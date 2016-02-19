Ion Beams for Materials Analysis

@qu:"This book is a very welcome addition to the literature on ion beam analysis (IBA). In a field marked by numerous proceedings and reviews on current developments, this work distinguishes itself by providing clear perspective on the entire field of IBA. At the same time it is chock full of useful data, examples. comparisons, and advice. In short this book is a must for anyone seriously embarking into the field of IBA. It should allow one to avoid serious pitfalls and be knowledgeable of the many tricks and refinements available. Even experienced practitioners should find the volume a valuable compilation, worthy of keeping in handy spot on their bookshelf." @source:--NUCLEAR INSTRUMENTS