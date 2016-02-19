Inversion Methods in Atmospheric Remote Sounding - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780122084508, 9780323144148

Inversion Methods in Atmospheric Remote Sounding

1st Edition

Editors: Adarsh Deepak
eBook ISBN: 9780323144148
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1977
Page Count: 638
Description

Inversion Methods in Atmospheric Remote Sounding contains the technical proceedings of the First International Interactive Workshop on Inversion Methods in Atmospheric Remote Sounding, held in Williamsburg, Virginia, on December 15-17, 1976. The papers review the state of the art in inversion methods used in retrieving information about the atmosphere from remotely sensed data. The mathematical theory of inversion methods is described, together with the application of these methods to the remote sounding of atmospheric temperature, relative humidity, and gaseous and aerosol constituents.

Comprised of 21 chapters, this book begins with an introduction to methods for solving problems in radiative transfer and multiple scattering, followed by a discussion on the problem of radiative transfer in a scattering plane-parallel atmosphere. The next section is devoted to the mathematical theory of inversion methods and considers some aspects of the inversion problem in remote sensing, along with the relaxation method for the inverse solution of nonlinear and linear transfer equations. The final section explores inversion methods in gaseous, thermal, and aerosol atmospheres, covering topics such as the Backus-Gilbert theory and its application to retrieval of ozone and temperature profiles; inversion of scattered radiance horizon profiles for gaseous concentrations and aerosol parameters; and inversion of passive microwave remote sensing data from satellites.

This monograph will be of interest to scientists from universities, government agencies, and research laboratories.

Table of Contents


Participants

Preface

Frontispiece

Radiative Transfer Session 1

Hybrid Methods Are Helpful

Review of Radiative Transfer Methods in Scattering Atmospheres

Mathematical Theory of Inversion Methods Session 2

Some Aspects of the Inversion Problem in Remote Sensing

Generalization of the Relaxation Method for the Inverse Solution of Nonlinear and Linear Transfer Equations

Session 3

Statistical Principles of Inversion Theory

Inverse Solution of the Pseudoscalar Transfer Equation through Nonlinear Matrix Inversion

Inversion Methods in Thermal, Gaseous, and Aerosol Atmospheres Session 4

Backus-Gilbert Theory and Its Application to Retrieval of Ozone and Temperature Profiles

Inversion of Infrared Limb Emission Measurements for Temperature and Trace Gas Concentrations

Session 5

Inversion of Scattered Radiance Horizon Profiles for Gaseous Concentrations and Aerosol Parameters

Inversion of Solar Aureole Measurements for Determining Aerosol Characteristics

Analytic Model Approach to the Inversion of Scattering Data

Open Discussion — I

Session 6

Comparison of Linear Inversion Methods by Examination of the Duality Between Iterative and Inverse Matrix Methods

Inversion of Passive Microwave Remote Sensing Data from Satellites

Session 7

Application of Statistical Inversion to Ground-Based Microwave Remote Sensing of Temperature and Water Vapor Profiles

Inversion Methods in Temperature and Aerosol Remote Sounding: Their Commonality and Differences, and Some Unexplored Approaches

Session 8

Application of Modified Twomey Techniques to Invert Lidar Angular Scatter and Solar Extinction Data for Determining Aerosol Size Distributions

The Inversion of Stratospheric Aerosol and Ozone Vertical Profiles from Spacecraft Solar Extinction Measurements

Inversion of Solar Extinction Data from the Apollo-Soyuz Test Project Stratospheric Aerosol Measurement (ASTP/SAM) Experiment

Session 9

Effective Aerosol Optical Parameters from Polarimeter Measurements

Experience with the Inversion of Nimbus 4 BUV Measurements to Retrieve the Ozone Profile

Temperature Sensing: The Direct Road to Information

Open Discussion — II

Index

About the Editor

Adarsh Deepak

