Investment Efficiency in a Socialist Economy

1st Edition

Authors: Henryk Fiszel
eBook ISBN: 9781483154077
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1966
Page Count: 211
Description

Investment Efficiency in a Socialist Economy compiles results of research on the dynamics of socialist economies. This book furnishes a method of accounting investment efficiency that allows many factors in influencing optimal results, endeavoring to provide an answer to the question how investment means, and presenting the extent to which investment policies could become regulators of the balance of trade and payments within an economic alignment of socialist countries. The topics discussed include the problem of efficiency of investments; optimum programming of investments; adjustment of the general method to selected problems; efficiency of investments and international trade; and optimum production in a socialist economy. This book is intended to economists, but is also valuable to students aiming to gain knowledge on socialist economics.

Table of Contents


Preface to the English Edition

Chapter I. The Problem of Efficiency of Investments

1. Choice Between Alternative Investments

2. The Optimum Life Time of Industrial Installations

3. The Economic Life-Span of a Plant

4. The Rate of Interest and Its Tentative Determination

Chapter II. Optimum Programming of Investments

1. Introductory Remarks

2. Programming at a Given Rate of Interest

3. Programming Under an Unknown Rate of Interest

4. Application of the Method to an Analysis of Inter-Industry Investments Efficiency

5. Optimum Programming of Investments and Location of Industry

Chapter III. Adjustment of the General Method to Selected Problems

1. Appraisal of Profitability of Technological Progress in Replacement of Old Installations

2. Analysis of the Efficiency of Investments which Improve the Quality of Raw Materials

3. The Optimum Size of Production Units

4. Distribution of Investment in Time

5. Substitutes. Method of Choosing Investments

Chapter IV. Efficiency of Investments and International Trade

1. The Limits of Autarky in the Sphere of Raw Materials

2. Programming of Investments in Relation to Foreign Trade

3. Criteria of Specialization between Socialist Countries

4. Efficiency of Investments Intended to Improve the Foreign Trade Balance

Chapter V. Optimum Production in a Socialist Economy

1. Absolute Optimum

2. Relative Optimum

Appendix 1

Appendix 2

Appendix 3

Appendix 4

Mathematical Supplement

Bibliography

Index

About the Author

Henryk Fiszel

