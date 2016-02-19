Invertebrate Pathology Noncommunicable Diseases - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780126564501, 9780323151962

Invertebrate Pathology Noncommunicable Diseases

1st Edition

Authors: Albert Sparks
eBook ISBN: 9780323151962
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1972
Page Count: 404
Description

Invertebrate Pathology Noncommunicable Diseases discusses the taxonomic and phylogenetic aspects of invertebrate pathology, beginning with protozoans and progressing through the ascending taxonomic order to the chordates. The book is organized into seven chapters that cover the death and postmortem change; reaction to injury and wound repair; the physical and chemical injuries; the effects of venoms and biotoxins; the effects of ionizing radiation; and tumors and tumor-like growths.
The opening chapter describes stages of events in death: necrosis; somatic death; gross and histological postmortem changes; and cellular depression and degeneration. The following chapter discusses the inflammatory response, called wound repair, to injury in invertebrates. This text describes the processes that occur after injury in many invertebrates and covers the general principles of physical, chemical, and biological injuries. Discussions on the effects of trauma, pressure and temperature changes, poisons, pesticides, detergents, venoms, biotoxins, and toxigenic algae are included. The book further examines the effects of ionizing radiation both on vertebrates and invertebrates, such as beta particles, gamma and X-rays, and neutrons. The concluding chapter describes the structures of tumor in invertebrates, focusing on hyperplasia or unusual proliferation of typical cellular components, in response to injury or parasitic invasion. With an ultimate objective to stimulate an acceleration of research effort in invertebrate pathology, the book is an invaluable source for invertebrate pathologists, immunologists, and parasitologists.

Table of Contents


Preface

Acknowledgments

Chapter I. Death and Postmortem Change

Necrosis

Somatic Death

Gross Postmortem Changes

Histological Postmortem Changes

Depression and Cellular Degeneration Hydroids

References

Chapter II. Reaction to Injury and Wound Repair in Invertebrates

Phylum Protozoa

Phylum Mycetozoa

Phylum Porifera

Phylum Coelenterata

Phylum Ctenophora

Phylum Platyhelminthes

Phylum Rhynchocoela

Phylum Acanthocephala

Phylum Aschelminthes

Phylum Annelida

Phylum Sipunculida

Phylum Mollusca

Phylum Arthropoda

Phylum Echinodermata

Phylum Chordata—Subphylum Urochordata

References

Chapter III. Physical Injuries

Trauma

Changes in Atmospheric Pressure

Temperature

References

Chapter IV. Chemical Injuries

General Principles of Chemical Injury

Universal Poisons—Organic

Universal Poisons—Inorganic

Pesticides

Herbicides

The Soft Detergents

References

Chapter V. Venom and Biotoxin Injuries

Venoms

Biotoxins

References

Chapter VI. Pathological Effects of Ionizing Radiation

Histopathological Effects of Irradiation on Mammalian Tissues

Cellular and Histopathological Effects of Ionizing Irradiation on Invertebrates

References

Chapter VII. Tumors and Tumorlike Conditions in Invertebrates

Phylum Protozoa

Phylum Porifera

Phylum Coelenterata

Phylum Platyhelminthes

Phylum Annelida

Phylum Sipunculida

Phylum Mollusca

Phylum Arthropoda

Phylum Echinodermata

Phylum Chordata—Subphylum Urochordata

Carcinogens

References

Author Index

Subject Index


About the Author

Albert Sparks

