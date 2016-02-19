Invertebrate Hormones: Tissue Hormones
1st Edition
Description
Comparative Endocrinology, Volume II, Part One: Invertebrate Hormones: Tissue Hormones provides readers with some basic knowledge of animal morphology, physiology, and chemistry; a systematic and comprehensive account of endocrine principles from the comparative point of view. It can therefore be hoped to present a critical and up-to-date picture of the comparative aspects of endocrinology to the medical scientist and zoologist generally, and to furnish an adequately documented background to the research worker who is beginning to take an interest in one of the many endocrine systems described. The subject matter has been divided into three sections. The largest—which forms the contents of the first volume—deals with hormones originating in well-defined glandular organs and tissues and also reviews the relationships between the central nervous system and these endocrine complexes. The second section (Volume II, Part 1) discusses hormonal systems of invertebrates, and the third (Volume II, Part 2) contains a description of neurohormones and tissue hormones.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Contents of Volume I
Part One Invertebrate Hormones
14 Hormones Controlling Reproduction and Molting in Invertebrates
I. Introduction
II. Protozoa
III. Cephalopoda
IV. Crustacea
V. Insects
Addendum
References
15 The Structure of Neurosecretory Systems in Invertebrates
I. Introduction
II. Neurosecretory Systems of the Head Region
III. Neurosecretory Systems of the Thorax and Abdomen
IV. Conclusions
References
Part Two Tissue Hormones
16 Kinins: Bradykinin, Angiotensin, Substance P
I. Definitions
II. Bradykinin (Plasmakinin, Kallidin)
III. Angiotensin (Hypertensin, Angiotonin)
IV. Substance P
References
17 Heparin
I. Introduction
II. Early History
III. Methods of Preparing Heparin
IV. Chemistry
V. Action Mechanism
VI. The Tissue Mast Cells
VII. Anticoagulant Therapy
References
18 Physiologically Active Lipid Anions
I. Introduction
II. Prostaglandin
III. Darmstoff
IV. Biologically Active Unsaturated Fatty Acids without Alcoholic Hydroxyl Groups
V. Irin
VI. Lipid-Soluble Acid from Nasal Mucosa
VII. Endometrial Acids in Menstrual Fluid
VIII. SRS-A 156
References
19 5-Hydroxytryptamine
I. Introduction
II. Occurrence and Distribution
III. Biosynthesis and Fate
IV. Turnover Rate
V. Physiological and Pharmacological Actions: Biological Significance
References
20 Cholinergic Neurohormones
I. Introduction
II. Naturally Occurring, Pharmacologically Active Choline Esters Other than Acetylcholine
III. Acetylcholine as a Transmitter Substance
References
21 Adrenergic Neurohormones
I. Definition of Adrenergic Transmitter Systems
II. Nature of Transmitter Substance
III. Distribution of Adrenergic Neurohormones
IV. Metabolism of Adrenergic Neurohormones
V. Action of Drugs on Release of Adrenergic Transmitters
VI. Plasma Levels and Excretion in Urine
VII. Physiological Functions of Adrenergic Neurohormones
References
22 Histamine
I. Occurrence and Distribution
II. Metabolism
III. Pharmacological Actions
IV. Antihistamine Drugs
V. Physiological Significance
VI. Pathological Conditions
References
Author Index
Index of Species
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 298
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1963
- Published:
- 1st January 1963
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483266428