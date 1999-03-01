Ion Implantation into Semiconductors, Oxides and Ceramics, Volume 85
Section headings and selected papers: Preface. I. Group IV Semiconductors. Modeling of the kinetics of dislocation loops (E. Lampin, V. Senez). Influence of argon and hydrogen ions energy on the structure of a-Si:H prepared by ion-beam-assisted evaporation (H. Rinnert et al.). EPR study of a-Si structural relaxations (B. Pivac et al.). II. Group III-V and Other Semiconductors. Atomic-level characterisation of the structure of amorphised GaAs utilising EXAFS measurements (M.C. Ridgway et al.). Peculiarities of defect generation in Si+-implanted GaAs (211) (V.T. Bublik et al.). III. Ceramics and Oxides. Structural stability of ion bombarded non-metallic systems (P.M. Ossi, R. Pastorelli). Thermal stress resistance of ion implanted sapphire crystals (V.N. Gurarie et al.). IV. Phase Formation. Controlling the density distribution of SiC nanocrystals for the ion beam synthesis of buried SiC layers in silicon (J.K.N. Lindner, B. Stritzker). Wave-ordered structures formed on SOI wafers by reactive ion beams (V.K. Smirnov et al.). V. Optical Materials and Nanoclusters. Growth and characterization of Ge nanocrystals (S. Guha et al.). Thin amorphous gallium nitride films formed by ion beam synthesis (S.R.P. Silva et al.). VI. Measurement Techniques. Glancing incidence diffuse X-ray scattering studies of implantation damage in Si (K. Nordlund et al.). Magnetic behavior of Ni+ implanted silica (O. Cíntora-González et al.). Author index.
These proceedings contain the reviewed papers presented at the Symposium J on "Ion Implantation into Semiconductors, Oxides and Ceramics", which was held at the Spring Meeting of the European Materials Research Society in Strasbourg, France, 16-19, June 1998. The symposium attracted 110 contributions, with authors from 31 nations in 5 continents. It was thereby the largest in a series of E-MRS ion beam symposia, documenting the importance of ion beam techniques and research in this area.
The aim of this symposium was to provide a forum for the discussion of new results in the implantation of materials from three different classes: semiconductors, oxides and ceramics.
Materials scientists, physicists, solid state physicists, surface scientists, electrochemists and electronic engineers
B.G. Svensson Editor
Royal Institute of Technology, Kista-Stockholm, Sweden
H.A. Atwater Editor
California Institute of Technology, Pasadena, USA
J.K.N. Lindner Editor
University of Augsburg, Augsburg, Germany
P.L.F. Hemment Editor
Guildford, Surrey, U.K.