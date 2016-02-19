Invertebrate Tissue Culture - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780127099026, 9781483266923

Invertebrate Tissue Culture

1st Edition

Volume II

Editors: C Vago
eBook ISBN: 9781483266923
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1972
Page Count: 430
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Invertebrate Tissue Culture, Volume II presents the organ cultures of various invertebrates. This book discusses the use of cell and organ cultures in genetics, physiology, and pathology.

Organized into three parts encompassing 11 chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the factors necessary for the normal development of embryonic or imaginal rudiments. This text then examines the organ culture technique, which is a means of studying the correlations that may exist between various organs as they can be made to act on one another in the same medium independently of any other factor. Other chapters consider a detailed analysis of the utilization of organ culture in pathology. This book discusses as well the three major successive aspects of mollusk organ cultures. The final chapter provides information on cell lines from 35 species of insects from various orders and from one species of mollusk.

This book is a valuable resource for biologists, pathologists, and physiologists.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Contents of Volume I

I. Organ Cultures

1 Organ Culture of Insects

I. Introduction

II. Historical Survey

III. Results and Discussion

IV. Conclusions

References

2 The Organotypic Culture of Invertebrates Other than Insects

I. Introduction

II. Review of Organ Culture in the Various Phyla

III. General Results and Discussion

IV. Conclusions

References

3 In Vitro Development of Insect Embryos

I. Introduction

II. Historical Survey of Embryo Culture in Insects

III. Embryo Culture in the Silkworm, Bombyx mori L.

IV. Application of Embryo Culture

References

II. Use of Invertebrate Tissue Cultures

4 Invertebrate Cell Culture in Genetic Research

I. Introduction

II. Genetic Problems

III. Culturing Insect Cells and Tissues

IV. Genetic Problems Studied by Means of Tissue Culture

V. General Conclusions and Perspectives

References

5 Invertebrate Organ Culture in Hormonal Research

I. Introduction

II. Endocrine Factors and Morphogenesis in Post-embryonic Development and Regeneration

III. Endocrine Factors and Sexuality

IV. Summary

References

6 Physiology of the Explanted Dorsal Vessel of Insects

I. Introduction

II. Morphological Recapitulation and Experimental Techniques

III. Study of the Contraction Wave

IV. Influence of Various Physical Factors and of Mineral Ions

V. Influence of Organic Substances

VI. General Conclusion

References

7 Invertebrate Cell and Organ Culture in Invertebrate Pathology

I. Introduction

II. Tissue and Organ Cultures Used

III. Infection

IV. Study of the Development of Pathogens in Cultures

V. Development of Invertebrate Viruses

VI. Development of Invertebrate Rickettsiae

VII. Development of Protozoa

VIII. Development of Mycoplasmata

IX. Immunological Studies

X. Cellular Reactions

References

8 Use of Invertebrate Cell Culture for Study of Animal Viruses and Rickettsiae

I. Introduction

II. Use of Surviving Organs and Tissues in Vitro for the Multiplication of Viruses and Rickettsiae

III. Use of Primary Cell Cultures for the Multiplication of Viruses and Rickettsiae

IV. Use of Stable Cell Lines for the Multiplication of Viruses

References

9 Use of Invertebrate Tissue Culture for the Study of Plasmodia

I. The Rationale of Cultivating the Insect Phase of Malaria Parasites

II. Problems Encountered in Insect Tissue Culture of Plasmodia

III. Special Techniques

IV. Results

V. Future Studies of Plasmodia Using Invertebrate Tissue Culture

References

10 Use of Invertebrate Cell Culture for the Study of Plant Viruses

I. Introduction

II. Methods for Culturing Leafhopper Tissues

III. Culturing Cells Carrying Viruses

IV. Inoculation of Cultured Vector Cells with Plant Viruses

V. Conclusion

References

III. Cell Lines

11 A Catalog of Invertebrate Cell Lines

I. Introduction

II. Chronological List of Cell Lines

III. Characteristics of Cell Lines

IV. Culture Media Used for Cell Lines

References

Author Index

Subject Index

Details

No. of pages:
430
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1972
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483266923

About the Editor

C Vago

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.