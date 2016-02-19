Invertebrate Tissue Culture, Volume II presents the organ cultures of various invertebrates. This book discusses the use of cell and organ cultures in genetics, physiology, and pathology.

Organized into three parts encompassing 11 chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the factors necessary for the normal development of embryonic or imaginal rudiments. This text then examines the organ culture technique, which is a means of studying the correlations that may exist between various organs as they can be made to act on one another in the same medium independently of any other factor. Other chapters consider a detailed analysis of the utilization of organ culture in pathology. This book discusses as well the three major successive aspects of mollusk organ cultures. The final chapter provides information on cell lines from 35 species of insects from various orders and from one species of mollusk.

This book is a valuable resource for biologists, pathologists, and physiologists.