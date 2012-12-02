Investigating Biological Systems Using Modeling

Introduction: What is Modeling? The Steps in Building a Model. The Difference Between Building a Model and Using a Model. Why Model Biological Systems?

Modeling Software: Review of Software. WinSAAM.

Concepts and Tools of Modeling: Building Models in Sections. Techniques and Tools to Facilitate Model Development.

Strategies for Modeling Biological Systems: Experimental Design and Data Collection. Starting Modeling and Developing a Model. Rejecting Hypotheses and Accepting a Model. Model Summarization. Multiple Studies Analysis. Information in the Model. Errors in Compartmental Modeling. Testing Robustness: Sensitivity, Identifiability, and Stability.

Evaluating and Using Published Models: Why Use a Published Model? Reviewing and Summarizing Published Models. The Model Translation Process. Verification and Validation. Using the Model. A Library of Models. Subject Index. Appendices.