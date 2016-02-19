Ions, Cell Proliferation, and Cancer
1st Edition
Description
Ions, Cell Proliferation, and Cancer present the credibility of ions as specific regulators of cell proliferation. This book provides an understanding of the control of cell proliferation and the deregulated proliferation of cancer cells. Organized into three sections encompassing 32 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the important role that ions in animal cells play in a variety of fundamental processes associated with essential cell functions. This text then examines the relationship between ionic events and cellular production, specifically in mammalian cell systems. Other chapters consider the development of atomic absorption spectrophotometry as a method for measuring inorganic cations. This book discusses as well the two widely applicable methods for measuring free concentrations of ions inside cells. The final chapter deals with magnesium ion as the most abundant divalent action in living cells. This book is a valuable resource for animal cell biologists, molecular biologists, and research workers.
Table of Contents
Section I: Methodology
Direct Observation of the State of 23Na+ Ions in Intact Cells and Tissues by Noninvasive NMR Spectroscopy: Intracellular Na+ Ions in Human Normal and Leukemic Lymphocytes
Energy Dispersive Spectroscopy in the Study of the Ionic Regulation of Growth in Normal and Tumor Cells
Atomic Absorption Measurement of Cations in Cultured Cells
Ion-Selective Microelectrodes and Fluorescent Probes for Measurement of Intracellular Ion Activities
Intracellular Calcium Measurements Using NMR Spectroscopy of Fluorine-Labelled Chelators
Techniques for the Measurement of Calcium Distribution, Calcium Fluxes, and Cytosolic-Free Calcium in Mammalian Cells
Section II: Monovalent Ions, Cell Proliferation, and Cancer
Monovalent Cations, Cell Proliferation, and Cancer: An Overview
Monovalent Cations and the Control of Hepatocyte Proliferation in Chemically Defined Medium
The Potassium-Sensitivity-Shift and Other Matters
Na+/H+ Exchange in the Action of Growth Factors
Hormonal Regulation of Na+-Dependent Transport in Hepatocytes and Hepatoma Cells
Intracellular Potassium Activity During Liver Regeneration
Transepithelial Ion Transport and Differentiation in Epithelial Cell Cultures
Na+, K+, H+, and Protein Phosphorylation in the Growth Factor-Induced G0/G1 Transition in Fibroblasts
Relation between K+, Na+, Ca2+, and Proliferation of Normal and Transformed 3T3 Mouse Cells
The Involvement of Ca+2 in the Serum Stimulation of Na+ Influx in Human Fibroblasts
Monovalent Ion Fluxes, Cyclic Nucleotides, and the Stimulation of DNA Synthesis in Quiescent Cells
Section III: Divalent Ions, Cell Proliferation, and Cancer
The Roles of Calcium and Magnesium in Cell Proliferation: An Overview
Eggs Are Activated by a Calcium Explosion; Carcinogenesis May Involve Calcium Adaptation and Habituation
Ionic Logic in Activation of the Cell Cycle
The Cascade of Events Initiated by Rises in Cytosolic Ca+2 and pH Following Fertilization in Sea Urchin Eggs
Calcium, Phosphate, and Cell Proliferation
The Stimulation of Neonatal Rat Hepatocyte DNA Synthesis and Division by Epidermal Growth Factor (EGF), Glucagon, and Insulin Is Calcium-Dependent
Phospholipase and Prostaglandin Synthesis in the Stimulation of Cell Proliferation by Platelet-Derived Growth Factor: The Role of Calcium
Calcium and Lymphocyte Activation
Mediation by Calcicalmodulin and Cyclic AMP of Tumor Promoter-Induced DNA Synthesis in Calcium-Deprived Rat Liver Cells
Cyclic AMP and Ornithine Decarboxylase in Cell Proliferation
Calmodulin Is an Important Regulatory Molecule in Cell Proliferation
Calmodulin and Calmodulin-Binding Proteins in Normal and Virus-Transformed Fibroblasts: Levels, Subcellular Distribution, and Regulation
Calcium-Binding Proteins and Cell Proliferation
Extracellular Calcium Regulates Growth and Terminal Differentiation of Cultured Mouse Epidermal Cells
The Role of Magnesium in Cell Proliferation and Transformation
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 566
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1982
- Published:
- 1st January 1982
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483277486