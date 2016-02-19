Ion-Selective Electrode Reviews - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080332017, 9781483190914

Ion-Selective Electrode Reviews

1st Edition

Volume 6

Editors: J. D. R. Thomas
eBook ISBN: 9781483190914
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 12th August 1985
Page Count: 278
Description

Ion-Selective Electrode Reviews, Volume 6 covers new fields of application for coated-wire ion-selective electrodes (ISEs). The book discusses the practical suggestions for testing automatic equipment based on ISE; the amperometric and potentiometric determinations with immobilized enzymes and microorganisms; and the drug-type substances analysis with membrane electrodes. The text also describes coated-wire ISEs and the in vivo application of ion-sensitive field effect transistors, including a summary of laboratory research and probable future clinical detectors.

Table of Contents


Editorial

Practical Suggestions for Testing Automatic Equipment Based on Ion-Selective Electrodes

Amperometric and Potentiometrie Determinations with Immobilized Enzymes and Microorganisms

Drug-Type Substances Analysis and Membrane Electrodes

Book Review

Coated-Wire Ion-Selective Electrodes

In Vivo Application of ISFETs: Summary of Current Laboratory Research and Probable Future Clinical Detectors

Recent Titles — VI

Subject Index

Author Index

About the Editor

J. D. R. Thomas

