Ion Channel Factsbook - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121844530, 9780080535203

Ion Channel Factsbook, Volume 4

1st Edition

Voltage-Gated Channels

Authors: William Brammar
eBook ISBN: 9780080535203
Paperback ISBN: 9780121844530
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 16th October 1998
Page Count: 860
Table of Contents

Cumulative table of contents from volumes I-IV. Acknowledgements. Introduction and layout of entries. Abbreviations. VLG Key Facts. VLG Ca. VLG Cl. VLG K A-T (native). VLG K DR (native). VLG K Eag/elk/erg. VLG K Kv-beta. VLG K Kv1-Shak. VLG Kv2-Shab. VLG Kv3-Shaw. VLG Kv4-Shal. VLG K Kvx (unassigned), VLG K M-i (native), VL9 (K)minK Kvx. VLG K M-i. VLG(K)minK. Cumulative Page Index.

Description

The Academic Press FactsBooks series has established itself as the best source of easily-accessible and accurate facts about protein groups. Described as 'a growing series of excellent manuals' by Molecular Medicine Today, and 'essential works of reference' by Trends in Biochemical Sciences, the FactsBooks have become the most popular comprehensive data resources available. As they are meticulously researched and use an easy-to-follow format, the FactsBooks will keep you up-to-date with the latest advances in structure, amino acid sequences, physicochemical properties, and biological activity. In a set of four interrelated volumes, The Ion Channel FactsBook provides a comprehensive framework of facts about channel molecules central to electrical signaling phenomena in living cells. The fourth volume is devoted to Voltage-gated Channel Families, including those molecular complexes activated or modulated by calcium, potassium, and chloride.

Key Features

  • Nomenclature
  • Expression
  • Sequence Analyses
  • Structure and function
  • Electrophysiology
  • Pharmacology
  • Information retrieval

Readership

Reasearchers in pharamacology, receptor biochemistry, cell biology, general biochemistry, cell signaling, and neuroscience.

About the Authors

William Brammar Author

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Leicester, U.K.

