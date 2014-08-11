Ionic Liquids in Separation Technology
1st Edition
Description
Ionic Liquids in Separation Technology reports on the most important fundamental and technological advances in separation processes using ionic liquids. It brings together the latest developments in this fascinating field, supplements them with numerous practical tips, and thus provides those working in both research and industry with an indispensable source of information.
The book covers fundamental topics of physical, thermal, and optical properties of ionic liquids, including green aspects. It then moves on to contexts and applications, including separation of proteins, reduction of environmental pollutants, separation of metal ions and organic compounds, use in electrochromic devices, and much more.
For the specialist audience the book serves as a recompilation of the most important knowledge in this field, whereas for starting researchers in ionic liquid separation technology the book is a great introduction to the field.
Key Features
- First book in the marketplace dedicated to ionic liquids in separation technology
- Contributions from scientists in academia and researchers in industry ensure the coverage of both scientific fundamentals and industrial applications
- Covers a broad collection of applications in separation technology which makes the book a single source of information
- Includes many practical tips for researchers in industry and scientists who apply ionic liquids in their work
Readership
Researchers in industry and scientists in chemical engineering, chemistry, physics, biochemistry and biology applying ionic liquids in their work
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- List of Contributors
- About the Editors
- Preface
- Acknowledgments
- List of Abbreviations of Cations and Anions Constituents of Ionic Liquids
- Chapter 1. Properties and Green Aspects of Ionic Liquids
- Subchapter 1.1. Physical Properties of Pure Liquids
- Subchapter 1.2. Thermal Properties of Pure Ionic Liquids
- Subchapter 1.3. Optical Properties of Ionic Liquids
- Subchapter 1.4. Physical Properties of Mixtures
- Subchapter 1.5. Ionic Liquids: Theory and Simulations
- Subchapter 1.6. Green Aspects of Ionic Liquids
- Chapter 2. Physicochemical Basis of IL Effects on Separation and Transformation Processes: From Equilibrium to Reactivity
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Solvation by ILs
- 3. Solvent Effects on Reaction Rates
- 4. Effect of ILs on the Energetics of the Reacting System
- 5. Acid/Base Behavior
- 6. Conclusion
- Chapter 3. Liquid-Phase Extraction and Microextraction
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Liquid–Liquid Extraction
- 3. Liquid-Phase Microextraction
- List of Abbreviations
- Ionic Liquids
- Chapter 4. Ionic Liquids for Separation of Metal Ions and Organic Compounds from Aqueous Solutions
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Liquid–Liquid Extraction
- 3. Supported Liquid Membranes
- 4. Aqueous Biphasic Systems
- 5. Regeneration and Reuse of ILs
- 6. Summary
- Chapter 5. Separation of Organic Acids Through Liquid Membranes Containing Ionic Liquids
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Bulk Ionic Liquid Membranes
- 3. ELMs Containing ILs
- 4. Supported IL Membranes
- 5. IL Membranes for Succinic Acid Separation
- 6. IL Membranes for Lactic Acid Separation
- 7. Conclusion
- Chapter 6. Separation of Proteins by Ionic Liquid-Based Three-Phase Partitioning
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Preceding Techniques of Ionic Liquid-Based Three-Phase Partitioning
- 3. Performance of Ionic Liquid-Based Three-Phase Partitioning
- 4. Potentialities and Ongoing Research on Ionic Liquid-Based Three-Phase Partitioning
- 5. Conclusions
- Chapter 7. The Role of Ionic Liquids in Enzyme-Membrane Integrated Systems
- 1. Enzyme–Membrane Integrated Systems
- 2. Benefits of Using ILs in Enzymatic Reactions
- 3. Esterification in ILs with Integrated Systems
- 4. Conclusion
- Abbreviations
- Chapter 8. Separation of Gases Using Membranes Containing Ionic Liquids
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Gas Transport in SILMs
- 3. Application of ILs in Gas Separation
- 4. Conclusions
- Chapter 9. Ion-Selective Electrodes Based on Ionic Liquids
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Ionic Liquids as Plasticizers and Ion Exchangers in Ion-Selective Electrode Membranes
- 3. Ion-Selective Electrodes Based on Ionic Liquids with Added Ionophore
- 4. Ion-Selective Electrodes with Solid Contact
- 5. Other Types of Ionic Liquid-Based Ion-Selective Electrodes
- 6. Applications of Ion-Selective Electrodes Based on Ionic Liquids in the Analysis of Real Samples
- 7. Conclusions
- Chapter 10. Use of Ionic Liquids in Electrochromic Devices
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Use of Ionic Liquids to Synthesize Electrochromic Materials
- 3. Ionic Liquids as Electrolytes
- 4. Electrochromic Devices Containing Ionic Liquids
- 5. Conclusions
- Chapter 11. Outlook
- 1. What Are the Main Advantages of Using Ionic Liquid in Separation Technology?
- 2. How Can You Select the Most Suitable Ionic Liquid for a Specific Application?
- 3. Can ILs be Considered Fully Green Solvents?
- 4. What Are the Main Areas of IL Application in Separation Processes?
- 5. Which Factors Have to be Considered for Practical Implementation of ILs in Commercial Separation Processes?
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 378
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2014
- Published:
- 11th August 2014
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444632623
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444632579
About the Editor
Antonia Perez De Los Rios
Antonia Perez de los Rios works on research on the application of supported ionic liquids membranes to different processes such as separation of racemic compounds, removal of metal ions from aqueous solutions and microbial fuel cells. She published 55 papers in international scientific journals with high impact factors, and gave 65 presentations at international scientific conferences. She participated in 6 international R&D projects with private companies and governments.
Affiliations and Expertise
Departamento de Ingeniería Química, Facultad de Química, Universidad de Murcia, Campus de Espinardo sn, Espinardo, Murcia, Spain
Francisco Jose Hernandez Fernandez
Francisco Jose Hernandez Fernandez developed his scientific career in the field of ionic liquids, specifically in application of ionic liquid as reaction and separation media. He published 59 papers in international scientific journals with high impact factors, and more than 100 contributions to international congresses in this field.
Affiliations and Expertise
Departamento de Ingeniería Química y Ambiental Escuela Técnica Superior de Ingeniería Industrial, Universidad Politécnica de cartagena C/ Doctor Fleming sn, Cartagena, Murcia, Spain