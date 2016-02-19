Invertebrate Tissue Culture: Research Applications covers the broad field and status of basic research in invertebrate tissue culture. This book particularly discusses invertebrate cell growth and differentiation, cloning of established cell lines, the breakthrough in molluscan tissue culture, and the establishment of the first snail line. It also highlights topics on invertebrate endocrinology and ecdysone biosynthesis in vitro. This text describes the identification of distinct juvenile hormones from corpora allata and the production of peptide neurohormones by cultured insect brains. Some chapters elucidate the use of Drosophila discs in vitro to study gene activity sites, as well as the applications of insect tissue culture to the study of intracellular parasites, symbionts, and arboviruses. Discussions on insect pathogenic viruses in insect cell lines, extraneous contaminants in invertebrate cell cultures, uses of invertebrate cells in plant pathology, and a description of invertebrate cell lines complete this volume. This reference will be valuable to microbiologists, parasitologists, virologists, entomologists, geneticists, and medical researchers working in the field and to graduate students in related fields of biomedical research.

Table of Contents



List of Contributors

Preface

Part A Cell Growth and Differentiation

1 Agar Suspension Culture for the Cloning of Invertebrate Cells

I. Introduction

II. Materials and Methods

III. Results

IV. Discussion

V. Summary

References

2 Establishment and Characterization of Cell Lines from the Pupal Ovaries of Papilio xuthus

I. Introduction

II. Insects

III. Method for Setting Up the Primary Culture

IV. Culture Vessels

V. Culture Media

VI. Culture History

VII. Growth in the Primary Culture

VIII. Subculturing

IX. Storage of the Established Cell Lines

X. Characteristics of the Established Cell Lines

XI. Discussion

References

3 Phenotypic Variations of Cell Lines from Cockroach Embryos

I. Introduction

II. Dissociation of Embryos

III. Cultivation and Selection of Phenotypic Variants of Embryo Cell Lines

IV. Conclusion

References

4 Snail Tissue Culture: Current Development and Applications in Parasitology, An Introductory Statement

Text

References

5 Culture of Molluscan Organs : A Review

I. Introduction

II. Applications of Molluscan Organ Cultures

III. Future Applications

References

6 A Cell Line from Embryos of Biomphalaria glabrata (Pulmonata): Establishment and Characteristics

I. Introduction

II. Procedures Followed in Development of Cell Line

III. Discussion of Factors and Problems in Development of Bge Cell Line

IV. Summary

References

Part B Insect Hormones

7 Biosynthesis of a-Ecdysone by Prothoracic Glands in Vitro

I. Introduction

II. An Improvement of the Culture System

III. Synthesis of Molting Hormone

IV. Chemical Nature of the Hormone Produced by the Cultured Prothoracic Gland

V. Conclusions

References

8 The Uses of Cell and Organ Cultures in Insect Endocrinology

I. Introduction

II. Effect of Molting Hormone on Various Target Tissues

III. Hormone Production by Cultured Glands

IV. Hormonal Effects in Cell Cultures

V. Conclusions

References

9 Attempts to Establish Insect Endocrine System in Vitro

I. Introduction

II. Effects of Hormones on the Cultured Target Organs in Vitro

III. Secretory Activity of the Cultured Endocrine Glands in Vitro

IV. Feedback Regulation on Neuroendocrine and Endocrine Gland in Vitro

V. Conclusions

References

10 Characteristics of the Action of Ecdysones on Drosophila Imaginal Discs Cultured in Vitro

I. Introduction

II. Activity of Ecdysone Analogues

III. Characteristics of Uptake and Binding of β-Ecdysone

IV. Discussion

References

Part C Viruses and Microorganisms in Invertebrate Cells

11 Applications of Insect Tissue Culture to an Elucidation of Parasite Transmission

I. Introduction

II. Parasitic Protozoa

III. Culturing Microfilariae with Insect Cells

IV. Conclusions

References

12 Arboviruses and Toxoplasma gondii in Diptera Cell Lines

I. Introduction

II. "Growth or Nongrowth" of Arboviruses in Diptera Cell Lines

III. Quantitative Aspects of Arbovirus Multiplication

IV. Ultrastructural Studies

V. Persistence, Attenuation, and Interferon

VI. Cytopathic Effect and Cell Contamination

VII. Other Taxons and Toxoplasma gondii in Diptera Cell Lines

References

13 Viral, Microbial, and Extrinsic Cell Contamination of Insect Cell Cultures

I. Introduction

II. Viral Contamination

III. Mycoplasmal Contamination

IV. Symbiotic Bacteria Contamination

V. Extrinsic Cell Contamination

References

14 Fundamental Studies on Insect Icosahedral Cytoplasmic Deoxyribovirus in Continually Propagated Aedes aegypti Cells

I. Introduction

II. Assay of MIV in Aedes aegypti Cells

III. Infection and Replication of MIV in Aedes aegypti Cells

IV. Discussion

References

15 The Production of Viruses for Insect Control in Large Scale Cultures of Insect Cells

I. Introduction

II. The Development of Cell Lines

III. Development of Simplified, Less Expensive Media

IV. Propagation of High Titers in Selected Cell Lines

V. Design and Development of Plant-Scale Equipment and Routine Production Procedures

VI. Conclusions

References

16 Plant Pathology Applications

I. History

II. Tissue Explants in Vitro

III. Primary Cultures of Cells

IV. Cell Lines

V. Aphid Tissue Culture

VI. Conclusions

VII. Summary

References

Part D Cell Lines and Culture Media

17 A Compilation of Invertebrate Cell Lines and Culture Media

I. Introduction

II. Abbreviations

III. Insecta

IV. Arachnida

V. Mollusca

VI. Alphabetical Listing of Invertebrate Tissue Culture Media

References to Media Section

Index