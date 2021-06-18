COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off Science and Technology Print & eBook bundle options. Terms & conditions.
Ion Channels Part C - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128239247

Ion Channels Part C, Volume 653

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Daniel Minor Henry Colecraft
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128239247
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 18th June 2021
Page Count: 412
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
138.00
199.00
149.25
142.00
319.04
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

1. Nonsense suppression in ion channels
Chris Ahern
2. Engineering Ion Channels Using Protein Trans-splicing
Stephan Alexander Pless
3. Probing Ion Channel Neighborhoods Using APEX
Steven Marx
4. STX based probes for NaVs
Justin Du Bois
5. ANAP: a versatile, fluorescent probe of ion channel gating and regulation
Michael Puljung
6. High Throughput Screens for Small Molecule Ion Channel Modulators
Charles David Weaver
7. Using toxins to study ion channels
Eitan Reuveny
8. Re/de-constructing ubiquitin regulation of ion channels
Henry M. Colecraft
9. Tethered Peptide Toxins for Ion Channels
Steven A. N. Goldstein
10. Voltage-Sensing Phosphatase Molecular Engineering
Yasushi Okamura
11. Engineering excitable cells
Nenad Bursac
12. Stretch and Poke Stimulation of Mechanically-Activated Ion Channels
Jörg Grandl
13. Optical Control of STIM Channels
Yubin Zhou
14. High Throughput Electrophysiological Evaluation of Mutant Ion Channels
Alfred L. George Jr.
15. Evaluating BEST1 Mutations in RPE Stem Cells
Ting Ting Yang
16. Long Read Transcript Profiling of Ion Channel Splice Variants.
Elizabeth Tunbridge
17. Permeation of Connexin Channels
Jorge E. Contreras
18. Ratiometric pH indicator for melanosomes and lysosomes
Elena Oancea
19. Ion channels in the epithelial cells of the choroid plexus
Polina V. Lishko

Description

Ion Channels, Part C, Volume 653 in the Methods in Enzymology series, highlights new advances in the field with this new volume presenting interesting chapters on a variety of topics, including Nonsense suppression in ion channels, Engineering Ion Channels Using Protein Trans-splicing, Probing Ion Channel Neighborhoods Using APEX, STX based probes for NaVs, ANAP: a versatile, fluorescent probe of ion channel gating and regulation, High Throughput Screens for Small Molecule Ion Channel Modulators, Using toxins to study ion channels, Re/de-constructing ubiquitin regulation of ion channels, Tethered Peptide Toxins for Ion Channels, Voltage-Sensing Phosphatase Molecular Engineering, and more.

Additional chapters cover Engineering excitable cells, Stretch and Poke Stimulation of Mechanically-Activated Ion Channels, Optical Control of STIM Channels, High Throughput Electrophysiological Evaluation of Mutant Ion Channels, Evaluating BEST1 Mutations in RPE Stem Cells, Long Read Transcript Profiling of Ion Channel Splice Variants, Permeation of Connexin Channels, Ratiometric pH indicator for melanosomes and lysosomes, and Ion channels in the epithelial cells of the choroid plexus.

Key Features

  • Provides the authority and expertise of leading contributors from an international board of authors
  • Presents the latest release in the Methods in Enzymology series

Readership

Biochemists, biophysicists, molecular biologists, analytical chemists, and physiologists

Details

No. of pages:
412
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2021
Published:
18th June 2021
Imprint:
Academic Press
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128239247

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Volume Editors

Daniel Minor

Daniel L. Minor, Professor, Cardiovascular Research Institute, University of California San Francisco, San Francisco, CA, USA

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, University of California San Francisco, CA, USA

Henry Colecraft

Henry M. Colecraft, John C. Dalton Professor of Physiology and Cellular Biophysics & Cellular Biophysics, Columbia University College of Physicians & Surgeons, New York, NY, USA

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Physiology and Cellular Biophysics and Cellular Biophysics, Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons, NY, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.