Invertebrate Tissue Culture
1st Edition
Volume II
Description
Invertebrate Tissue Culture, Volume II presents the organ cultures of various invertebrates. This book discusses the use of cell and organ cultures in genetics, physiology, and pathology.
Organized into three parts encompassing 11 chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the factors necessary for the normal development of embryonic or imaginal rudiments. This text then examines the organ culture technique, which is a means of studying the correlations that may exist between various organs as they can be made to act on one another in the same medium independently of any other factor. Other chapters consider a detailed analysis of the utilization of organ culture in pathology. This book discusses as well the three major successive aspects of mollusk organ cultures. The final chapter provides information on cell lines from 35 species of insects from various orders and from one species of mollusk.
This book is a valuable resource for biologists, pathologists, and physiologists.
I. Organ Cultures
1 Organ Culture of Insects
I. Introduction
II. Historical Survey
III. Results and Discussion
IV. Conclusions
2 The Organotypic Culture of Invertebrates Other than Insects
I. Introduction
II. Review of Organ Culture in the Various Phyla
III. General Results and Discussion
IV. Conclusions
3 In Vitro Development of Insect Embryos
I. Introduction
II. Historical Survey of Embryo Culture in Insects
III. Embryo Culture in the Silkworm, Bombyx mori L.
IV. Application of Embryo Culture
II. Use of Invertebrate Tissue Cultures
4 Invertebrate Cell Culture in Genetic Research
I. Introduction
II. Genetic Problems
III. Culturing Insect Cells and Tissues
IV. Genetic Problems Studied by Means of Tissue Culture
V. General Conclusions and Perspectives
5 Invertebrate Organ Culture in Hormonal Research
I. Introduction
II. Endocrine Factors and Morphogenesis in Post-embryonic Development and Regeneration
III. Endocrine Factors and Sexuality
IV. Summary
6 Physiology of the Explanted Dorsal Vessel of Insects
I. Introduction
II. Morphological Recapitulation and Experimental Techniques
III. Study of the Contraction Wave
IV. Influence of Various Physical Factors and of Mineral Ions
V. Influence of Organic Substances
VI. General Conclusion
7 Invertebrate Cell and Organ Culture in Invertebrate Pathology
I. Introduction
II. Tissue and Organ Cultures Used
III. Infection
IV. Study of the Development of Pathogens in Cultures
V. Development of Invertebrate Viruses
VI. Development of Invertebrate Rickettsiae
VII. Development of Protozoa
VIII. Development of Mycoplasmata
IX. Immunological Studies
X. Cellular Reactions
8 Use of Invertebrate Cell Culture for Study of Animal Viruses and Rickettsiae
I. Introduction
II. Use of Surviving Organs and Tissues in Vitro for the Multiplication of Viruses and Rickettsiae
III. Use of Primary Cell Cultures for the Multiplication of Viruses and Rickettsiae
IV. Use of Stable Cell Lines for the Multiplication of Viruses
9 Use of Invertebrate Tissue Culture for the Study of Plasmodia
I. The Rationale of Cultivating the Insect Phase of Malaria Parasites
II. Problems Encountered in Insect Tissue Culture of Plasmodia
III. Special Techniques
IV. Results
V. Future Studies of Plasmodia Using Invertebrate Tissue Culture
10 Use of Invertebrate Cell Culture for the Study of Plant Viruses
I. Introduction
II. Methods for Culturing Leafhopper Tissues
III. Culturing Cells Carrying Viruses
IV. Inoculation of Cultured Vector Cells with Plant Viruses
V. Conclusion
III. Cell Lines
11 A Catalog of Invertebrate Cell Lines
I. Introduction
II. Chronological List of Cell Lines
III. Characteristics of Cell Lines
IV. Culture Media Used for Cell Lines
Details
- No. of pages:
- 430
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1972
- Published:
- 1st January 1972
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483266923