Investigations and the Art of the Interview - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780128221921

Investigations and the Art of the Interview

4th Edition

1 Review
Authors: Inge Sebyan Black Lawrence Fennelly
Paperback ISBN: 9780128221921
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st September 2020
Page Count: 200
Description

The Art of Investigative Interviewing, Fourth Edition builds on the successes of the previous editions providing the reader guidance on conducting investigative interviews, both ethically and professionally. The book can be used by anyone who is involved in investigative interviewing. It is a perfect combination of real, practical, and effective techniques, procedures, and actual cases. The reader learns key elements of investigative interviewing, such as human psychology, proper interview preparation, tactical concepts, controlling the interview environment, and evaluating the evidence obtained from the interview.

New to this edition will be coverage of Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) tools, workplace investigations, fraud investigations and the role of audit. Larry Fennelly joins original author Inge Sebyan Black, both well-known and respected in the field, providing everything an interviewer needs to know in order to conduct successful interviews with integrity and within the law. Written for anyone involved in investigative interviewing.

Key Features

  • Provides guidance on conducting investigative interviews professionally and ethically
  • Includes instructions for obtaining voluntary confessions from suspects, victims, and witnesses
  • Builds a foundation of effective interviewing skills with guidance on every step of the process, from preparation to evaluating evidence obtained in an interview

Readership

Investigators and Security Professionals; Law Enforcement Officers, Private Investigators, Psychologists, Psychiatrists, Social Workers, and Students in Criminal Justice

Table of Contents

1. So You Want to be an Investigative Interviewer?
2. Ethical Standards and Professionalism
3. Preparing for the Interview
4. Deception in the Interview
5. Evidence
6. Public and Private Interviewing
7. Rapport
8. Authority
9. Overview of the Interview Process
10. Setting, Location, Intensity, and Approach in the Interview
11. Questioning Techniques
12. Internal Controls Introduction Internal Theft Controls and Personnel Issues
13. 100 Things You Should be Aware of as an Investigative Interviewer

Details

No. of pages:
200
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2021
Published:
1st September 2020
Imprint:
Academic Press
Paperback ISBN:
9780128221921

About the Authors

Inge Sebyan Black

Inge Sebyan Black

Inge Sebyan Black, CPP, CFE, CEM is the CEO of Security Risk, LLC. She has spent over 42 years in corporate security management, specializing in workplace violence, risk assessments, investigations and emergency management. Certified by FEMA and the State of MN as a Certified Emergency Manager she also attended DOJ training in WMD/COBRA from an appointment by President Clinton. She has held her private investigator license in both the United States and Canada since 1997. Inge authored the book, “The Art of Investigative Interviewing, 3rd ed.” as well as chapters in over 10 books on Security Management, Hiring the Right Fit, Officer Safety, Domestic Abuse, Rape on College Campuses, Workplace Violence as well as others. Inge was presented with the Karen Marquez award in 2014 for her achievements in Physical Security. She was appointed Council Vice President for ASIS International Councils, overseeing ASIS Councils in 2018 and continues to serve. In 2019, Inge entered the IT side of security and is currently working in Information Security/Cyber for a Fortune 100 Company.

Affiliations and Expertise

President, Security Investigations Consulting

Lawrence Fennelly

Lawrence J. Fennelly, CPOI, CSSI, is an internationally recognized authority on crime prevention, security planning and analysis and on the study of how environmental factors (CPTED), physical hardware, alarms, lighting, site design, management practices, litigation consultants, security policies and procedures and guard management contribute to criminal victimization. In his security consultant experience he has conducted surveys/audits of large complexes as well as small. Plus written a set of Best Practices. Mr. Fennelly is an Lifetime of the American Society for Industrial Security. This association consists of about 34,000 members who are all in the security profession. He has been involved in several of their National Committees and as well as lecturing for them. He is a past Chair of the Crime Prevention & Loss Prevention Council and in 2015 the Chair of the ASIS, School Safety & Security Council. Currently is the Chairman of the Board of Directors of IFPO.

Affiliations and Expertise

Expert witness and consultant in security, Litigation Consultants Inc.

Ratings and Reviews

