Ion Exchange Membranes - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444519825, 9780080548647

Ion Exchange Membranes, Volume 12

1st Edition

Fundamentals and Applications

Authors: Yoshinobu Tanaka Yoshinobu Tanaka
eBook ISBN: 9780080548647
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444519825
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 6th July 2007
Page Count: 546
Table of Contents

Fundamentals
Chapter 1 Preparation of ion exchange membranes
Chapter 2 Membrane property measurement
Chapter 3 Membrane characteristics and transport phenomena
Chapter 4 Theory of Teorell, Meyer and Sievers (TMS theory)
Chapter 5 Irreversible thermodynamics
Chapter 6 Overall mass transport

Chapter 7 Concentration polarization

Chapter 8 Water dissociation

Chapter 9 Current density distribution
Chapter 10 Hydrodynamics

Chapter 11 Limiting current density
Chapter 12 Leakage

Chapter 13 Energy consumption

Chapter 14 Membrane deterioration

Applications Chapter 1 Elecreodialysis
Chapter 2 Electrodialysis reversal
Chapter 3 Bipolar membrane electrodialysis
Chapter 4 Electro-deionization
Chapter 5 Electrolysis
Chapter 6 Diffusion dialysis
Chapter 7 Donnan dialysis
Chapter 8 Energy conversion

Description

Fundamental study and industrial application of ion exchange membranes started over half a century ago. Through the ongoing research and development, the ion exchange membrane technology is now applied to many fields and contributes to the improvement of our standard of living. Ion Exchange Membranes states the ion exchange membrane technology from the standpoint of fundamentals and applications. Discussing not only various phenomena exhibited by the membranes but also their applications in many fields with economical evaluations.

Key Features

  • This volume looks at the latest developments in ion exchange membrane technology
  • Provides a full and wide explanation of ion exchange membranes
  • Easy-to-understand layout, including many figures and tables

Readership

For students, researchers, engineers, practitioners and consultants.

Details

No. of pages:
546
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2007
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080548647
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444519825

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Yoshinobu Tanaka Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Representative, IEM Research Ibaraki Prefecture, Japan

