Ion Beam Treatment of Polymers
1st Edition
Application Aspects from Medicine to Space
Description
Polymer materials are used in different fields of industries, from microelectronice to medicine. Ion beam implantation is method of surface modification when surface properties must be significantly changed and bulk properties of material must be saved.
Ion Beam Treatment of Polymers contains results of polymer investigations and techniques development in the field of polymer modification by high energy ion beams.
This book is intended for specialists in polymer science who have interest to use an ion beam treatment for improvement of polymer properties, for specialists in physics who search a new application of ion beam and plasma equipment and also for students who look for future fields of high technology.
Chapter 1-3 are devoted to overview of the basic processes at high energy ion penetration into solid target. The historical aspects and main physical aspects are covered. A basic equipment principles and main producers of equipment for ion beam treatment are considered.
Chapter 4 contains chemical transformations in polymers during and after high energy ion penetration. The modern methods and results of experimental and theoretical investigation are described.
Chapters 5-10 are devoted to properties of polymers after ion beam treatment, regimes of treatment, available applications, in particular: increase of adhesion of polymers and a mechanism of an adhesion increase, wetting angle of polymer by water and its stability, adhesion of cells on polymer surface, drug release regulation from polymer coating and others.
Chapter 11 contains our last results on polymerisation processes in liquid oligomer composition under high vacuum, plasma and ion beam conditions as simulation of free space environment.
Key Features
- By scientists working in polymer chemistry, physics of ion beam implantation and in development and production of ion beam equipment
- Covering industrial and scientific applications of ion beam implanted polymers
- Also for students with an interest in future fields of high technology
Readership
For universities, research centres, companies in the polymer industry and dealing with plasma and ion beam equipment.
Table of Contents
Introduction
- Interactions of ion beam with polymer: physical picture
- Sources for ion beam treatment
- Interaction of ion beam with polymer: chemical picture
- Structure of polymers after ion beam treatment
- Wetting
- Adhesion
- Hardness
- Ion beam synthesis
- Biological and medical applications
- Protection in aggressive environment
- Polymerisation of liquid polymer matrix in free space environment
Details
- No. of pages:
- 328
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2008
- Published:
- 20th December 2007
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080556741
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780080446929
About the Author
Alexey Kondyurin
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Physics, University of Sydney, Australia
Marcela Bilek
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Physics, University of Sydney, Australia