Table of Contents



Participants

Preface

Acknowledgements

Section I: Ultrastructural Localization

I.1 Investigation of Ion Transport in Plants by Electron Probe Analysis: Principles and Perspectives

I.2 Enzyme Localization and Ion Transport

I.3 Ultrastructural Localization of Ions

Discussion

Section II: Formalism and Membrane Models

II.1 Electrokinetic Formulation of Ionic Absorption by Plant Samples

II.2 Solute-Water Interactions in the Teorell Oscillator Membrane Model

II.3 The Flux-Ratio for Potassium in Chara corallina

Discussion

Section III: Membrane Resistance and Fluxes

III.1 Combined Effect of Potassium and Bicarbonate Ions on the Membrane Potential and Electric Conductance of Nitella flexilis

III.2 Electrogenesis in Photosynthetic Tissues

III.3 The Pump in Red Beet

Discussion

III.4 The Effect of Light and Darkness in Relation to External pH on Calculated Η fluxes in Nitella

III.5 Energy Control of Ion Fluxes in Nitella as measured by Changes in Potential, Resistance and Current-Voltage Characteristics of the Plasmalemma

III.6 The Membrane Potential of Vallisneria Leaf Cells: Evidence for Light-Dependent Proton Permeability Changes

Discussion

Section IV: H+ Fluxes in Cells and Organelles

IV.1 Millisecond Delayed Light as an Indicator of the Electrical and Permeability Properties of the Thylakoid Membranes

IV.2 Proton and Chloride Uptake in Relation to the Development of Photosynthetic Capacity in Greening Etiolated Barley Leaves

IV.3 The Role of H+ and OH- Fluxes in the Ionic Relations of Characean Cells

Discussion

IV.4 Proton Movements Coupled to the Transport of β-Galactosides into Escherichia coli

IV.5 Effects of Tris-Buffer on Ion Uptake and Cellular Ultrastructure

IV.6 The Regulation of Intracellular pH as a fundamental Biological Process

Discussion

Section V: Na+ — K+ Transport and Halophytes

V.1 Κ+-Stimulated Na+ Efflux and Selective Transport in Barley Roots

V.2 The Ionic Relations of Seedlings of the Halophyte, Triglochin maritima, L.

V.3 Cations and Filamentous Fungi: Invasion of the Sea and Hyphal Functioning

V.4 Study of the Efflux and the Influx of Potassium in Cell Suspensions of Acer pseudoplatanus and Leaf Fragments of Hedera cancariensis

Discussion

V.5 Biochemical and Cytochemical Studies of Suaeda maritima

V.6 Adenosine Triphosphatases Stimulated by (Sodium + Potassium): Biochemistry and Possible Significance for Salt Resistance

V.7 Enzymatic Approaches to Chloride Transport in the Limonium Salt Gland

V.8 Electric Potentials in the Salt Gland of Aegiceras

Discussion

Section VI: Cl- Transport and Vesicles

VI.1 The Role of Protein Synthesis in Ion Transport

VI.2 The Possible Role of Vesicles and ATPases in Ion Uptake

VI.3 Chloride Transport in Vesicles. Implications of Colchicine Effects on Cl Influx in Chara, and Cl Exchange Kinetics in Maize Root Tips

Discussion

VI.4 Vacuolar Ion Transport in Nitella

VI.5 Intercellular Movement of Chloride in Chara—a Test of Models for Chloride Influx

Discussion

Section VII: Ion Transport in Roots and the Symplasm

VII.1 Regulation of Inorganic Ion Transport in Plants

VII.2 The Origin of the Trans-Root Potential and the Transfer of Ions to the Xylem of Sunflower Roots

VII.3 Some Evidence that Radial Transport in Corn Roots is into Living Vessels

Discussion

VII.4 The Radial Transport of Ions in Maize Roots

VII.5 Potassium and Chloride Accumulation and Transport by Excised Maize Roots of Different Salt Status

VII.6 Heterogeneity of Ion Uptake Mechanisms Along Primary Roots of Com Seedlings

VII.7 Multiphasic Ion Uptake in Roots

VII.8 Symplasmic Translocation of α-Aminoisobutyric Acid in Vallisneria Leaves and the Action of Kinetin and Colchicine

Discussion

Section VIII: Ion and Water Movement

VIII.1 A Comparison of the Uptake and Translocation of Some Organic Molecules and Ions in Higher Plants

VIII.2 Solute and Water Transport in the Bladders of Urticularia

VIII.3 Hormonal Control of Ion Movements in the Plant Root?

VIII.4 Ferric-EDTA Absorption by Maize Roots

Discussion



