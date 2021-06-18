Ion Channels Part C, Volume 653
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Nonsense suppression in ion channels
Chris Ahern
2. Engineering Ion Channels Using Protein Trans-splicing
Stephan Alexander Pless
3. Probing Ion Channel Neighborhoods Using APEX
Steven Marx
4. STX based probes for NaVs
Justin Du Bois
5. ANAP: a versatile, fluorescent probe of ion channel gating and regulation
Michael Puljung
6. High Throughput Screens for Small Molecule Ion Channel Modulators
Charles David Weaver
7. Using toxins to study ion channels
Eitan Reuveny
8. Re/de-constructing ubiquitin regulation of ion channels
Henry M. Colecraft
9. Tethered Peptide Toxins for Ion Channels
Steven A. N. Goldstein
10. Voltage-Sensing Phosphatase Molecular Engineering
Yasushi Okamura
11. Engineering excitable cells
Nenad Bursac
12. Stretch and Poke Stimulation of Mechanically-Activated Ion Channels
Jörg Grandl
13. Optical Control of STIM Channels
Yubin Zhou
14. High Throughput Electrophysiological Evaluation of Mutant Ion Channels
Alfred L. George Jr.
15. Evaluating BEST1 Mutations in RPE Stem Cells
Ting Ting Yang
16. Long Read Transcript Profiling of Ion Channel Splice Variants.
Elizabeth Tunbridge
17. Permeation of Connexin Channels
Jorge E. Contreras
18. Ratiometric pH indicator for melanosomes and lysosomes
Elena Oancea
19. Ion channels in the epithelial cells of the choroid plexus
Polina V. Lishko
Description
Ion Channels, Part C, Volume 653 in the Methods in Enzymology series, highlights new advances in the field with this new volume presenting interesting chapters on a variety of topics, including Nonsense suppression in ion channels, Engineering Ion Channels Using Protein Trans-splicing, Probing Ion Channel Neighborhoods Using APEX, STX based probes for NaVs, ANAP: a versatile, fluorescent probe of ion channel gating and regulation, High Throughput Screens for Small Molecule Ion Channel Modulators, Using toxins to study ion channels, Re/de-constructing ubiquitin regulation of ion channels, Tethered Peptide Toxins for Ion Channels, Voltage-Sensing Phosphatase Molecular Engineering, and more.
Additional chapters cover Engineering excitable cells, Stretch and Poke Stimulation of Mechanically-Activated Ion Channels, Optical Control of STIM Channels, High Throughput Electrophysiological Evaluation of Mutant Ion Channels, Evaluating BEST1 Mutations in RPE Stem Cells, Long Read Transcript Profiling of Ion Channel Splice Variants, Permeation of Connexin Channels, Ratiometric pH indicator for melanosomes and lysosomes, and Ion channels in the epithelial cells of the choroid plexus.
Readership
Biochemists, biophysicists, molecular biologists, analytical chemists, and physiologists
About the Serial Volume Editors
Daniel Minor
Daniel L. Minor, Professor, Cardiovascular Research Institute, University of California San Francisco, San Francisco, CA, USA
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, University of California San Francisco, CA, USA
Henry Colecraft
Henry M. Colecraft, John C. Dalton Professor of Physiology and Cellular Biophysics & Cellular Biophysics, Columbia University College of Physicians & Surgeons, New York, NY, USA
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Physiology and Cellular Biophysics and Cellular Biophysics, Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons, NY, USA
