Ion Beam Assisted Film Growth
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Overview (T. Itoh)
2. Film Growth by Ion Beam and Plasma Discharge Sputtering Methods (R.H. Cornely)
3. Preparation and Characterization of II-VI Semiconductor Films by Sputtering (T. Taguchi, A. Hiraki)
4. Sputtering Yield (Y. Yamamura, N. Itoh)
5. Low-Energy Ion/Surface Interactions During Film Growth from the Vapor Phase (J.E. Greene, S.A. Barnett, J.-E. Sundgren and A. Rockett)
6. Ion Beam Mixing (B.M. Paine, B.X. Liu)
7A. Partially Ionized Molecular Beam Epitaxy (T. Itoh, H. Takai)
7B. Ionized Cluster Beam Deposition (T. Takagi, I. Yamada)
8. Direct Ion Beam Deposition (K. Miyake, T. Tokuyama)
9. Film Growth by Utilizing Ionized Carbon Beam (S. Gonda)
10. Molecular Beam Epitaxy of III-V Compound Semiconductors Using Mass Separated Low Energy Ion Beam (Y. Makita, S. Shimizu)
11. Ion Beam Synthesis of Films (I.H. Wilson, P.L.F. Hemment, K.G. Stephens)
Description
This volume provides up to date information on the experimental, theoretical and technological aspects of film growth assisted by ion beams.
Ion beam assisted film growth is one of the most effective techniques in aiding the growth of high-quality thin solid films in a controlled way. Moreover, ion beams play a dominant role in the reduction of the growth temperature of thin films of high melting point materials. In this way, ion beams make a considerable and complex contribution to film growth. The volume will be essential reading for scientists, engineers and students working in this field.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 1989
- Published:
- 1st January 1989
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444599087
Reviews
"...forefront research results are stressed...will be most appropriate to the expert who wishes to know detailed results..." --Nuclear Instruments and Methods in Physics Research-B
"The choice of the authors is excellent and as a result, the book covers all topics in detail with numerous references to the material." --Chemtronics