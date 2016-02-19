Ion Transport in Plants
1st Edition
Proceedings of an International Meeting, Liverpool, July 1972
Editors: W. P. Anderson
eBook ISBN: 9781483215990
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1973
Page Count: 650
Description
Ion Transport in Plants covers knowledge about ion transport in plants. The book discusses ultrastructural localization; formalism and membrane models; and membrane resistance and H+ fluxes. The text also describes Η+ fluxes in cells and organelles; Na+-Κ+ transport and ionic relations of the halophytes; and Cl- transport in vesicles. The ion transport in roots and the symplasm is also considered. Botanists, biochemists and biologists will find the book invaluable.
Table of Contents
Participants
Preface
Acknowledgements
Section I: Ultrastructural Localization
I.1 Investigation of Ion Transport in Plants by Electron Probe Analysis: Principles and Perspectives
I.2 Enzyme Localization and Ion Transport
I.3 Ultrastructural Localization of Ions
Discussion
Section II: Formalism and Membrane Models
II.1 Electrokinetic Formulation of Ionic Absorption by Plant Samples
II.2 Solute-Water Interactions in the Teorell Oscillator Membrane Model
II.3 The Flux-Ratio for Potassium in Chara corallina
Discussion
Section III: Membrane Resistance and Fluxes
III.1 Combined Effect of Potassium and Bicarbonate Ions on the Membrane Potential and Electric Conductance of Nitella flexilis
III.2 Electrogenesis in Photosynthetic Tissues
III.3 The Pump in Red Beet
Discussion
III.4 The Effect of Light and Darkness in Relation to External pH on Calculated Η fluxes in Nitella
III.5 Energy Control of Ion Fluxes in Nitella as measured by Changes in Potential, Resistance and Current-Voltage Characteristics of the Plasmalemma
III.6 The Membrane Potential of Vallisneria Leaf Cells: Evidence for Light-Dependent Proton Permeability Changes
Discussion
Section IV: H+ Fluxes in Cells and Organelles
IV.1 Millisecond Delayed Light as an Indicator of the Electrical and Permeability Properties of the Thylakoid Membranes
IV.2 Proton and Chloride Uptake in Relation to the Development of Photosynthetic Capacity in Greening Etiolated Barley Leaves
IV.3 The Role of H+ and OH- Fluxes in the Ionic Relations of Characean Cells
Discussion
IV.4 Proton Movements Coupled to the Transport of β-Galactosides into Escherichia coli
IV.5 Effects of Tris-Buffer on Ion Uptake and Cellular Ultrastructure
IV.6 The Regulation of Intracellular pH as a fundamental Biological Process
Discussion
Section V: Na+ — K+ Transport and Halophytes
V.1 Κ+-Stimulated Na+ Efflux and Selective Transport in Barley Roots
V.2 The Ionic Relations of Seedlings of the Halophyte, Triglochin maritima, L.
V.3 Cations and Filamentous Fungi: Invasion of the Sea and Hyphal Functioning
V.4 Study of the Efflux and the Influx of Potassium in Cell Suspensions of Acer pseudoplatanus and Leaf Fragments of Hedera cancariensis
Discussion
V.5 Biochemical and Cytochemical Studies of Suaeda maritima
V.6 Adenosine Triphosphatases Stimulated by (Sodium + Potassium): Biochemistry and Possible Significance for Salt Resistance
V.7 Enzymatic Approaches to Chloride Transport in the Limonium Salt Gland
V.8 Electric Potentials in the Salt Gland of Aegiceras
Discussion
Section VI: Cl- Transport and Vesicles
VI.1 The Role of Protein Synthesis in Ion Transport
VI.2 The Possible Role of Vesicles and ATPases in Ion Uptake
VI.3 Chloride Transport in Vesicles. Implications of Colchicine Effects on Cl Influx in Chara, and Cl Exchange Kinetics in Maize Root Tips
Discussion
VI.4 Vacuolar Ion Transport in Nitella
VI.5 Intercellular Movement of Chloride in Chara—a Test of Models for Chloride Influx
Discussion
Section VII: Ion Transport in Roots and the Symplasm
VII.1 Regulation of Inorganic Ion Transport in Plants
VII.2 The Origin of the Trans-Root Potential and the Transfer of Ions to the Xylem of Sunflower Roots
VII.3 Some Evidence that Radial Transport in Corn Roots is into Living Vessels
Discussion
VII.4 The Radial Transport of Ions in Maize Roots
VII.5 Potassium and Chloride Accumulation and Transport by Excised Maize Roots of Different Salt Status
VII.6 Heterogeneity of Ion Uptake Mechanisms Along Primary Roots of Com Seedlings
VII.7 Multiphasic Ion Uptake in Roots
VII.8 Symplasmic Translocation of α-Aminoisobutyric Acid in Vallisneria Leaves and the Action of Kinetin and Colchicine
Discussion
Section VIII: Ion and Water Movement
VIII.1 A Comparison of the Uptake and Translocation of Some Organic Molecules and Ions in Higher Plants
VIII.2 Solute and Water Transport in the Bladders of Urticularia
VIII.3 Hormonal Control of Ion Movements in the Plant Root?
VIII.4 Ferric-EDTA Absorption by Maize Roots
Discussion
