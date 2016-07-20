Ion Channels in Health and Disease
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Calcium channel auxiliary subunits in pain management
2. Sodium channels and pain
3. Voltage-gated ion channels in cancer
4. Novel channels regulating somatosensation
5. Ion channels in epilepsy
6. Skeletal myopathies caused by channelopathies
7. Endocrine disorders caused by channelopathies
8. Emerging roles of CaCC channels in health and disease
9. New roles for ion channels in neuropsychiatric disorders
10. Pharmacology and pathophysiology of calcium channels
11. Inherited cardiac arrhythmias
12. Ion channels and diabetes
13. Migraines and calcium channels
14. Immunity and ion channels
Description
Ion Channels in Health and Disease provides key insight to allow researchers to generate discoveries across disease states. A single resource that integrates disparate areas of biology and disease ion channel biology, this publication includes cross-referencing for disease, channels, and tissues. Offers a broad view of research of interest to early and experienced researchers across biological and biomedical research.
Key Features
- Provides an overview of fundamental concepts in ion channels research to link defects in human disease
- Written in an accessible manner, without jargon
- Provides a helpful, easy cross-reference for diseases, channels, and tissues
Readership
Early researchers, professors, graduate students, and undergraduate students studying cell biology, pharmacology, neuroscience and across the biological and biomedical sciences
Details
- No. of pages:
- 392
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2016
- Published:
- 20th July 2016
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128020173
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128020029
About the Editors
Geoffrey S. Pitt Editor
Geoffrey S. Pitt is the Ida and Theo Rossi Distinguished Professor of Medicine at Weill Cornell Medicine and the Director of the Cardiovascular Research Institute. His current research investigates the structure, function and regulation ion channels and the disease that occur (“channelopathies”) from abnormal ion channel function. His laboratory’s use electrophysiology, biochemistry, structural biology, and animal models to discern how channelopathies cause diseases such as cardiac arrhythmias, epilepsy, autism, and ataxias.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Medicine, Duke University School of Medicine