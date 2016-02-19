Ions, Cell Proliferation, and Cancer present the credibility of ions as specific regulators of cell proliferation. This book provides an understanding of the control of cell proliferation and the deregulated proliferation of cancer cells. Organized into three sections encompassing 32 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the important role that ions in animal cells play in a variety of fundamental processes associated with essential cell functions. This text then examines the relationship between ionic events and cellular production, specifically in mammalian cell systems. Other chapters consider the development of atomic absorption spectrophotometry as a method for measuring inorganic cations. This book discusses as well the two widely applicable methods for measuring free concentrations of ions inside cells. The final chapter deals with magnesium ion as the most abundant divalent action in living cells. This book is a valuable resource for animal cell biologists, molecular biologists, and research workers.

Section I: Methodology

Direct Observation of the State of 23Na+ Ions in Intact Cells and Tissues by Noninvasive NMR Spectroscopy: Intracellular Na+ Ions in Human Normal and Leukemic Lymphocytes

Energy Dispersive Spectroscopy in the Study of the Ionic Regulation of Growth in Normal and Tumor Cells

Atomic Absorption Measurement of Cations in Cultured Cells

Ion-Selective Microelectrodes and Fluorescent Probes for Measurement of Intracellular Ion Activities

Intracellular Calcium Measurements Using NMR Spectroscopy of Fluorine-Labelled Chelators

Techniques for the Measurement of Calcium Distribution, Calcium Fluxes, and Cytosolic-Free Calcium in Mammalian Cells

Section II: Monovalent Ions, Cell Proliferation, and Cancer

Monovalent Cations, Cell Proliferation, and Cancer: An Overview

Monovalent Cations and the Control of Hepatocyte Proliferation in Chemically Defined Medium

The Potassium-Sensitivity-Shift and Other Matters

Na+/H+ Exchange in the Action of Growth Factors

Hormonal Regulation of Na+-Dependent Transport in Hepatocytes and Hepatoma Cells

Intracellular Potassium Activity During Liver Regeneration

Transepithelial Ion Transport and Differentiation in Epithelial Cell Cultures

Na+, K+, H+, and Protein Phosphorylation in the Growth Factor-Induced G0/G1 Transition in Fibroblasts

Relation between K+, Na+, Ca2+, and Proliferation of Normal and Transformed 3T3 Mouse Cells

The Involvement of Ca+2 in the Serum Stimulation of Na+ Influx in Human Fibroblasts

Monovalent Ion Fluxes, Cyclic Nucleotides, and the Stimulation of DNA Synthesis in Quiescent Cells

Section III: Divalent Ions, Cell Proliferation, and Cancer

The Roles of Calcium and Magnesium in Cell Proliferation: An Overview

Eggs Are Activated by a Calcium Explosion; Carcinogenesis May Involve Calcium Adaptation and Habituation

Ionic Logic in Activation of the Cell Cycle

The Cascade of Events Initiated by Rises in Cytosolic Ca+2 and pH Following Fertilization in Sea Urchin Eggs

Calcium, Phosphate, and Cell Proliferation

The Stimulation of Neonatal Rat Hepatocyte DNA Synthesis and Division by Epidermal Growth Factor (EGF), Glucagon, and Insulin Is Calcium-Dependent

Phospholipase and Prostaglandin Synthesis in the Stimulation of Cell Proliferation by Platelet-Derived Growth Factor: The Role of Calcium

Calcium and Lymphocyte Activation

Mediation by Calcicalmodulin and Cyclic AMP of Tumor Promoter-Induced DNA Synthesis in Calcium-Deprived Rat Liver Cells

Cyclic AMP and Ornithine Decarboxylase in Cell Proliferation

Calmodulin Is an Important Regulatory Molecule in Cell Proliferation

Calmodulin and Calmodulin-Binding Proteins in Normal and Virus-Transformed Fibroblasts: Levels, Subcellular Distribution, and Regulation

Calcium-Binding Proteins and Cell Proliferation

Extracellular Calcium Regulates Growth and Terminal Differentiation of Cultured Mouse Epidermal Cells

The Role of Magnesium in Cell Proliferation and Transformation

