Ion Implantation Science and Technology: Second Edition, just like the first edition, serves as both an introduction and tutorial to the science, techniques, and machines involved in the subject. The book is divided into two parts - Part 1: Ion Implantation Science and Part 2: Ion Implantation Technology. Part 1 covers topics such as the stopping and range of ions in solids; ion implantation damage in silicon; experimental annealing and activation; and the measurement on ion implantation. Part 2 includes ion optics and focusing on implanter design; photoresist problems and particle contamination; ion implantation diagnostics and process control; and emission of ionizing radiation from ion implanters. The text is recommended for engineers who would like to be acquainted with the principles and processes behind ion implantation or make studies on the field.