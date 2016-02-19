Ionospheric Sporadic
1st Edition
International Series of Monographs on Electromagnetic Waves
Description
International Series of Monographs on Electromagnetic Waves: Ionospheric Sporadic E focuses on the methodologies, approaches, reactions, and calculations involved in the study of the ionospheric sporadic E.
The selection first offers information on the occurrence of sporadic E and reflection mechanisms for sporadic E, as well as geographic occurrence and temporal variations of sporadic E and thin and scattering models. The text then examines the final remarks of the 1957 AGARD conference of sporadic-E ionization and study of radio wave scattering from sporadic E near the magnetic equator.
The publication takes a look at sporadic E as observed with rockets and backscatter observations of sporadic E. Discussions focus on gradients, height preference, gradients in electron density, time variation, and interpretation and observation limitations. The text then ponders on lunar tidal variations of sporadic E and theoretical study of sporadic-E structure in the light of radio measurements.
The selection is a vital reference for readers interested in the in the study of the ionospheric sporadic E.
Table of Contents
Preface
Introductory Remarks
Chapter I
1. The Occurrence of Sporadic E
2. Reflection Mechanisms for Sporadic E
3. Final Remarks of 1957 AGARD Conference on Sporadic-E Ionization
Chapter II
Part A
1. The Reflection Coefficient and Fading Characteristics of Signals Returned from the Es Layer at Ibadan
2. A Study of Radio Wave Scattering from Sporadic E Near the Magnetic Equator
3. Sporadic E as Observed with Rockets
4. Backscatter Observations of Sporadic E
5. Sporadic E as Observed from Mayaguez, P. R. by Backscatter Sounders
6. Report on Recent Es Work in Brisbane
7. Recent Sporadic-E Experimental Work in the United States
8. Sporadic-E Propagation with 3 μsec pulses
Part B
1. Definitions of Frequency Parameters of E's-Layers and their Accuracy
2. The Occurrence of Sporadic E during the IGY
3. A Note on the Heights of the Different IGY Types of Es
4. Variations in Frequency of Occurrence of Sporadic E, 1949-1959
5. Lunar Tidal Variations of Sporadic E
6. On the Width of the Equatorial Es Belt
7. The Night-E Layer
Part C
1. A Theoretical Study of Sporadic-E Structure in the Light of Radio Measurements
2. The Turbulence Criterion in Stably Stratified Shear Flow and the Origin of Sporadic E
3. The Formation of a Sporadic-E Layer from a Vertical Gradient in Horizontal Wind
4. Structure of Es at Temperate Latitudes
5. Interrelations of Sporadic E and Ionospheric Currents
Concluding Remarks
Name Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 406
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1962
- Published:
- 1st January 1962
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483184722