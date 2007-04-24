Investment and the use of Tax and Toll Revenues in the Transport Sector - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780762312467, 9780080480626

Investment and the use of Tax and Toll Revenues in the Transport Sector, Volume 19

1st Edition

Editors: Andre de Palma Robin Lindsey Stef Proost
eBook ISBN: 9780080480626
Hardcover ISBN: 9780762312467
Imprint: JAI Press
Published Date: 24th April 2007
Page Count: 316
Table of Contents

Chapter 1: “Investment and the use of tax and toll revenues in the transport sector: The research agenda”

André de Palma, Robin Lindsey and Stef Proost

Part I: Theory

Chapter 2: “Transport user charges and cost recovery”

André de Palma and Robin Lindsey

Chapter 3: “Public finance aspects of transport charging and investments”

Stef Proost , Bruno De Borger and Pia Koskenoja

Chapter 4: “The contracting of investment and operation, and the management of infrastructure funding bodies”

David Meunier, Emile Quinet

Chapter 5: “Comparing alternative pricing and revenue use strategies with the MOLINO model”

André de Palma, Robin Lindsey, Stef Proost and Saskia Van der Loo

Part II: Real World Experiences

Chapter 6: “The role of the case studies and the main policy questions addressed”

Heike Link

Chapter 7: “Use of toll revenues and investment in Oslo”

Jon-Terje Bekken and Bard Nordheim

Chapter 8: “Cordon charges and the use of revenue: A case study of Edinburgh”

Jim Laird, Chris Nash and Simon Shepherd

Chapter 9: “The Swiss railway investment fund”

Laurent Cretegny, Urs Springer and Stefan Suter

Chapter 10: “The German HGV motorway toll”

Claus Doll and Heike Link

Chapter 11: “French multi-modal transport funds: issues of cross-financing and pricing”

Charles Raux, Aurélie Mercier and Stéphanie Souche

Chapter 12: “Synthesis of case study results and prospects”

André de Palma, Robin Lindsey and Stef Proost

Description

Transport infrastructure developments will depend increasingly on the level of user charges. One reason is the ongoing liberalization of the EU transport sector, especially for air and rail. Another is the trend towards implementing tolls and other user charges on roads. It is expected that user charges will progressively replace government subsidies for infrastructure expansion and maintenance. Revenues from user charges may also be used to cross subsidize other transport modes. The surplus anticipated on urban roads could be used to fund infrastructure and operation of public transport and/or non-urban roads.

This book brings together both the theory and the current practice of user charges, tolls and revenue use in European countries. It examines public finance aspects such as earmarking, as well as public management aspects of different pricing and revenue use principles. A set of guidelines is developed for a better use of toll and tax revenues. The set of guidelines is tested with a new cost benefit tool in case studies that cover France, Germany, Norway , Switzerland and the UK.

Readership

Researchers in transport economics

Details

No. of pages:
316
Language:
English
Copyright:
© JAI Press 2007
Published:
Imprint:
JAI Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080480626
Hardcover ISBN:
9780762312467

About the Editors

Andre de Palma Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Universite de Cergy-Pontoise, UFR d'Economie et Gestion

Robin Lindsey Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Economics, University of Alberta

Stef Proost Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Faculty of Economics, KULeuven

