explores challenges, opportunities, and future research directions. It discusses the data collection and pre-processing stages, challenges and issues in data collection, data handling, data collection set-up.