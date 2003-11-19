Inverse Problems in Engineering Mechanics IV
1st Edition
Proceedings of the International Symposium on
Description
This latest collection of proceedings provides a state of the art review of research on inverse problems in engineering mechanics.
Inverse problems can be found in many areas of engineering mechanics, and have many successful applications. They are concerned with estimating the unknown input and/or the characteristics of a system given certain aspects of its output. The mathematical challenges of such problems have to be overcome through the development of new computational schemes, regularization techniques, objective functionals, and experimental procedures. The papers within this represent an excellent reference for all in the field.
Key Features
- Providing a state of the art review of research on inverse problems in engineering mechanics
- Contains the latest research ideas and related techniques
- A recognized standard reference in the field of inverse problems
- Papers from Asia, Europe and America are all well represented
Readership
For researchers and engineers interested in inverse problems in engineering mechanics
Table of Contents
Inverse Thermal Problems, Parameter Identification and Design, Damage or Defect Detection, Shape or Object Detection, Applications in Solid Mechanics, Applications in Acoustics and Electromagnetics, Applications in Fluid Mechanics and Aeronautics, Mathematical and Numerical Aspects, computational Algorithms
Details
- No. of pages:
- 544
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2003
- Published:
- 19th November 2003
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080535173
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780080442686
About the Editor
Mana Tanaka
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Mechanical Systems Engineering, Shinshu University, Nagano, Japan