Inversion Methods in Atmospheric Remote Sounding
1st Edition
Description
Inversion Methods in Atmospheric Remote Sounding contains the technical proceedings of the First International Interactive Workshop on Inversion Methods in Atmospheric Remote Sounding, held in Williamsburg, Virginia, on December 15-17, 1976. The papers review the state of the art in inversion methods used in retrieving information about the atmosphere from remotely sensed data. The mathematical theory of inversion methods is described, together with the application of these methods to the remote sounding of atmospheric temperature, relative humidity, and gaseous and aerosol constituents.
Comprised of 21 chapters, this book begins with an introduction to methods for solving problems in radiative transfer and multiple scattering, followed by a discussion on the problem of radiative transfer in a scattering plane-parallel atmosphere. The next section is devoted to the mathematical theory of inversion methods and considers some aspects of the inversion problem in remote sensing, along with the relaxation method for the inverse solution of nonlinear and linear transfer equations. The final section explores inversion methods in gaseous, thermal, and aerosol atmospheres, covering topics such as the Backus-Gilbert theory and its application to retrieval of ozone and temperature profiles; inversion of scattered radiance horizon profiles for gaseous concentrations and aerosol parameters; and inversion of passive microwave remote sensing data from satellites.
This monograph will be of interest to scientists from universities, government agencies, and research laboratories.
Table of Contents
Participants
Preface
Frontispiece
Radiative Transfer Session 1
Hybrid Methods Are Helpful
Review of Radiative Transfer Methods in Scattering Atmospheres
Mathematical Theory of Inversion Methods Session 2
Some Aspects of the Inversion Problem in Remote Sensing
Generalization of the Relaxation Method for the Inverse Solution of Nonlinear and Linear Transfer Equations
Session 3
Statistical Principles of Inversion Theory
Inverse Solution of the Pseudoscalar Transfer Equation through Nonlinear Matrix Inversion
Inversion Methods in Thermal, Gaseous, and Aerosol Atmospheres Session 4
Backus-Gilbert Theory and Its Application to Retrieval of Ozone and Temperature Profiles
Inversion of Infrared Limb Emission Measurements for Temperature and Trace Gas Concentrations
Session 5
Inversion of Scattered Radiance Horizon Profiles for Gaseous Concentrations and Aerosol Parameters
Inversion of Solar Aureole Measurements for Determining Aerosol Characteristics
Analytic Model Approach to the Inversion of Scattering Data
Open Discussion — I
Session 6
Comparison of Linear Inversion Methods by Examination of the Duality Between Iterative and Inverse Matrix Methods
Inversion of Passive Microwave Remote Sensing Data from Satellites
Session 7
Application of Statistical Inversion to Ground-Based Microwave Remote Sensing of Temperature and Water Vapor Profiles
Inversion Methods in Temperature and Aerosol Remote Sounding: Their Commonality and Differences, and Some Unexplored Approaches
Session 8
Application of Modified Twomey Techniques to Invert Lidar Angular Scatter and Solar Extinction Data for Determining Aerosol Size Distributions
The Inversion of Stratospheric Aerosol and Ozone Vertical Profiles from Spacecraft Solar Extinction Measurements
Inversion of Solar Extinction Data from the Apollo-Soyuz Test Project Stratospheric Aerosol Measurement (ASTP/SAM) Experiment
Session 9
Effective Aerosol Optical Parameters from Polarimeter Measurements
Experience with the Inversion of Nimbus 4 BUV Measurements to Retrieve the Ozone Profile
Temperature Sensing: The Direct Road to Information
Open Discussion — II
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 638
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1977
- Published:
- 28th January 1977
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323144148