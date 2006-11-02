Ion Exchange Materials: Properties and Applications
1st Edition
Description
Ion Exchange Materials: Properties and Applications fills a "two-dimensional" gap in books currently available on the subject. Firstly, there is a lack of modern comprehensive publications on the chemistry of ion exchange materials and on the relationships between their properties and practical applications. Secondly, there are few books on ion exchange chemistry that are targeted to industrial R&D specialists and research students who (i) do not work with ion exchange on a daily basis, (ii) need to develop competence in this area, and (iii) find it difficult to start studying the subject from primary scientific publications.
The book bridges these gaps by describing classical and modern theoretical concepts, as well as practical approaches for using ion exchange materials. Ion exchange materials combine properties of homogeneous and heterogeneous materials. Besides being an interesting subject for investigation, they are essential in a wide variety of industrial technologies: in the chemical and biochemical industries, pharmacy, medicine, microelectronics, the nuclear industry, food production, waste treatment, and many other areas. Ion exchange is a powerful tool in chemical analysis and scientific research. The main focus in this book is on ion exchange polymers: ion exchange resins, chelating resins, imprinted (templated), and other functional polymers. It provides an in-depth study of ion exchange materials, suitable for postgraduate students and R&D industrial specialists in chemistry, chemical and biochemical technology.
Key Features
- Comprehensively covers the subject
- Provides links between theoretical concepts, material properties, practical applications, and technical solutions
- Easy to understand - requires only ground knowledge of university-level chemistry and can be read without an in-depth knowledge of mathematics
- Supported with an interactive website
Readership
Postgraduate students, R&D industrial specialists in chemistry and chemical and biochemical technology, researchers and specialists working with different chemical and biochemical separations, chemical (non-synthetic) and biochemical university departments and libraries, companies working with decontamination of waste streams, pharmaceutical companies.
Table of Contents
Preface Symbols Used in the Book
- Introduction
- Ion Exchangers, their Structure and Major Properties
- Specific Interactions in Ion Exchange Systems
- Interactions with Organic and Biochemical Substances
- Redox Materials
- Impregnated Resins
- Interactions with Water and Aqueous Solutions
- Physico-Chemical Description of Ion Exchange Processes
- Modern Physico-Chemical Models
- Kinetics of Ion Exchange
- Column Processes
- Ion Exchange Purification and Separation
- Analytical Applications of Ion Exchangers
- Technological Schemes of Ion Exchange
- Dual-Temperature Separation
- Treatment of Gases and Fumes
- Electroseparation with Ion Exchange Materials
- Subjects that do not Fit in Other Chapters
- Non-Chemical Aspects of Ion Exchange Technology Appendix I. Practical Laboratory Methods Appendix II. Definitions References Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 496
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2007
- Published:
- 2nd November 2006
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080467535
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780080445526
About the Author
Andrei Zagorodni
Andrei Zagorodni has been lucky to study ion exchange materials and develop methods of their applications during a quarter of century. His main interests are equilibria in sophisticated ion exchange systems, interactions with organic substances, exploitation of specific phenomena in the separation systems, spectroscopic investigation of these materials, among others. During several years he teaches the subject at advanced university level.
Affiliations and Expertise
Materials Chemistry, Royal Institute of Technology, Stockholm, Sweden