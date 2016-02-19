International Series of Monographs on Electromagnetic Waves: Ionospheric Sporadic E focuses on the methodologies, approaches, reactions, and calculations involved in the study of the ionospheric sporadic E.

The selection first offers information on the occurrence of sporadic E and reflection mechanisms for sporadic E, as well as geographic occurrence and temporal variations of sporadic E and thin and scattering models. The text then examines the final remarks of the 1957 AGARD conference of sporadic-E ionization and study of radio wave scattering from sporadic E near the magnetic equator.

The publication takes a look at sporadic E as observed with rockets and backscatter observations of sporadic E. Discussions focus on gradients, height preference, gradients in electron density, time variation, and interpretation and observation limitations. The text then ponders on lunar tidal variations of sporadic E and theoretical study of sporadic-E structure in the light of radio measurements.

The selection is a vital reference for readers interested in the in the study of the ionospheric sporadic E.