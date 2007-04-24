Investment and the use of Tax and Toll Revenues in the Transport Sector, Volume 19
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: “Investment and the use of tax and toll revenues in the transport sector: The research agenda”
André de Palma, Robin Lindsey and Stef Proost
Part I: Theory
Chapter 2: “Transport user charges and cost recovery”
André de Palma and Robin Lindsey
Chapter 3: “Public finance aspects of transport charging and investments”
Stef Proost , Bruno De Borger and Pia Koskenoja
Chapter 4: “The contracting of investment and operation, and the management of infrastructure funding bodies”
David Meunier, Emile Quinet
Chapter 5: “Comparing alternative pricing and revenue use strategies with the MOLINO model”
André de Palma, Robin Lindsey, Stef Proost and Saskia Van der Loo
Part II: Real World Experiences
Chapter 6: “The role of the case studies and the main policy questions addressed”
Heike Link
Chapter 7: “Use of toll revenues and investment in Oslo”
Jon-Terje Bekken and Bard Nordheim
Chapter 8: “Cordon charges and the use of revenue: A case study of Edinburgh”
Jim Laird, Chris Nash and Simon Shepherd
Chapter 9: “The Swiss railway investment fund”
Laurent Cretegny, Urs Springer and Stefan Suter
Chapter 10: “The German HGV motorway toll”
Claus Doll and Heike Link
Chapter 11: “French multi-modal transport funds: issues of cross-financing and pricing”
Charles Raux, Aurélie Mercier and Stéphanie Souche
Chapter 12: “Synthesis of case study results and prospects”
André de Palma, Robin Lindsey and Stef Proost
Description
Transport infrastructure developments will depend increasingly on the level of user charges. One reason is the ongoing liberalization of the EU transport sector, especially for air and rail. Another is the trend towards implementing tolls and other user charges on roads. It is expected that user charges will progressively replace government subsidies for infrastructure expansion and maintenance. Revenues from user charges may also be used to cross subsidize other transport modes. The surplus anticipated on urban roads could be used to fund infrastructure and operation of public transport and/or non-urban roads.
This book brings together both the theory and the current practice of user charges, tolls and revenue use in European countries. It examines public finance aspects such as earmarking, as well as public management aspects of different pricing and revenue use principles. A set of guidelines is developed for a better use of toll and tax revenues. The set of guidelines is tested with a new cost benefit tool in case studies that cover France, Germany, Norway , Switzerland and the UK.
Research in Transportation Economics is now available online at ScienceDirect — full-text online of volumes 6 onwards.
Readership
Researchers in transport economics
Details
- No. of pages:
- 316
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © JAI Press 2007
- Published:
- 24th April 2007
- Imprint:
- JAI Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080480626
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780762312467
About the Editors
Andre de Palma Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Universite de Cergy-Pontoise, UFR d'Economie et Gestion
Robin Lindsey Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Economics, University of Alberta
Stef Proost Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Faculty of Economics, KULeuven