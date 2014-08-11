Ionic Liquids in Separation Technology reports on the most important fundamental and technological advances in separation processes using ionic liquids. It brings together the latest developments in this fascinating field, supplements them with numerous practical tips, and thus provides those working in both research and industry with an indispensable source of information.

The book covers fundamental topics of physical, thermal, and optical properties of ionic liquids, including green aspects. It then moves on to contexts and applications, including separation of proteins, reduction of environmental pollutants, separation of metal ions and organic compounds, use in electrochromic devices, and much more.

For the specialist audience the book serves as a recompilation of the most important knowledge in this field, whereas for starting researchers in ionic liquid separation technology the book is a great introduction to the field.