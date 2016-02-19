Ion-Selective Electrode Reviews
1st Edition
Volume 6
Editors: J. D. R. Thomas
eBook ISBN: 9781483190914
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 12th August 1985
Page Count: 278
Description
Ion-Selective Electrode Reviews, Volume 6 covers new fields of application for coated-wire ion-selective electrodes (ISEs). The book discusses the practical suggestions for testing automatic equipment based on ISE; the amperometric and potentiometric determinations with immobilized enzymes and microorganisms; and the drug-type substances analysis with membrane electrodes. The text also describes coated-wire ISEs and the in vivo application of ion-sensitive field effect transistors, including a summary of laboratory research and probable future clinical detectors.
Table of Contents
Editorial
Practical Suggestions for Testing Automatic Equipment Based on Ion-Selective Electrodes
Amperometric and Potentiometrie Determinations with Immobilized Enzymes and Microorganisms
Drug-Type Substances Analysis and Membrane Electrodes
Book Review
Coated-Wire Ion-Selective Electrodes
In Vivo Application of ISFETs: Summary of Current Laboratory Research and Probable Future Clinical Detectors
Recent Titles — VI
Subject Index
Author Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 278
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1984
- Published:
- 12th August 1985
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483190914
About the Editor
J. D. R. Thomas
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.