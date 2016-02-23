Ion Channels as Therapeutic Targets, Part A, Volume 103
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Proteostasis Maintenance of Cys-Loop Receptors
Yan-Lin Fu, Ya-Juan Wang and Ting-Wei Mu
- Harnessing the Flow of Excitation: TRP, Voltage-Gated Na+, and Voltage-Gated Ca2+ Channels in Contemporary Medicine
Roman V. Frolov and Matti Weckström
- Ion Channels in Neurological Disorders
Pravir Kumar, Dhiraj Kumar, Saurabh Kumar Jha, Niraj Kumar Jha and Rashmi K. Ambasta
- Acid Sensing Ion Channels as Potential Pharmacological Targets in Peripheral and Central Nervous System Diseases
Beatrice Mihaela Radu, Adela Banciu, Daniel Dumitru Banciu and Mihai Radu
- Glutamatergic NMDA Receptor as Therapeutic Target for Depression
Gislaine Z. Réus, Helena M. Abelaira, Talita Tuon, Stephanie E. Titus, Zuleide M. Ignácio, Ana Lúcia S. Rodrigues and João Quevedo
- AMPA Receptors as Therapeutic Targets for Neurological Disorders
Kevin Lee, Lucy Goodman, Chantelle Fourie, Susan Schenk, Beulah Leitch and Johanna M. Montgomery
- pH-Sensitive K+ Currents and Properties of K2P Channels in Murine Hippocampal Astrocytes
Johannes Weller, Christian Steinhäuser and Gerald Seifert
- SUMOylation and Potassium Channels: Links to Epilepsy and Sudden Death
Hongmei Wu, Xu Chen, Jinke Cheng and Yitao Qi
Description
Ion Channels as Therapeutic Targets is the latest volume in the popular Advances in Protein Chemistry and Structural Biology series, an essential resource for protein chemists. Each volume brings forth new information about protocols and analysis of proteins, with each thematically organized volume guest edited by leading experts in a broad range of protein-related topics.
About the Serial Editors
Rossen Donev Serial Editor
Rossen Donev received his PhD degree in 1999 from the Institute of Molecular Biology, Bulgarian Academy of Sciences. He did postdoctoral training at Imperial Cancer Research Fund, UK (renamed after the merger with Cancer Research Campaign to Cancer Research UK, London Research Institute) and Cardiff University. In 2007 he was awarded a New Investigator Grant Award from the Medical Research Council (UK) to establish himself as an independent Principle Investigator. In 2010 Dr. Donev was appointed Senior Lecturer at Swansea University. In 2016 Dr. Donev joined MicroPharm Ltd (UK) where currently he is Head of Research. He has published more than 60 research papers, chaired scientific meetings and given invited plenary talks. Rossen Donev has consulted on projects related to development of treatments for neurodevelopmental disorders and cancer therapies. He serves as Editor-in-Chief of the Advances in Protein Chemistry and Structural Biology and on editorial board of several other journals. His research interests include signaling pathways involved in neuropsychiatric disorders and tumor escape from the immune system, and development of therapeutic strategies for their treatment. More recently he has focused on design of antibody-based oral treatment of pathological conditions of the gastrointestinal tract.
Affiliations and Expertise
Swansea University, UK