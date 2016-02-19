Invertebrate Hormones: Tissue Hormones - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483229638, 9781483266428

Invertebrate Hormones: Tissue Hormones

1st Edition

Editors: U. S. Von Euler H. Heller
eBook ISBN: 9781483266428
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1963
Page Count: 298
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
30.79
30.79
30.79
35.19
30.79
30.79
35.19
54.95
38.47
38.47
38.47
43.96
38.47
38.47
43.96
72.95
51.06
51.06
51.06
58.36
51.06
51.06
58.36
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Comparative Endocrinology, Volume II, Part One: Invertebrate Hormones: Tissue Hormones provides readers with some basic knowledge of animal morphology, physiology, and chemistry; a systematic and comprehensive account of endocrine principles from the comparative point of view. It can therefore be hoped to present a critical and up-to-date picture of the comparative aspects of endocrinology to the medical scientist and zoologist generally, and to furnish an adequately documented background to the research worker who is beginning to take an interest in one of the many endocrine systems described. The subject matter has been divided into three sections. The largest—which forms the contents of the first volume—deals with hormones originating in well-defined glandular organs and tissues and also reviews the relationships between the central nervous system and these endocrine complexes. The second section (Volume II, Part 1) discusses hormonal systems of invertebrates, and the third (Volume II, Part 2) contains a description of neurohormones and tissue hormones.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

Contents of Volume I

Part One Invertebrate Hormones

14 Hormones Controlling Reproduction and Molting in Invertebrates

I. Introduction

II. Protozoa

III. Cephalopoda

IV. Crustacea

V. Insects

Addendum

References

15 The Structure of Neurosecretory Systems in Invertebrates

I. Introduction

II. Neurosecretory Systems of the Head Region

III. Neurosecretory Systems of the Thorax and Abdomen

IV. Conclusions

References

Part Two Tissue Hormones

16 Kinins: Bradykinin, Angiotensin, Substance P

I. Definitions

II. Bradykinin (Plasmakinin, Kallidin)

III. Angiotensin (Hypertensin, Angiotonin)

IV. Substance P

References

17 Heparin

I. Introduction

II. Early History

III. Methods of Preparing Heparin

IV. Chemistry

V. Action Mechanism

VI. The Tissue Mast Cells

VII. Anticoagulant Therapy

References

18 Physiologically Active Lipid Anions

I. Introduction

II. Prostaglandin

III. Darmstoff

IV. Biologically Active Unsaturated Fatty Acids without Alcoholic Hydroxyl Groups

V. Irin

VI. Lipid-Soluble Acid from Nasal Mucosa

VII. Endometrial Acids in Menstrual Fluid

VIII. SRS-A 156

References

19 5-Hydroxytryptamine

I. Introduction

II. Occurrence and Distribution

III. Biosynthesis and Fate

IV. Turnover Rate

V. Physiological and Pharmacological Actions: Biological Significance

References

20 Cholinergic Neurohormones

I. Introduction

II. Naturally Occurring, Pharmacologically Active Choline Esters Other than Acetylcholine

III. Acetylcholine as a Transmitter Substance

References

21 Adrenergic Neurohormones

I. Definition of Adrenergic Transmitter Systems

II. Nature of Transmitter Substance

III. Distribution of Adrenergic Neurohormones

IV. Metabolism of Adrenergic Neurohormones

V. Action of Drugs on Release of Adrenergic Transmitters

VI. Plasma Levels and Excretion in Urine

VII. Physiological Functions of Adrenergic Neurohormones

References

22 Histamine

I. Occurrence and Distribution

II. Metabolism

III. Pharmacological Actions

IV. Antihistamine Drugs

V. Physiological Significance

VI. Pathological Conditions

References

Author Index

Index of Species

Subject Index

Details

No. of pages:
298
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1963
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483266428

About the Editor

U. S. Von Euler

H. Heller

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.