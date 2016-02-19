Ion Association in Proton Transfer Reactions
1st Edition
Use of ESR for the Quantitative Determination of Gas Phase Atom and Radical Concentrations
Description
Ion Association in Proton Transfer Reactions: Use of ESR for the Quantitative Determination of Gas Phase Atom and Radical Concentrations summarizes the basic information essential for the measurement of both gas phase atoms and free radicals concentration by electron spin resonance (ESR) spectroscopy. Organized into two chapters, this book first explains the ion association in proton transfer reactions, and then characterizes the ion pairs. The second chapter focuses on the specific use of the ESR spectroscopy. This book also details the gas phase species detected by ESR spectroscopy, including each of the spectra, and the intensities of the spectral lines of the various atoms and radicals. The actual measurements made by this instrument are also shown.
Table of Contents
I. Introduction
II. Ion Pairs
III. Proton Transfer Reactions
A. In Aqueous Media
B. In Alcoholic Media
C. In Protophilic Solvents
D. In Aprotic Solvents
IV. Conclusion
References
