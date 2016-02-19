Ion Transport Across Membranes focuses on the process of ion transport across cell membranes, including ion permeability, biological membranes, and thermodynamics. The selection first offers information on ion transport across biological membranes and electrical processes in nerve conduction. Topics include diffusion through biological membranes, active transport, voltage-current relations in the membrane, myelinated nerve fibers, and sequence of events in a nerve impulse. The text then ponders on generation of bioelectric potentials and optical observations on the interaction between acetyl cholinesterase and its substrate.

The publication takes a look at ion permeability of the red cell and renal mechanisms of electrolyte transport. The text also tackles membrane permeability and electrical potential; transport of ions through biological membranes from the standpoint of irreversible thermodynamics; and electrochemical studies with model membranes. Topics include membranes of high electrochemical activity in physicochemical and model studies of biological interest and membrane resting potential.

The selection is a vital reference for readers interested in ion transport across membranes.