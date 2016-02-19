Ion Transport Across Membranes
1st Edition
Incorporating Papers Presented at a Symposium Held at the College of Physicians & Surgeons, Columbia University, October, 1953
Description
Ion Transport Across Membranes focuses on the process of ion transport across cell membranes, including ion permeability, biological membranes, and thermodynamics.
The selection first offers information on ion transport across biological membranes and electrical processes in nerve conduction. Topics include diffusion through biological membranes, active transport, voltage-current relations in the membrane, myelinated nerve fibers, and sequence of events in a nerve impulse. The text then ponders on generation of bioelectric potentials and optical observations on the interaction between acetyl cholinesterase and its substrate.
The publication takes a look at ion permeability of the red cell and renal mechanisms of electrolyte transport. The text also tackles membrane permeability and electrical potential; transport of ions through biological membranes from the standpoint of irreversible thermodynamics; and electrochemical studies with model membranes. Topics include membranes of high electrochemical activity in physicochemical and model studies of biological interest and membrane resting potential.
The selection is a vital reference for readers interested in ion transport across membranes.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Note on the Work of Jacques Loeb
Ion Transport Across Biological Membranes
Electrical Processes in Nerve Conduction
The Generation of Bioelectric Potentials
Nachmansohn
Some Optical Observations on the Interaction between Acetyl Cholinesterase and Its Substrate
Ion Permeability of the Red Cell
Renal Mechanisms of Electrolyte Transport
Membrane Permeability and Electrical Potential
Transport of Ions Through Biological Membranes From the Standpoint of Irreversible Thermodynamics
Transport of Ions Across Charged Membranes
Electrochemical Studies with Model Membranes
Theory of Protein Solutions
Interaction of Proteins and Ions with Special Reference to Mercury Derivatives of Mercaptalbumin
The Specificity of Metal-Protein Interactions
Equilibrium and Sedimentation of Uncharged Particles in Inhomogeneous Electric Fields
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 310
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1954
- Published:
- 1st January 1954
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483275772