Invertebrate Immunity - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124702653, 9780323153263

Invertebrate Immunity

1st Edition

Editors: Karl Maramorosch
eBook ISBN: 9780323153263
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1975
Page Count: 378
Description

Invertebrate Immunity: Mechanisms of Invertebrate Vector-Parasite Relations consists of chapters presented at a workshop on invertebrate defense mechanisms, sponsored by the National Institutes of Health and held in Bethesda, Maryland, on April 17 and 18, 1974. Organized into four parts, having a total of 24 chapters, this book first discusses the barrier imposed by the gut of invertebrates to invading parasites. It then centers on the role of invertebrate hemocytes and other phagocytic cells in immunity, as well as the humoral defense mechanisms of these organisms. Other topics discussed include parasite encapsulation in insects, role of melanin in host-parasite interaction, and use of host hormones by insect parasites to make the host environment favorable for their growth and development. This book will be essential for those interested in comparative immunology and in invertebrate immune responses. It will be of special interest to entomologists, protozoologists, physicians, veterinarians, ecologists, pathologists, research workers, science teachers, and graduate students.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

Photographs of Participants

I. Invertebrate Gut as a Barrier to Invading Parasites

Epithelial Structure and Function

Interactions of Vector with Vertebrate Pathogenic Viruses

Infection of Arthropod Vectors by Plant Pathogens

Factors Affecting Virus Infection of Insect Gut Tissue

The Peritrophic Membrane: Its Role as a Barrier to Infection of the Arthropod Host

Early Events in the Infection of the Arthropod Gut by Pathogenic Insect Viruses

The Invertebrate Gut as Barrier to Invading Parasites

II. Analysis of Invertebrate Immunity

Analysis of Invertebrate Immunity

Forms and Functions of Insect Hemocytes

Evidence for Genetical Control of Invertebrate Immunity and its Field Significance

Phagocytosis in Invertebrates

Phagocytosis by Invertebrate Cells in Vitro: Biochemical Events and Other Characteristics Compared with Vertebrate Phagocytic Systems

Cellular Defense Mechanisms and Tissue Alterations in Gastropod Molluscs

Cellular Components

III. Hemolymph Components in Invertebrate Immunity

Humoral Factors and Molluscan Immunity

Hemolymph in Insects and Arachnids — Some Biochemical Features

Hemolymph Changes with Infection or Induced Immunity in Insects and Ticks

The Haemocoel as Barrier to Parasite Infection in Insects

Hemolymph Components in Invertebrate Immunity

IV. Vector Destruction

Parasite Encapsulation in Insects

Melanin in Host-Parasite Interaction

Vector Destruction of Parasites

Host Hormones and Insect Parasites

Comparison of Immune Mechanisms in Vertebrates and Invertebrates

Subject Index






About the Editor

Karl Maramorosch

Professor Karl Maramorosch works at Rutgers University, New Brunswick, NJ, USA.

Affiliations and Expertise

Rutgers University, New Brunswick, NJ, USA

