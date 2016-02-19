Invertebrate Pathology Noncommunicable Diseases
1st Edition
Description
Invertebrate Pathology Noncommunicable Diseases discusses the taxonomic and phylogenetic aspects of invertebrate pathology, beginning with protozoans and progressing through the ascending taxonomic order to the chordates. The book is organized into seven chapters that cover the death and postmortem change; reaction to injury and wound repair; the physical and chemical injuries; the effects of venoms and biotoxins; the effects of ionizing radiation; and tumors and tumor-like growths.
The opening chapter describes stages of events in death: necrosis; somatic death; gross and histological postmortem changes; and cellular depression and degeneration. The following chapter discusses the inflammatory response, called wound repair, to injury in invertebrates. This text describes the processes that occur after injury in many invertebrates and covers the general principles of physical, chemical, and biological injuries. Discussions on the effects of trauma, pressure and temperature changes, poisons, pesticides, detergents, venoms, biotoxins, and toxigenic algae are included. The book further examines the effects of ionizing radiation both on vertebrates and invertebrates, such as beta particles, gamma and X-rays, and neutrons. The concluding chapter describes the structures of tumor in invertebrates, focusing on hyperplasia or unusual proliferation of typical cellular components, in response to injury or parasitic invasion. With an ultimate objective to stimulate an acceleration of research effort in invertebrate pathology, the book is an invaluable source for invertebrate pathologists, immunologists, and parasitologists.
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgments
Chapter I. Death and Postmortem Change
Necrosis
Somatic Death
Gross Postmortem Changes
Histological Postmortem Changes
Depression and Cellular Degeneration Hydroids
References
Chapter II. Reaction to Injury and Wound Repair in Invertebrates
Phylum Protozoa
Phylum Mycetozoa
Phylum Porifera
Phylum Coelenterata
Phylum Ctenophora
Phylum Platyhelminthes
Phylum Rhynchocoela
Phylum Acanthocephala
Phylum Aschelminthes
Phylum Annelida
Phylum Sipunculida
Phylum Mollusca
Phylum Arthropoda
Phylum Echinodermata
Phylum Chordata—Subphylum Urochordata
References
Chapter III. Physical Injuries
Trauma
Changes in Atmospheric Pressure
Temperature
References
Chapter IV. Chemical Injuries
General Principles of Chemical Injury
Universal Poisons—Organic
Universal Poisons—Inorganic
Pesticides
Herbicides
The Soft Detergents
References
Chapter V. Venom and Biotoxin Injuries
Venoms
Biotoxins
References
Chapter VI. Pathological Effects of Ionizing Radiation
Histopathological Effects of Irradiation on Mammalian Tissues
Cellular and Histopathological Effects of Ionizing Irradiation on Invertebrates
References
Chapter VII. Tumors and Tumorlike Conditions in Invertebrates
Phylum Protozoa
Phylum Porifera
Phylum Coelenterata
Phylum Platyhelminthes
Phylum Annelida
Phylum Sipunculida
Phylum Mollusca
Phylum Arthropoda
Phylum Echinodermata
Phylum Chordata—Subphylum Urochordata
Carcinogens
References
Author Index
Subject Index
