Ion Transport Across Membranes - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483228099, 9781483275772

Ion Transport Across Membranes

1st Edition

Incorporating Papers Presented at a Symposium Held at the College of Physicians & Surgeons, Columbia University, October, 1953

Editors: Hans T. Clarke
eBook ISBN: 9781483275772
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1954
Page Count: 310
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
30.79
30.79
30.79
35.19
30.79
30.79
35.19
54.95
38.47
38.47
38.47
43.96
38.47
38.47
43.96
72.95
51.06
51.06
51.06
58.36
51.06
51.06
58.36
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Ion Transport Across Membranes focuses on the process of ion transport across cell membranes, including ion permeability, biological membranes, and thermodynamics. The selection first offers information on ion transport across biological membranes and electrical processes in nerve conduction. Topics include diffusion through biological membranes, active transport, voltage-current relations in the membrane, myelinated nerve fibers, and sequence of events in a nerve impulse. The text then ponders on generation of bioelectric potentials and optical observations on the interaction between acetyl cholinesterase and its substrate.
The publication takes a look at ion permeability of the red cell and renal mechanisms of electrolyte transport. The text also tackles membrane permeability and electrical potential; transport of ions through biological membranes from the standpoint of irreversible thermodynamics; and electrochemical studies with model membranes. Topics include membranes of high electrochemical activity in physicochemical and model studies of biological interest and membrane resting potential.
The selection is a vital reference for readers interested in ion transport across membranes.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

Note on the Work of Jacques Loeb

Ion Transport Across Biological Membranes

Electrical Processes in Nerve Conduction

The Generation of Bioelectric Potentials

Nachmansohn

Some Optical Observations on the Interaction between Acetyl Cholinesterase and Its Substrate

Ion Permeability of the Red Cell

Renal Mechanisms of Electrolyte Transport

Membrane Permeability and Electrical Potential

Transport of Ions Through Biological Membranes From the Standpoint of Irreversible Thermodynamics

Transport of Ions Across Charged Membranes

Electrochemical Studies with Model Membranes

Theory of Protein Solutions

Interaction of Proteins and Ions with Special Reference to Mercury Derivatives of Mercaptalbumin

The Specificity of Metal-Protein Interactions

Equilibrium and Sedimentation of Uncharged Particles in Inhomogeneous Electric Fields

Author Index

Subject Index

Details

No. of pages:
310
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1954
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483275772

About the Editor

Hans T. Clarke

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.