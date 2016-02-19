Ion Implantation Science and Technology - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780127806211, 9780323161657

Ion Implantation Science and Technology

2nd Edition

Editors: J.F. Ziegler
eBook ISBN: 9780323161657
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th June 1988
Page Count: 508
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Ion Implantation Science and Technology: Second Edition, just like the first edition, serves as both an introduction and tutorial to the science, techniques, and machines involved in the subject. The book is divided into two parts - Part 1: Ion Implantation Science and Part 2: Ion Implantation Technology. Part 1 covers topics such as the stopping and range of ions in solids; ion implantation damage in silicon; experimental annealing and activation; and the measurement on ion implantation. Part 2 includes ion optics and focusing on implanter design; photoresist problems and particle contamination; ion implantation diagnostics and process control; and emission of ionizing radiation from ion implanters. The text is recommended for engineers who would like to be acquainted with the principles and processes behind ion implantation or make studies on the field.

Table of Contents


Contents

Contributors

Preface

Part I: Ion Implantation Science

The Stopping and Range of Ions in Solids

Ion Implantation Damage in Silicon

Experimental Annealing and Activation

Measurement of Ion Implantation

Part II: Ion Implantation Technology

An Introduction to Ion Sources

Ion Optics and Focusing in Implanter Design

Wafer Cooling, Faraday Design and Wafer Charging

Photoresist Problems and Particle Contamination

Ion Implantation Diagnostics and Process Control

Safety Considerations for Ion Implanters

Emission of Ionizing Radiation from Ion Implanters

Index

Details

No. of pages:
508
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1988
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323161657

About the Editor

J.F. Ziegler

Affiliations and Expertise

IBM Research, Yorktown Heights, NY, USA

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.