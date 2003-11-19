Inverse Problems in Engineering Mechanics IV - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080442686, 9780080535173

Inverse Problems in Engineering Mechanics IV

1st Edition

Proceedings of the International Symposium on

Editors: Mana Tanaka
eBook ISBN: 9780080535173
Hardcover ISBN: 9780080442686
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 19th November 2003
Page Count: 544
Description

This latest collection of proceedings provides a state of the art review of research on inverse problems in engineering mechanics.

Inverse problems can be found in many areas of engineering mechanics, and have many successful applications. They are concerned with estimating the unknown input and/or the characteristics of a system given certain aspects of its output. The mathematical challenges of such problems have to be overcome through the development of new computational schemes, regularization techniques, objective functionals, and experimental procedures. The papers within this represent an excellent reference for all in the field.

Key Features

  • Providing a state of the art review of research on inverse problems in engineering mechanics
  • Contains the latest research ideas and related techniques
  • A recognized standard reference in the field of inverse problems
Readership

For researchers and engineers interested in inverse problems in engineering mechanics

Inverse Thermal Problems, Parameter Identification and Design, Damage or Defect Detection, Shape or Object Detection, Applications in Solid Mechanics, Applications in Acoustics and Electromagnetics, Applications in Fluid Mechanics and Aeronautics, Mathematical and Numerical Aspects, computational Algorithms

No. of pages:
544
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2003
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080535173
Hardcover ISBN:
9780080442686

Mana Tanaka

Department of Mechanical Systems Engineering, Shinshu University, Nagano, Japan

