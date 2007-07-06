Ion Exchange Membranes, Volume 12
1st Edition
Fundamentals and Applications
Table of Contents
Fundamentals
Chapter 1 Preparation of ion exchange membranes
Chapter 2 Membrane property measurement
Chapter 3 Membrane characteristics and transport phenomena
Chapter 4 Theory of Teorell, Meyer and Sievers (TMS theory)
Chapter 5 Irreversible thermodynamics
Chapter 6 Overall mass transport
Chapter 7 Concentration polarization
Chapter 8 Water dissociation
Chapter 9 Current density distribution
Chapter 10 Hydrodynamics
Chapter 11 Limiting current density
Chapter 12 Leakage
Chapter 13 Energy consumption
Chapter 14 Membrane deterioration
Applications
Chapter 1 Elecreodialysis
Chapter 2 Electrodialysis reversal
Chapter 3 Bipolar membrane electrodialysis
Chapter 4 Electro-deionization
Chapter 5 Electrolysis
Chapter 6 Diffusion dialysis
Chapter 7 Donnan dialysis
Chapter 8 Energy conversion
Description
Fundamental study and industrial application of ion exchange membranes started over half a century ago. Through the ongoing research and development, the ion exchange membrane technology is now applied to many fields and contributes to the improvement of our standard of living. Ion Exchange Membranes states the ion exchange membrane technology from the standpoint of fundamentals and applications. Discussing not only various phenomena exhibited by the membranes but also their applications in many fields with economical evaluations.
Key Features
- This volume looks at the latest developments in ion exchange membrane technology
- Provides a full and wide explanation of ion exchange membranes
- Easy-to-understand layout, including many figures and tables
Readership
For students, researchers, engineers, practitioners and consultants.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 546
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2007
- Published:
- 6th July 2007
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080548647
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444519825
About the Authors
Yoshinobu Tanaka Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Representative, IEM Research Ibaraki Prefecture, Japan
