Invertebrate Tissue Culture
1st Edition
Research Applications
Description
Invertebrate Tissue Culture: Research Applications covers the broad field and status of basic research in invertebrate tissue culture. This book particularly discusses invertebrate cell growth and differentiation, cloning of established cell lines, the breakthrough in molluscan tissue culture, and the establishment of the first snail line. It also highlights topics on invertebrate endocrinology and ecdysone biosynthesis in vitro. This text describes the identification of distinct juvenile hormones from corpora allata and the production of peptide neurohormones by cultured insect brains. Some chapters elucidate the use of Drosophila discs in vitro to study gene activity sites, as well as the applications of insect tissue culture to the study of intracellular parasites, symbionts, and arboviruses. Discussions on insect pathogenic viruses in insect cell lines, extraneous contaminants in invertebrate cell cultures, uses of invertebrate cells in plant pathology, and a description of invertebrate cell lines complete this volume. This reference will be valuable to microbiologists, parasitologists, virologists, entomologists, geneticists, and medical researchers working in the field and to graduate students in related fields of biomedical research.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Part A Cell Growth and Differentiation
1 Agar Suspension Culture for the Cloning of Invertebrate Cells
I. Introduction
II. Materials and Methods
III. Results
IV. Discussion
V. Summary
References
2 Establishment and Characterization of Cell Lines from the Pupal Ovaries of Papilio xuthus
I. Introduction
II. Insects
III. Method for Setting Up the Primary Culture
IV. Culture Vessels
V. Culture Media
VI. Culture History
VII. Growth in the Primary Culture
VIII. Subculturing
IX. Storage of the Established Cell Lines
X. Characteristics of the Established Cell Lines
XI. Discussion
References
3 Phenotypic Variations of Cell Lines from Cockroach Embryos
I. Introduction
II. Dissociation of Embryos
III. Cultivation and Selection of Phenotypic Variants of Embryo Cell Lines
IV. Conclusion
References
4 Snail Tissue Culture: Current Development and Applications in Parasitology, An Introductory Statement
Text
References
5 Culture of Molluscan Organs : A Review
I. Introduction
II. Applications of Molluscan Organ Cultures
III. Future Applications
References
6 A Cell Line from Embryos of Biomphalaria glabrata (Pulmonata): Establishment and Characteristics
I. Introduction
II. Procedures Followed in Development of Cell Line
III. Discussion of Factors and Problems in Development of Bge Cell Line
IV. Summary
References
Part B Insect Hormones
7 Biosynthesis of a-Ecdysone by Prothoracic Glands in Vitro
I. Introduction
II. An Improvement of the Culture System
III. Synthesis of Molting Hormone
IV. Chemical Nature of the Hormone Produced by the Cultured Prothoracic Gland
V. Conclusions
References
8 The Uses of Cell and Organ Cultures in Insect Endocrinology
I. Introduction
II. Effect of Molting Hormone on Various Target Tissues
III. Hormone Production by Cultured Glands
IV. Hormonal Effects in Cell Cultures
V. Conclusions
References
9 Attempts to Establish Insect Endocrine System in Vitro
I. Introduction
II. Effects of Hormones on the Cultured Target Organs in Vitro
III. Secretory Activity of the Cultured Endocrine Glands in Vitro
IV. Feedback Regulation on Neuroendocrine and Endocrine Gland in Vitro
V. Conclusions
References
10 Characteristics of the Action of Ecdysones on Drosophila Imaginal Discs Cultured in Vitro
I. Introduction
II. Activity of Ecdysone Analogues
III. Characteristics of Uptake and Binding of β-Ecdysone
IV. Discussion
References
Part C Viruses and Microorganisms in Invertebrate Cells
11 Applications of Insect Tissue Culture to an Elucidation of Parasite Transmission
I. Introduction
II. Parasitic Protozoa
III. Culturing Microfilariae with Insect Cells
IV. Conclusions
References
12 Arboviruses and Toxoplasma gondii in Diptera Cell Lines
I. Introduction
II. "Growth or Nongrowth" of Arboviruses in Diptera Cell Lines
III. Quantitative Aspects of Arbovirus Multiplication
IV. Ultrastructural Studies
V. Persistence, Attenuation, and Interferon
VI. Cytopathic Effect and Cell Contamination
VII. Other Taxons and Toxoplasma gondii in Diptera Cell Lines
References
13 Viral, Microbial, and Extrinsic Cell Contamination of Insect Cell Cultures
I. Introduction
II. Viral Contamination
III. Mycoplasmal Contamination
IV. Symbiotic Bacteria Contamination
V. Extrinsic Cell Contamination
References
14 Fundamental Studies on Insect Icosahedral Cytoplasmic Deoxyribovirus in Continually Propagated Aedes aegypti Cells
I. Introduction
II. Assay of MIV in Aedes aegypti Cells
III. Infection and Replication of MIV in Aedes aegypti Cells
IV. Discussion
References
15 The Production of Viruses for Insect Control in Large Scale Cultures of Insect Cells
I. Introduction
II. The Development of Cell Lines
III. Development of Simplified, Less Expensive Media
IV. Propagation of High Titers in Selected Cell Lines
V. Design and Development of Plant-Scale Equipment and Routine Production Procedures
VI. Conclusions
References
16 Plant Pathology Applications
I. History
II. Tissue Explants in Vitro
III. Primary Cultures of Cells
IV. Cell Lines
V. Aphid Tissue Culture
VI. Conclusions
VII. Summary
References
Part D Cell Lines and Culture Media
17 A Compilation of Invertebrate Cell Lines and Culture Media
I. Introduction
II. Abbreviations
III. Insecta
IV. Arachnida
V. Mollusca
VI. Alphabetical Listing of Invertebrate Tissue Culture Media
References to Media Section
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 408
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1976
- Published:
- 1st January 1976
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323151696
About the Editor
Karl Maramorosch
Professor Karl Maramorosch works at Rutgers University, New Brunswick, NJ, USA.
Affiliations and Expertise
Rutgers University, New Brunswick, NJ, USA