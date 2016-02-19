Ion Beams for Materials Analysis - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120997404, 9780080916897

Ion Beams for Materials Analysis

1st Edition

Editors: R. Bird J. Williams
eBook ISBN: 9780080916897
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120997404
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th November 1989
Page Count: 719
Description

The use of ion beams for materials analysis involves many different ion-atom interaction processes which previously have largely been considered in separate reviews and texts. A list of books and conference proceedings is given in Table 2. This book is divided into three parts, the first which treats all ion beam techniques and their applications in such diverse fields as materials science, thin film and semiconductor technology, surface science, geology, biology, medicine, environmental science, archaeology and so on.

Readership

Research scientists in chemistry, archaeology, and analytical techniques.

Table of Contents

Concepts and Principles of Ion Beam Analysis. Techniques and Equipment. High Energy Ion Scattering Spectrometry. Nuclear Reactions. Ion Induced X-ray Emission. Channelling. Depth Profiling of Surface Layers during Ion Bombardment. Low Energy Ion Scattering from Surfaces. Ion Scattering from Surfaces and Interfaces. Microprobe Analysis. Critical Assessment of Analysis Capabilities. General Methods. Directory of Materials. Data Lists.

Details

No. of pages:
719
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1989
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080916897
Hardcover ISBN:
9780120997404

About the Editor

R. Bird

Affiliations and Expertise

Auburn University, Alabama

J. Williams

Affiliations and Expertise

Microelectronics and Materials Technology Centre, RMIT

Reviews

@qu:"This book is a very welcome addition to the literature on ion beam analysis (IBA). In a field marked by numerous proceedings and reviews on current developments, this work distinguishes itself by providing clear perspective on the entire field of IBA. At the same time it is chock full of useful data, examples. comparisons, and advice. In short this book is a must for anyone seriously embarking into the field of IBA. It should allow one to avoid serious pitfalls and be knowledgeable of the many tricks and refinements available. Even experienced practitioners should find the volume a valuable compilation, worthy of keeping in handy spot on their bookshelf." @source:--NUCLEAR INSTRUMENTS

Ratings and Reviews

