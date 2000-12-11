Inverse Problems in Engineering Mechanics II

Preface. Symposium chairpersons. International scientific committee. Organizing committee. Participants. Inverse heat conduction. A combined use of experimental design and Kalman filter - BEM for identification of unknown boundary shape for axisymmetric bodies under steady-state heat conduction (M. Tanaka et al.). Estimation of the temperature and the concentration fields in a semitransparent medium: emphasis on the experimental noise disturbance (A. Chouaki et al.). Numerical estimation of the transient heat flux boundary conditions for a flat specimen (S. Abboudi, E. Artioukhine). Estimation of the thermal state of two bars in dry sliding (F. Lacour et al.). Moisture diffusivity estimation by temperature response of a drying body (G.H. Kanevce et al.). Parameter estimation in moist capillary porous media by using temperature measurements (L.B. Dantas et al.). Determination of heat transfer coefficient maps using an inverse BEM algorithm (E. Divo et al.). Tracking of phase change front for continuous casting - inverse BEM solution (I. Nowak et al.). Application of DRBEM and Iterative Regularization to Inverse Heat Conduction (M. Tanaka, K.M. Singh). Numerical solution of an inverse steady state heat conduction problem (F. Berntsson, L. Eldén). An inverse heat conduction problem and an application to heat treatment of aluminium (F. Berntsson, L. Eldén). Boundary data detection in solid mechanics. Inverse analysis to determine contact stresses using photoelasticity (H. Inoue et al.). Identification of tractions based on displacement observations at interior points (M. Nakajima et al.). Identification of dynamic pressure distribution applied to the elastic thin plate (M. Arai et al.). Determination of unsteady container temperatures during freezing of three-dimensional organs with constrained thermal stresses (B.H. Dennis, G.S. Dulikravich). Analysis of inverse boundary value problem by the alternating boundary element inversion scheme and its improvement using boundary division (S. Kubo, A. Furukawa). Material property determination. Method for identification of elastic properties of laminates (R. Rikards). A single integral finite strain characterization of soft connective tissues and parameter identification (V. Quaglini et al.). Identification strategies for recovering material parameters from indentation experiments (A. Constantinescu, N. Tardieu).

Identification of material parameters in constitutive model for shape memory alloy based on isothermal stress-cycle tests (F. Yoshida et al.). Defect detection. On the identification of a crack in 3D acoustics (H.D. Bui et al.). On the identification of conductive cracks (C.J.S. Alves et al.). Inversion of defects by linearized inverse scattering methods with measured waveforms (K. Nakahata, M. Kitahara). Fast recovering algorithm for crack shape of steam generator tubes using geometric approach (F. Kojima, N. Okajima). Structural damage identification using static test data and changes in frequencies (X. Wang et al.). Inverse analysis for fracture process zone characterization (D.K. Tran et al.). Identification of delamination in bonded dissimilar materials with orthotropic electric conductivity by the electric potential CT method (S. Kubo et al.). Damage detection of structure using image processing (1st Report, Detection of joint failure) (T. Kawai et al.). Shape determination. Solution to boundary shape identification problems in elliptic boundary value problems using shape derivatives (H. Azegami). Shape optimization of transient response problems (Z.Q. Wu et al.). Solution to shape determination problem on unsteady heat-conduction fields (E. Katamine et al.). Parameter identification in solid mechanics. Multi-objective parameter identification of unified material models (T. Furukawa et al.). The polar method as a tool for solving inverse problems of the classical laminated plate theory (G. Verchery et al.). Verification of ultrasonic transducer characteristics determined in an inverse problem based on laser measurements (T. Kanbayashi et al.). Identification of elastodynamics load using DRBEM and dynamic programming filter (M. Tanaka, W. Chen). A geometrical design technique for impact pistons based on stress waveforms (D. Liu et al.). Inversion of stress and constitutive relations using strain data for Japan Islands (M. Hori). Estimation of parameters in tank model analysis using least squares of residuals with constraints (M. Kanoh et al.). Identification of damped joints parameters using the error in the constitutive relation (A. Deraemaeker et al.). Condition monitoring and damage quantification in robot joints using nonlinear dynamics characteristics and inverse classification methods (I. Trendafilova, H. Van Brussel). Inverse problems in aeronautics and fluid dynamics. Waverider design with parametric flow quality control by inverse method of characteristics (Y. Qian et al.). Improper integrals in the formulation of a supersonic inverse problem (K. Matsushima). A function estimation approach for the identification of the transient inlet profile in parallel plate channels (M.J. Colaço, H.R.B. Orlande). Inverse aerodynamic shape design for improved wing buffet-onset performance (B.I. Soemarwoto et al.). The application of modified output error method and its verification on inverse problems in aeronautics (No.2) (Y. Koyama, F. Imado). Inverse problems in electromagnetics and acoustics. Optimization of electroplating on silicon wafer (K. Amaya et al.). Defect shape recovering for electromagnetic problem using HTS-SQUID gradiometer (F. Kojima et al.). Design optimization of electromagnetic devices with neural network (A. Kimura, Y. Kagawa). On the reconstruction of magnetic source in cylindrical permanent magnets (H. Igarashi). Extraction of transfer characteristics of vocal tract from speech signals (K. Tsutsumi, Y. Kagawa). Uniqueness, ill-posedness, regularization. Regularizing procedures for solving the general inverse problem of structural chemistry and their applications (I.V. Kochikov et al.). Numerical solution of a Cauchy problem for an elliptic equation (J. Cheng et al.). Variational and D-N approaches for a magnetostatic Cauchy problem (T. Shigeta). Numerical and computational algorithms. Identification coefficient problems for elliptic hemivariational inequalities and applications (S. Migórski). Variational approach for the problem of coeffcient identification of the wave equation (K. Shirota). On an inverse phase change problem (A. El-Badia). On some inverse EEG problems (M. Chafik et al.). Numerical solution of under-determined 2D Laplace equation with internal information (Q. Wang et al.). Applications of computational algorithms. Evolutionary methods in inverse problems of engineering mechanics (T. Burczyński et al.). Screen detection with near field measurements (C.J.S. Alves, G.E. Pires). Bayesian estimation for nonlinear inverse problems (M. Suzuki, A. Murakami). Structural optimization using cellular automata (T. Toyoda, E. Kita). Author index.