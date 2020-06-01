Ion Channels and Calcium Signaling in the Microcirculation, Volume 85
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Introduction to ion channels and calcium signaling in the microcirculation
William F. Jackson
2. Ion channels and the regulation of myogenic tone in peripheral arterioles
William F. Jackson
3. Endothelial inwardly-rectifying K+ channels as a key component of shear stress-induced mechanotransduction
Ibra S. Fancher and Irena Levitan
4. Endothelial TRPV4 channels and vasodilator reactivity
Yen-Lin Chen and Swapnil K. Sonkusare
5. Regulation of vascular tone by transient receptor potential ankyrin 1 channels
Pratish Thakore, Sher Ali and Scott Earley
6. Regulation of ion channels in the microcirculation by mineralocorticoid receptor activation
Laura Chambers and Anne M. Dorrance
7. Ion channels and myogenic activity in retinal arterioles
Peter Barabas, Josy Augustine, José A. Fernández, J. Graham McGeown, Mary K. McGahon and Tim M. Curtis
8. KIR channels in the microvasculature: Regulatory properties and the lipid-hemodynamic environment
Maria Sancho and Donald G. Welsh
9. Ion channels in capillary endothelium
Daniela C. G. Garcia and Thomas A. Longden
10. Excitability and contractility in arterioles and venules from the urinary bladder
Nathan R. Tykocki and Frederick C. Monson
11. Intrinsic regulation of microvascular tone by myoendothelial feedback circuits
Hamish A.L. Lemmey, Christopher J. Garland and Kim A. Dora
Description
Ion Channels and Calcium Signaling in the Microcirculation, Volume 85, the latest release in the Current Topics in Membranes series, highlights the latest advances in the expression and function of ion channels and calcium signaling in vascular smooth muscle and endothelial cells in resistance arteries, arterioles and capillaries, critical components of microcirculation, the business end of the cardiovascular system. Leading experts have contributed chapters, including Smooth muscle ion channels and calcium signaling in the regulation of striated muscle arteriolar tone; Endothelial KIR channels as a key component of shear stress-induced mechanotransduction; Endothelial TRPV4 channels and vasodilator reactivity, and much more.
Additional sections cover cerebral capillary endothelial TRPA channels and the regulation of blood flow; Endothelial mineralocorticoid receptors and the regulation of TRPV4 function in cerebral parenchymal arterioles in hypertension; Subcellular calcium signaling and myogenic tone development in the retinal microcirculation; Microvascular KIR channels: Basis, properties and regulation by lipid and hemodynamic forces, Ion channels and calcium signaling in capillary endothelial cells; Ion channels and calcium signaling in bladder arterioles and resistance arteries, and Myoendothelial feedback and endothelial IKCa and sKCa channels.
Key Features
- Presents the latest volume in the Current Topics in Membranes series, with a novel focus on smooth muscle and endothelial cells in the peripheral microcirculation
- Provides authoritative contributions from an international team of leading experts actively studying the microcirculation
- Includes a unique focus on regional heterogeneity in ion channel expression and function in the peripheral microcirculation
Readership
Intended for specialists and their students/trainees interested in the microcirculation and control of blood flow
Details
About the Serial Volume Editors
William Jackson
Dr. William F. Jackson is a Professor in the Department of Pharmacology & Toxicology at Michigan State University. Dr. Jackson received his BS degree in Zoology, MS and Ph.D. degrees in Physiology and a Master of Applied Mathematics from Michigan State University. Dr. Jackson’s Postdoctoral training in microcirculatory physiology was performed at the University of Virginia under the tutelage of Dr. Brian R. Duling. He was on the faculty of the Medical College of Georgia, where he received the Distinguished Young Faculty award in 1987, and Western Michigan University, where he received the Distinguished Faculty Scholars Award in 1998, prior to being recruited back to MSU in 2005 to found an on-line MS program in Integrative Pharmacology and continue his long-standing National Institutes of Health (NIH)-funded research program studying ion channels and calcium signaling in the regulation of arteriolar tone in the microcirculation. Dr. Jackson has been continuously funded by the NIH since 1984, is a Past-President of the Microcirculatory Society, Inc., and has served as Associate Editor, Editor-in-Chief and Consulting Editor for the journal, Microcirculation. He is a Fellow of the Cardiovascular Section of the American Physiological Society (APS), past-Chair of the APS Cardiovascular Section, and a Fellow of the American Heart Association. His research focuses on identifying the ion channels expressed by both arteriolar smooth muscle and endothelial cells, how these ion channels function in the regulation of myogenic tone and oxygen signaling in the microcirculation, and how aging and disease states such as hypertension and obesity impact the expression and function of ion channels in the microcirculation.
Affiliations and Expertise
Michigan State University, USA