Ion Channels in Health and Disease - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128020029, 9780128020173

Ion Channels in Health and Disease

1st Edition

Editors: Geoffrey S. Pitt
eBook ISBN: 9780128020173
Paperback ISBN: 9780128020029
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 20th July 2016
Page Count: 392
Table of Contents

  1. Calcium channel auxiliary subunits in pain management
    2. Sodium channels and pain
    3. Voltage-gated ion channels in cancer
    4. Novel channels regulating somatosensation
    5. Ion channels in epilepsy
    6. Skeletal myopathies caused by channelopathies
    7. Endocrine disorders caused by channelopathies
    8. Emerging roles of CaCC channels in health and disease
    9. New roles for ion channels in neuropsychiatric disorders
    10. Pharmacology and pathophysiology of calcium channels
    11. Inherited cardiac arrhythmias
    12. Ion channels and diabetes
    13. Migraines and calcium channels
    14. Immunity and ion channels

Description

Ion Channels in Health and Disease provides key insight to allow researchers to generate discoveries across disease states. A single resource that integrates disparate areas of biology and disease ion channel biology, this publication includes cross-referencing for disease, channels, and tissues. Offers a broad view of research of interest to early and experienced researchers across biological and biomedical research.

Key Features

  • Provides an overview of fundamental concepts in ion channels research to link defects in human disease
  • Written in an accessible manner, without jargon
  • Provides a helpful, easy cross-reference for diseases, channels, and tissues

Readership

Early researchers, professors, graduate students, and undergraduate students studying cell biology, pharmacology, neuroscience and across the biological and biomedical sciences

Details

No. of pages:
392
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2016
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128020173
Paperback ISBN:
9780128020029

About the Editors

Geoffrey S. Pitt Editor

Geoffrey S. Pitt is the Ida and Theo Rossi Distinguished Professor of Medicine at Weill Cornell Medicine and the Director of the Cardiovascular Research Institute. His current research investigates the structure, function and regulation ion channels and the disease that occur (“channelopathies”) from abnormal ion channel function. His laboratory’s use electrophysiology, biochemistry, structural biology, and animal models to discern how channelopathies cause diseases such as cardiac arrhythmias, epilepsy, autism, and ataxias.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Medicine, Duke University School of Medicine

