Investigations and the Art of the Interview

The Art of Investigative Interviewing, Fourth Edition builds on the successes of the previous editions providing the reader guidance on conducting investigative interviews, both ethically and professionally. The book can be used by anyone who is involved in investigative interviewing. It is a perfect combination of real, practical, and effective techniques, procedures, and actual cases. The reader learns key elements of investigative interviewing, such as human psychology, proper interview preparation, tactical concepts, controlling the interview environment, and evaluating the evidence obtained from the interview.

New to this edition will be coverage of Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) tools, workplace investigations, fraud investigations and the role of audit. Larry Fennelly joins original author Inge Sebyan Black, both well-known and respected in the field, providing everything an interviewer needs to know in order to conduct successful interviews with integrity and within the law. Written for anyone involved in investigative interviewing.