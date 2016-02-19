Ion Implantation Science and Technology
2nd Edition
Description
Ion Implantation Science and Technology: Second Edition, just like the first edition, serves as both an introduction and tutorial to the science, techniques, and machines involved in the subject. The book is divided into two parts - Part 1: Ion Implantation Science and Part 2: Ion Implantation Technology. Part 1 covers topics such as the stopping and range of ions in solids; ion implantation damage in silicon; experimental annealing and activation; and the measurement on ion implantation. Part 2 includes ion optics and focusing on implanter design; photoresist problems and particle contamination; ion implantation diagnostics and process control; and emission of ionizing radiation from ion implanters. The text is recommended for engineers who would like to be acquainted with the principles and processes behind ion implantation or make studies on the field.
Table of Contents
Contents
Contributors
Preface
Part I: Ion Implantation Science
The Stopping and Range of Ions in Solids
Ion Implantation Damage in Silicon
Experimental Annealing and Activation
Measurement of Ion Implantation
Part II: Ion Implantation Technology
An Introduction to Ion Sources
Ion Optics and Focusing in Implanter Design
Wafer Cooling, Faraday Design and Wafer Charging
Photoresist Problems and Particle Contamination
Ion Implantation Diagnostics and Process Control
Safety Considerations for Ion Implanters
Emission of Ionizing Radiation from Ion Implanters
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 508
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1988
- Published:
- 28th June 1988
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323161657
About the Editor
J.F. Ziegler
Affiliations and Expertise
IBM Research, Yorktown Heights, NY, USA