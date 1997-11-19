Ion Pumps, Part A - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780762302871, 9780080877075

Ion Pumps, Part A, Volume 23

1st Edition

Editors: J.P. Andersen
eBook ISBN: 9780080877075
Hardcover ISBN: 9780762302871
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 19th November 1997
Page Count: 247
Table of Contents

Preface (J.P. Andersen). Reaction Mechanism of the Sarcoplasmic Recticulum Ca2+-ATPase (H. Wolser, S. Engelender, and L. de Meis). The ATP Binding Sites of P-Type Ion Transport ATPases: Properties, Structure, Conformations, and Mechanism of Energy Coupling (D.B. McIntosh). The Gastric H+-K+-ATPase (J.M. Shin, D. Bayle, K. Bamberg and G. Sachs). Genetic Approaches to Structure-Function Analysis in the Yeast Plasma Membrane H+-ATPase (D.S. Perlin and J.E. Haber). Copper Homeostatsi by CPX-Type ATPases: The New Subclass of Heavy Metal P-Type ATPases (M. Solioz). Isosform Diversity and Regulation of Organellar-Type Ca2+-Transport ATPases (F. Wuytack, L. Raeymaekers, J. Eggermont, L. Van Den Bosch, H. Verboornen, and L. Mertens).

Description

Both eukaryotic and prokaryotic cells depend strongly on the function of ion pumps present in their membranes. The term ion pump, synonymous with active ion-transport system, refers to a membrane-associated protein that translocates ions uphill against an electrochemical potential gradient. Primary ion pumps utilize energy derived from chemical reactions or from the absorption of light, while secondary ion pumps derive the energy for uphill movement of one ionic species from the downhill movement of another species.

In the present volume, various aspects of ion pump structure, mechanism, and regulation are treated using mostly the ion-transporting ATPases as examples. One chapter has been devoted to a secondary ion pump, the Na+-Ca2+ exchanger, not only because of the vital role played by this transport system in regulation of cardiac contractility, but also because it exemplifies the interesting mechanistic and structural similarities between primary and secondary pumps.

Details

No. of pages:
247
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1998
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080877075
Hardcover ISBN:
9780762302871

About the Editors

J.P. Andersen Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Institute of Physiology, University of Aarhus, Aarhus, Denmark

