Ion Association in Proton Transfer Reactions - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080170374, 9781483139234

Ion Association in Proton Transfer Reactions

1st Edition

Use of ESR for the Quantitative Determination of Gas Phase Atom and Radical Concentrations

Authors: J R Jones A. A. Westenberg
Editors: K. R. Jennings R. B. Cundall
eBook ISBN: 9781483139234
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 29th January 1973
Page Count: 86
Description

Ion Association in Proton Transfer Reactions: Use of ESR for the Quantitative Determination of Gas Phase Atom and Radical Concentrations summarizes the basic information essential for the measurement of both gas phase atoms and free radicals concentration by electron spin resonance (ESR) spectroscopy. Organized into two chapters, this book first explains the ion association in proton transfer reactions, and then characterizes the ion pairs. The second chapter focuses on the specific use of the ESR spectroscopy. This book also details the gas phase species detected by ESR spectroscopy, including each of the spectra, and the intensities of the spectral lines of the various atoms and radicals. The actual measurements made by this instrument are also shown.

Table of Contents


I. Introduction

II. Ion Pairs

III. Proton Transfer Reactions

A. In Aqueous Media

B. In Alcoholic Media

C. In Protophilic Solvents

D. In Aprotic Solvents

IV. Conclusion

References

Details

No. of pages:
86
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1973
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483139234

About the Author

J R Jones

A. A. Westenberg

About the Editor

K. R. Jennings

R. B. Cundall

