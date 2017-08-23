Investment Banks, Hedge Funds, and Private Equity

Part I

1. Overview of Investment Banking

2. Regulation of the Securities Industry

3. Financings

4. Mergers and Acquisitions

5. Trading

6. Asset Management, Wealth Management and Research

7. Exchanges, Clearing and Settlement and Credit Rating Agencies

8. International Banking

9. Convertible Securities and Innovation

10. Investment Banking Careers, Opportunities and Issues

Part II

11. Overview of Hedge Funds

12. Hedge Fund Investment Strategies

13. Shareholder Activism and Impact on Corporations

14. Risk, Regulation and Organizational Structure

15. Hedge Fund Performance and Issues

16. Overview of Private Equity

17. LBO Financial Model

18. Private Equity Impact on Corporations

19. Organization, Compensation, Regulation and Limited Partners

20. Private Equity Issues and Opportunities

21. Private Equity in China

Cases

1. Investment Banking in 2008 (A): Rise and Fall of the Bear

2. Investment Banking in 2008 (B): A Brave New World

3. Freeport-McMoran: Financing an Acquisition

4. The Best Deal Gillette Could Get?: Procter & Gamble’s Acquisition of Gillette

5. A Tale of Two Hedge Funds: Magnetar and Peloton

6. Kmart, Sears and ESL: How a Hedge Fund Became One of the World’s Largest Retailers

7. McDonald’s, Wendy’s and Hedge Funds-Hamburger Hedging?: Hedge Fund Activisim

8. Porsche, Volkswagen and CSX: Cars, Trains and Derivatives

9. The Toys “R” Us LBO

10. Cerberus and the U.S. Auto Industry

11. H.J. Heinz M&A Transaction

12. Quintilles IPO Transaction

13. New Case on M&A Transaction Litigation (name to be determined)