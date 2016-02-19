Ionic Interactions
1st Edition
From Dilute Solution to Fused Salts
Editors: S Petrucci
Description
Ionic Interactions: From Dilute Solutions to Fused Salts, Volume I: Equilibrium and Mass Transport is an effort to present a broad spectrum of approaches to the study of ionic systems and their interactions. This volume covers the equilibrium and mass transport properties of ionized dilute electrolytes and its different theories; statistical thermodynamics of ionic association and complexion in dilute solutions; molten salts; concentrated aqueous electrolytes; and different theories and parameters. This book is recommended for undergraduates, practitioners, and researchers in the field of chemistry, especially in the areas of inorganic chemistry and thermodynamics.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Contents of Volume II
Chapter 1. Equilibrium Properties of Ionized Dilute Electrolytes
I. Preliminaries
II. Debye-Hückel Theory of Ionic Solutions
III. Foundations of Modern Statistical Theories
IV. Bogoliubov Theory of Molecular Distribution Functions
V. Theory of Ionic Systems Including Long-Range and Short-Range Interactions
VI. Thermodynamic Functions for the Model of Rigid Charged Spheres
VII. Statistical Thermodynamics of Symmetrical Electrolytes with Large Bjerrum Parameters
VIII. Conclusions
References
Chapter 2. Mass Transport Properties of Ionized Dilute Electrolytes
I. Introduction
II. Debye's Theory of the Conductivity of Strong Electrolytes
III. Statistical Equations for Pair Distribution Functions and for Mean Velocities
IV. Statistical Theory of Electrolytic Conductance for the Model of Rigid Charged Spheres
V. Discussion of the Conductance Formula
VI. Conclusion
References
Chapter 3. Statistical Thermodynamics of Ionic Association and Complexation in Dilute Solutions of Electrolytes
Symbols 118
I. Introduction
II. Statistical Theories of Ionic Association
III. Thermodynamic Theories of Ionic Association
IV. Thermodynamics of Ionic Association and Complexation
V. Crystal-Field Contributions to Ionic Complexation
VI. Experimental Methods to Calculate Association Constants
References
Chapter 4. Statistical Thermodynamics of Molten Salts and Concentrated Aqueous Electrolytes
I. Introduction
II. Aqueous Electrolytes
III. Molten Salts
IV. Concentrated Electrolytes as Molten Salts
V. Summary
References
Chapter 5. Mass Transport in Fused Salts
Symbols
I. Preface
II. Introduction
III. Pure Fused Salts: Transport Parameters and Experimental Data
IV. Transport Theories for Fused Salts
V. Relaxation Phenomena in Fused Salts
VI. Composition Dependence of Transport Properties in Fused Salt Mixtures
References
Author Index
Subject Index
