Ion Implantation into Semiconductors, Oxides and Ceramics, Volume 85

These proceedings contain the reviewed papers presented at the Symposium J on "Ion Implantation into Semiconductors, Oxides and Ceramics", which was held at the Spring Meeting of the European Materials Research Society in Strasbourg, France, 16-19, June 1998. The symposium attracted 110 contributions, with authors from 31 nations in 5 continents. It was thereby the largest in a series of E-MRS ion beam symposia, documenting the importance of ion beam techniques and research in this area.

The aim of this symposium was to provide a forum for the discussion of new results in the implantation of materials from three different classes: semiconductors, oxides and ceramics.