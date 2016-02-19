Ionic Interactions: From Dilute Solutions to Fused Salts, Volume I: Equilibrium and Mass Transport is an effort to present a broad spectrum of approaches to the study of ionic systems and their interactions. This volume covers the equilibrium and mass transport properties of ionized dilute electrolytes and its different theories; statistical thermodynamics of ionic association and complexion in dilute solutions; molten salts; concentrated aqueous electrolytes; and different theories and parameters. This book is recommended for undergraduates, practitioners, and researchers in the field of chemistry, especially in the areas of inorganic chemistry and thermodynamics.

Table of Contents



List of Contributors

Preface

Contents of Volume II

Chapter 1. Equilibrium Properties of Ionized Dilute Electrolytes

I. Preliminaries

II. Debye-Hückel Theory of Ionic Solutions

III. Foundations of Modern Statistical Theories

IV. Bogoliubov Theory of Molecular Distribution Functions

V. Theory of Ionic Systems Including Long-Range and Short-Range Interactions

VI. Thermodynamic Functions for the Model of Rigid Charged Spheres

VII. Statistical Thermodynamics of Symmetrical Electrolytes with Large Bjerrum Parameters

VIII. Conclusions

References

Chapter 2. Mass Transport Properties of Ionized Dilute Electrolytes

I. Introduction

II. Debye's Theory of the Conductivity of Strong Electrolytes

III. Statistical Equations for Pair Distribution Functions and for Mean Velocities

IV. Statistical Theory of Electrolytic Conductance for the Model of Rigid Charged Spheres

V. Discussion of the Conductance Formula

VI. Conclusion

References

Chapter 3. Statistical Thermodynamics of Ionic Association and Complexation in Dilute Solutions of Electrolytes

Symbols 118

I. Introduction

II. Statistical Theories of Ionic Association

III. Thermodynamic Theories of Ionic Association

IV. Thermodynamics of Ionic Association and Complexation

V. Crystal-Field Contributions to Ionic Complexation

VI. Experimental Methods to Calculate Association Constants

References

Chapter 4. Statistical Thermodynamics of Molten Salts and Concentrated Aqueous Electrolytes

I. Introduction

II. Aqueous Electrolytes

III. Molten Salts

IV. Concentrated Electrolytes as Molten Salts

V. Summary

References

Chapter 5. Mass Transport in Fused Salts

Symbols

I. Preface

II. Introduction

III. Pure Fused Salts: Transport Parameters and Experimental Data

IV. Transport Theories for Fused Salts

V. Relaxation Phenomena in Fused Salts

VI. Composition Dependence of Transport Properties in Fused Salt Mixtures

References

Author Index

Subject Index