Investigating Biological Systems Using Modeling
1st Edition
Strategies and Software
Description
Investigating Biological Systems Using Modeling describes how to apply software to analyze and interpret data from biological systems. It is written for students and investigators in lay person's terms, and will be a useful reference book and textbook on mathematical modeling in the design and interpretation of kinetic studies of biological systems. It describes the mathematical techniques of modeling and kinetic theory, and focuses on practical examples of analyzing data. The book also uses examples from the fields of physiology, biochemistry, nutrition, agriculture, pharmacology, and medicine.
Key Features
- Contains practical descriptions of how to analyze kinetic data
- Provides examples of how to develop and use models
- Describes several software packages including SAAM/CONSAM
- Includes software with working models
Readership
Graduate students and professionals in the fields of medicine, physiology, biochemistry, biomathematics, pharmacology, agricultural systems, nutrition, and animal science
Table of Contents
Introduction: What is Modeling? The Steps in Building a Model. The Difference Between Building a Model and Using a Model. Why Model Biological Systems?
Modeling Software: Review of Software. WinSAAM.
Concepts and Tools of Modeling: Building Models in Sections. Techniques and Tools to Facilitate Model Development.
Strategies for Modeling Biological Systems: Experimental Design and Data Collection. Starting Modeling and Developing a Model. Rejecting Hypotheses and Accepting a Model. Model Summarization. Multiple Studies Analysis. Information in the Model. Errors in Compartmental Modeling. Testing Robustness: Sensitivity, Identifiability, and Stability.
Evaluating and Using Published Models: Why Use a Published Model? Reviewing and Summarizing Published Models. The Model Translation Process. Verification and Validation. Using the Model. A Library of Models. Subject Index. Appendices.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 382
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1999
- Published:
- 2nd December 2012
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080926452
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780127367408
About the Author
Meryl Wastney
Meryl Wastney is an Associate Professor in the Department of Pediatrics and the Department of Biomathematics and Biostatistics at the Georgetown University Medical Center in Washington D.C. She received her Ph.D. in biochemistry from Lincoln College at the University of Canterbury in New Zealand. She was a Fogarty Fellow in the Laboratory of Mathematical Biology, NCI, NIH, Bethesda, Maryland for three years and joined the Department of Pediatrics at Georgetown University in 1983. She is the author of 30 articles and has presented over 40 invited lectures and workshops on modeling biological systems.
Affiliations and Expertise
Georgetown University Medical Center, Washington, D.C.
Blossom Patterson
Affiliations and Expertise
National Cancer Institute, Bethesda, Maryland, U.S.A.
Oscar Linares
Affiliations and Expertise
Biomodeling Unit, Oakwood Healthcare System Southgate Center, Southgate, Michigan, U.S.A.
Peter Greif
Affiliations and Expertise
National Cancer Institute, National Institutes of Health, Bethesda, Maryland, U.S.A.
Raymond Boston
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Veterinary Medicine, Clinical Studies, Kennett Square, PA