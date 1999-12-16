Invertebrate Biodiversity as Bioindicators of Sustainable Landscapes - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444500199, 9780444599681

Invertebrate Biodiversity as Bioindicators of Sustainable Landscapes

1st Edition

Practical Use of Invertebrates to Assess Sustainable Land Use

Authors: Maurizio Paoletti
eBook ISBN: 9780444599681
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444500199
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 16th December 1999
Page Count: 460
Description

Reducing environmental hazard and human impact on different ecosystems, with special emphasis on rural landscapes is the main topic of different environmental policies designed in developed countries and needed in most developing countries.

This book covers the bioindication approach of rural landscapes and man managed ecosystems including both urbanised and industrialised ones. The main techniques and taxa used for bioindication are considered in detail. Remediation and contamination is faced with diversity, abundance and dominance of biota, mostly invertebrates.

Invertebrate Biodiversity as Bioindicators of Sustainable Landscapes provides a basic tool for students and scientists involved in landscape ecology and planning, environmental sciences, landscape remediation and pollution.

Table of Contents

Foreword (M.G. Paoletti). Using bioindicators based on biodiversity to assess landscape sustainability (M.G. Paoletti). The ecological role of biodiversity in agroecosystems (M.A. Altieri). Biodiversity evaluation in agricultural landscapes: above-ground insects (P. Duelli, M.K. Obrist and D.R. Schmatz). Bacterial diversity in agroecosystems (A.C. Kennedy). Biodiversity of arbuscular mycorrhizal fungi in agroecosystems (D.D. Douds Jnr., P.D. Millner). Soil protozoa as bioindicators: pros and cons, methods, diversity, representative examples (W. Foissner). Nematode diversity in agroecosystems (G.W. Yeates, T. Bongers). The role of earthworms for assessment of sustainability and as bioindicators (M.G. Paoletti). Woodlice (Isopoda: Oniscidea): their potential for assessing sustainability and use as bioindicators (M.G. Paoletti, M. Hassall). Use of soil dwelling Diptera (Insecta, Diptera) as bioindicators: a review of ecological requirements and response to disturbance (J. Frouz). Carabid beetles in sustainable agriculture: a review on pest control efficacy, cultivation impacts and enhancement (B. Kromp). Spiders (Araneae) useful for pest limitation and bioindication (P. Marc, A. Canard, F. Ysnel). Diversity of Heteroptera in agroecosystems: role of sustainability and bioindication (G. Fauvel). Neuroptera in agricultural ecosystems (M. Stelzl, D. Devetak). Biodiversity of predaceous coccinellidae in relation to bioindication and economic importance (G. Iperti). Syrphidae: can they be used as environmental bioindicators? (D. Sommaggio). Staphylinid beetles as bioindicators (J. Bohac). Pollinators as bioindicators of the state of the environment: species, activity and diversity (P.G. Kevan). Predatory mites (Gamasina, Mesostigmata) (H.H. Koehler). Oribatid mite biodiversity in agroecosystems: role for bioindication (V. M. Behan-Pelletier). Ants as bioindicators of soil function in rural environments (L.A. Lobry de Bruyn).

Details

No. of pages:
460
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1999
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780444599681
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444500199

About the Author

Maurizio Paoletti

Affiliations and Expertise

Universita di Padova via U. Bassi 58/b Padova I-35121 ITALY

Reviews

"This book provides valuable pointers to the usefulness of particular invertebrate groups as bioindicators in particular circumstances and contains useful information on the design and implementation of biodiversity studies and the difficulties involved in conducting and interpreting such studies. --Applied Soil Ecology

"...Emphasis is given as to how to make sound science the foundation of conservation of biological, land, water, and energy resources that are essential for productive natural, agricultural, and forestry ecosystems...the volume is well developed and should be of interest to biologists, agriculturalists, foresters, ecologists, taxonomists, economists, geographers, and others. The volume should also be of interest to policy makers interested in the welfare of nations and conservation." --Ecological Engineering

