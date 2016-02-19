Invertebrate Immunity
1st Edition
Description
Invertebrate Immunity: Mechanisms of Invertebrate Vector-Parasite Relations consists of chapters presented at a workshop on invertebrate defense mechanisms, sponsored by the National Institutes of Health and held in Bethesda, Maryland, on April 17 and 18, 1974. Organized into four parts, having a total of 24 chapters, this book first discusses the barrier imposed by the gut of invertebrates to invading parasites. It then centers on the role of invertebrate hemocytes and other phagocytic cells in immunity, as well as the humoral defense mechanisms of these organisms. Other topics discussed include parasite encapsulation in insects, role of melanin in host-parasite interaction, and use of host hormones by insect parasites to make the host environment favorable for their growth and development. This book will be essential for those interested in comparative immunology and in invertebrate immune responses. It will be of special interest to entomologists, protozoologists, physicians, veterinarians, ecologists, pathologists, research workers, science teachers, and graduate students.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
I. Invertebrate Gut as a Barrier to Invading Parasites
Epithelial Structure and Function
Interactions of Vector with Vertebrate Pathogenic Viruses
Infection of Arthropod Vectors by Plant Pathogens
Factors Affecting Virus Infection of Insect Gut Tissue
The Peritrophic Membrane: Its Role as a Barrier to Infection of the Arthropod Host
Early Events in the Infection of the Arthropod Gut by Pathogenic Insect Viruses
The Invertebrate Gut as Barrier to Invading Parasites
II. Analysis of Invertebrate Immunity
Analysis of Invertebrate Immunity
Forms and Functions of Insect Hemocytes
Evidence for Genetical Control of Invertebrate Immunity and its Field Significance
Phagocytosis in Invertebrates
Phagocytosis by Invertebrate Cells in Vitro: Biochemical Events and Other Characteristics Compared with Vertebrate Phagocytic Systems
Cellular Defense Mechanisms and Tissue Alterations in Gastropod Molluscs
Cellular Components
III. Hemolymph Components in Invertebrate Immunity
Humoral Factors and Molluscan Immunity
Hemolymph in Insects and Arachnids — Some Biochemical Features
Hemolymph Changes with Infection or Induced Immunity in Insects and Ticks
The Haemocoel as Barrier to Parasite Infection in Insects
Hemolymph Components in Invertebrate Immunity
IV. Vector Destruction
Parasite Encapsulation in Insects
Melanin in Host-Parasite Interaction
Vector Destruction of Parasites
Host Hormones and Insect Parasites
Comparison of Immune Mechanisms in Vertebrates and Invertebrates
Subject Index
- No. of pages:
- 378
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1975
- Published:
- 1st January 1975
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323153263
About the Editor
Karl Maramorosch
Professor Karl Maramorosch works at Rutgers University, New Brunswick, NJ, USA.
Affiliations and Expertise
Rutgers University, New Brunswick, NJ, USA