Ionization Potentials - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080252742, 9781483154770

Ionization Potentials

1st Edition

Some Variations, Implications and Applications

Authors: L. H. Ahrens
eBook ISBN: 9781483154770
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1983
Page Count: 116
Description

Ionization Potentials: Some Variations, Implications and Applications covers several aspects of ionization potential that is a highly significant parameter in controlling the properties of electric discharge. Comprised of 17 chapters, the book covers topic relevant to ionization potentials, such as properties, concepts, and applications, in order to understand and fully comprehend all aspects of ionization potential. The opening chapter is a review of ionization potentials and a discussion of trends and features. The succeeding chapters then tackle complex topics such as the s and p electrons; d-transition elements; rare earth elements; screening (shielding); inert elements; cationic forces (polarizing power); and heats of hydration. This book will appeal to researchers from different fields.

Table of Contents


Introduction

1. First Ionization Potentials, Some Major Trends and Features

2. The s Electrons

3. The p Electrons

4. The d-Transition Elements

5. The Rare Earth Elements

6. Ionization Potential Variations in Some Isoelectronic Sequences

7. Oxidation States of Some Metals

8. Screening (Shielding)

9. Relatively Inert Elements

10. Cationic Forces (Polarizing Power)

11. Heats of Hydration

12. The Stability of Metal-Organic Complexes

13. Ionization Potentials and the Chemical Binding and Structure of Simple Inorganic Crystalline Compounds. I. Chemical Binding (with D. F. C. Morris)

14. Ionization Potentials and the Chemical Binding and Structure of Simple Inorganic Crystalline Compounds. II. Crystal Structure (with D. F. C. Morris)

15. Variation of Refractive Index with Ionization Potential in Some Isostructural Crystals

16. Geochemistry

(i) Siderophile Tendency

(ii) Separation of Elements into Sulphides (Chalcophile Tendency) and Silicates (Lithophile Tendency)

(iii) The Apparent Affect of IPs and Covalency on Element Distribution in Igneous Rocks and Minerals

(iv) Notes on the Enrichment of Some Metals in the Organic Fraction of Sediments

17. Ionization Potentials and the Radii of Cations

Appendix. Ionization Potentials

Bibliography

Author Index

Details

No. of pages:
116
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1983
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483154770

About the Author

L. H. Ahrens

