Ion Beam Treatment of Polymers - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080446929, 9780080556741

Ion Beam Treatment of Polymers

1st Edition

Application Aspects from Medicine to Space

Authors: Alexey Kondyurin Marcela Bilek
eBook ISBN: 9780080556741
Hardcover ISBN: 9780080446929
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 20th December 2007
Page Count: 328
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
225.00
191.25
240.00
204.00
145.00
123.25
180.00
153.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Polymer materials are used in different fields of industries, from microelectronice to medicine. Ion beam implantation is method of surface modification when surface properties must be significantly changed and bulk properties of material must be saved.

Ion Beam Treatment of Polymers contains results of polymer investigations and techniques development in the field of polymer modification by high energy ion beams.
This book is intended for specialists in polymer science who have interest to use an ion beam treatment for improvement of polymer properties, for specialists in physics who search a new application of ion beam and plasma equipment and also for students who look for future fields of high technology.
Chapter 1-3 are devoted to overview of the basic processes at high energy ion penetration into solid target. The historical aspects and main physical aspects are covered. A basic equipment principles and main producers of equipment for ion beam treatment are considered.
Chapter 4 contains chemical transformations in polymers during and after high energy ion penetration. The modern methods and results of experimental and theoretical investigation are described.
Chapters 5-10 are devoted to properties of polymers after ion beam treatment, regimes of treatment, available applications, in particular: increase of adhesion of polymers and a mechanism of an adhesion increase, wetting angle of polymer by water and its stability, adhesion of cells on polymer surface, drug release regulation from polymer coating and others.
Chapter 11 contains our last results on polymerisation processes in liquid oligomer composition under high vacuum, plasma and ion beam conditions as simulation of free space environment.

Key Features

  • By scientists working in polymer chemistry, physics of ion beam implantation and in development and production of ion beam equipment
  • Covering industrial and scientific applications of ion beam implanted polymers
  • Also for students with an interest in future fields of high technology

Readership

For universities, research centres, companies in the polymer industry and dealing with plasma and ion beam equipment.

Table of Contents

Introduction

  1. Interactions of ion beam with polymer: physical picture
  2. Sources for ion beam treatment
  3. Interaction of ion beam with polymer: chemical picture
  4. Structure of polymers after ion beam treatment
  5. Wetting
  6. Adhesion
  7. Hardness
  8. Ion beam synthesis
  9. Biological and medical applications
  10. Protection in aggressive environment
  11. Polymerisation of liquid polymer matrix in free space environment

Details

No. of pages:
328
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2008
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080556741
Hardcover ISBN:
9780080446929

About the Author

Alexey Kondyurin

Affiliations and Expertise

School of Physics, University of Sydney, Australia

Marcela Bilek

Affiliations and Expertise

School of Physics, University of Sydney, Australia

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.