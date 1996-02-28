Investment Performance Measurement
1st Edition
Description
This book is split into four distinct sections to provide a complete account of investment performance measurement. The first section examines the development of the concept of performance measurement with the evolution of benchmarks and the increasing sophistication of performance analysis. The practical implications of performance measurement are tackled in the second section, with particular emphasis on the calculations that can be used to derive a rate of return for a fund and risk is also examined in detail. The third section covers the performance measurement of pension funds over the last 25 years and the lessons that can be learned about the investment performance and measurement process. The final section considers the future prospects for performance measurement and proposes potential future directions for the measurement of investment performance.
Readership
Traders, brokers, advisers, and investors
Table of Contents
Section 1 What is performance measurement? History of performance measurement; The benchmarks; Performance analysis; Management control. Section 2 How to measure performance: The basic calculations; Performance standards; Risk. Section 3 The results: Evidence of universal results; The investment management process; International differences; Myths and misunderstandings; Customised benchmarks; The international dimension.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 224
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 1996
- Published:
- 28th February 1996
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780857099976
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781855731950
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781855733398